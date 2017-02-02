BREAKING: Soldier shoots knife attacker near Paris’ Louvre Museum

A machete-wielding man has been shot and wounded by a French soldier near the Louvre Museum in central Paris after an apparent attack on a second soldier.

The individual, carrying a backpack, cried out “Allahu Akbar” according to Michel Cadot, the head of Paris’s police force. One soldier was lighty injured. The soldier’s partner fired five shots at the attacker. No explosives were found in the attacker’s bag, Cadot said.