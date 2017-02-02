Boko Haram: Investigate my family too, says Shettima

Kayode Idowu
Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima has called on the military and security agencies to include all families, including his, in the ongoing efforts to unravel those with links to Boko Haram.
Shettima insisted that the ongoing war against terrorism in the country should not have a sacred cow.
Shettima, in a state broadcast on Friday, said since “our gallant military and other security agencies have now denied them (insurgents) the use of their former high command, we must remind ourselves that the recapture of Sambisa Forest and the flushing out of the terrorists from most of their former enclaves do not mean that our struggle is over.
“Instead, the terrorists have resorted in their usual cowardly fashion, to stepping up attacks on soft targets. Cowardly and vile attacks such as those on schools, places of worship, markets and other soft targets are signs of the terrorists’ weakness and of their desperation to tell their terror co-travellers around the world, that they are not yet finished.”
The governor while acknowledging the sacrifice of his people towards arresting the insurgency, asked them to be more vigilant, more than ever before.
He said, “I know the sacrifices many citizens have made and it is because of your devotion that I am urging all the people of Borno State to rise up as one and increase our community vigilance, especially around soft targets.
“We must remobilise ourselves and step up vigilance and community policing around all our public and community centres like mosques, churches, markets, schools, hospitals, shopping complexes, football fields, social gatherings and motor parks.
“We must watch out for strange and suspicious faces, not for the purpose of taking the law into our hands but for reporting these suspicious persons to the nearest security agents for prompt action.
“I urge you, the good people of Borno State, not to despair but to rise as one and stand up to this murderous gasp of a dying insurgency.
He said the government had always been encouraged and strengthened by the bold patriotism of parents who turn in their children in to security outfits over their involvement with the insurgents and those that had encouraged their wards to join the battle against Boko Haram even at the prize of their lives.


