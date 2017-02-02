BREAKING: Soldier shoots knife attacker near Paris’ Louvre Museum

A machete-wielding man has been shot and wounded by a French soldier near the Louvre Museum in central Paris after an apparent attack on a second soldier.
The individual, carrying a backpack, cried out “Allahu Akbar” according to Michel Cadot, the head of Paris’s police force. One soldier was lighty injured. The soldier’s partner fired five shots at the attacker. No explosives were found in the attacker’s bag, Cadot said.
Related Articles
2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest
Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at
Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars
What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in
Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]
'); }else{
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Donald Trump is a prophet, this is the evidence (Photos, Video)
For many who believe that Donald Trump just woke up one morning and decided to run for presidency, that thought should be purged, because the
12 Nigerian power plants could not produce any megawatt on Christmas day
- The black out in some areas of Nigeria on Christmas day has been explained - The Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry disclosed that the blackout was
Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested With 100 Motorcycles [PHOTO]
Nigerian military troops have arrested four Boko Haram terrorists who were on the run away from authorities. "Following the dislodgement and subsequent occupation of Boko Haram
Low income earners in Cross River will not pay taxes
- Cross River state has abolished all forms of taxation for low income earners in the state - The people exempted include petty traders, public transport
Budget padding whistleblower: Jibrin under probe of the Code of Conduct Bureau
- CCB has confirmed that it is looking into allegations of operation of foreign accounts by Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, a House of Representatives member representing
Ben Bruce Lists Jonathan's Achievements, Promises To Assist Buhari's Govt
Senator representing Bayelsa east senatorial district, Ben Murray Bruce in a new video has praised the administration of Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for various infrastructural development. The
Most Read NewsView all posts
Ikeja bomb blasts: Victims’ families cry out over delayed compensation
Lagos – Some 15 years after the Ikeja Military Cantonment Bomb Blasts in Lagos, some victims’ families on Friday cried out to both the Federal
Yahaya Bello: Kogi APC set for war with Governor
The Kogi state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Governor, Yahaya Bello of lavishing N230b in one year. The party also said
Ex-Minister's Son 'Paid N1b Cash For Land, Four Houses'
Shamsudeen Bala, the son of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), paid about N1billion cash for plots of land and houses, according
10 ways to destroy your smartphone
With Ozioma Ubabukoh, 07053937947[email protected] We depend upon our smartphones. They keep us connected, informed and up to date during the hectic daily grind. For many of
Ex-CJNs Collect, Share Bribes To Judges –Prof. Sagay
Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) has revealed how some retired Chief Justices of Nigeria (CJN) had, over the years, acted
AFCON: DR Congo, Ghana set for final eight showdown
The Democratic Republic of Congo and Ghana will battle for a place in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals when they meet at the
Most Watched Movies
The Spark
JESUS IS ALIVE!!! Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come
Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married
A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress, needed time out to refresh and to refocus.
Hour of Grace 2
Hour of Grace 2
Billionaires Children
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
Jackie Appiah Goes Mad
Starring; Jackie Appiah
Agony Of My Wife
Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies is about a cheating husband who has taken his wife as a punching bag for morning exercise because she
Post Your Comment below: >>