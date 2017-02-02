DPR seals seven filling stations in Zamfara over hoarding

The Department of Petroleum Resources has sealed up seven filling stations in Gusau, Zamfara for hoarding and selling petrol above the official pump price of N145 per litre.
The acting Operation Controller in charge of Kaduna Zonal Office of DPR, Alhaji Abdullahi Abawa, made this known to newsmen in Gusau on Friday after he inspected some filling stations.
He said, “We observe that most of the filling stations are running away from the law, most of them are involved in hoarding, selling of fuel above approved pump price and under dispensation.
“We will make sure that we put marketers in check because the consuming public are suffering and DPR will not continue to allow some unlawful marketers to make things difficult for the people.
However, the controller directed the sealed filling stations’ owners to report at the DPR zonal office in Kaduna for more explanation on their actions.
He urged marketers in the state to shun sharp practices and to follow the rules and regulations guiding their businesses.
Abawa advised the public and newsmen to always draw the attention of the DPR to the marketers’ wrong doings.
Some filling stations in the state are selling petrol between N150 and N170 per litre as against the official price of N145.
(NAN)
Related Articles
2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest
Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at
Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars
What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in
Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]
'); }else{
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Southern Kaduna Killings: Christians marked 'National Mourning Day'
- Millions of Christians in Kaduna observed a mourning day over the ongoing killings in southern Kaduna - On Sunday 8, the Christians, all dressed in
Police issues stern warning to IPOB ahead of Trump's solidarity rally
- The police has warned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) not to disrupt the peace in Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The police said the
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View
10 crazy Crimes Caught on Google Street View
How former Air Force chief allegedly laundered N21billion belonging to NAF - EFCC witness
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed how former chief of air staff Adesola Amosu allegedly laundered N21billion - The case was brought
Relief for Nigerians as NNPC resumes production of kerosene and diesel
- Three NNPC refineries in Nigeria have resumed production of diesel and kerosene - The refineries are in Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna Three refineries of Nigerian
Most Read NewsView all posts
Robbers storm Owerri High Court premises, rescue their mentor
By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.Two persons are feared dead, while no fewer than 56 suspected criminals are now on the run, when dare devil armed robbers
EXPOSED! How declassified CIA file predicted 5 crucial signs Biafra push would be a disaster in 1967 (Photos)
NAIJ.com has stumbled on a declassified Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) file released in 1967 predicting imminent disaster following a push for Biafra in 1967.Declassified CIA
Girls: TV show creators reveal the one shot even HBO banned from the show
HBO has given "Girls" a lot of freedom when it comes to scenes that push the boundaries of taste, and the network is certainly known
How Starbucks, Airbnb responded to Trump’s travel ban
US President Donald Trump’s border clampdown has stirred Starbucks and Airbnb to help those affected by the temporary immigration ban — pledging to hire more
5 things Buhari must do to save Nigerians from economic recession
Editor's note: Olajire Philip, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, explains how Federal Government could save $20bn annually through agricultural revolution. He could be contacted via: oneolajire2000@yahoo.co.uk More details
Security agencies trade blames over Vampire’s escape
By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor & Chidi Nkwopara OWERRI—Security agencies are trading blames over last Friday’s escape of one of the most dreaded criminals in the
Most Watched Movies
African Beauty
Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa
Home Breaker
Vivian sleeps around with married men and unfortunately for her she always got cut by their wife.....is it that she is always unlucky or there
Rooted Madness
This is a Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood 2015 Movie, Wow what a faithful act, as Wilsom takes home a beautiful mad lady he met on the
Billionaires Children
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
Ghost In Love
Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies She made a promise to the dead not to marry another except him.....but she failed to keep her promise
The Bitter Side Of Life
Mr Dan Okafor died in an accident on his way to the village. And because he did not leave a will behind, his brother and
Post Your Comment below: >>