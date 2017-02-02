US store drops Ivanka Trump’s clothing line, accessories after boycott

Ivanka Trump’s line of clothing and shoes have been dropped by US store, Nordstrom, over a sharp decline in sales after a campaign to boycott her range.
According to Seattle Times report, a Nordstrom spokesperson didn’t say whether the decision to stop buying the brand was permanent, only that they make buying decisions each season.
The move comes amid a weekslong campaign known as “Grab Your Wallet,” which has been calling for a boycott of retailers that carry Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise.
In November, Nordstrom posted a response on Twitter to a shopper’s letter calling for the company to stop selling the brand, saying, “We hope that offering a vendor’s products isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position; we’re not.”
