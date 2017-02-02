Lagos reviews Ikeja plan

Samson Folarin
The Lagos State Government says it has reviewed the ‘Ikeja Model City Plan’ in order to bequeath a sustainable and tourism friendly environment to residents.
The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Abiola Anifowoshe, while presenting the final draft of the ‘Revised Ikeja Model City Plan’ to stakeholders on Thursday for inputs, said the government was ready for suggestions that would assist the finalisation of the review.
Anifowoshe explained that out of the 12 new development plans being proposed for the state, eight were operational.
He said, “The plan is to promote a conducive environment through a qualitative land use appropriation and urban regeneration with improved accessibility to physical and social infrastructure in Ikeja.”
