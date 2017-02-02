Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

Football star Neymar’s gorgeous ex is rumoured to have found a new love – a Turkish businessman who reportedly sells missiles.Model Soraja Vucelic is only

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal

A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a

A Brazilian pensioner has defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106. Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes

News

Lagos reviews Ikeja plan

Samson Folarin

 The Lagos State Government says it has reviewed the ‘Ikeja Model City Plan’ in order to bequeath a sustainable and tourism friendly environment to residents.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Abiola Anifowoshe, while presenting the final draft of the ‘Revised Ikeja Model City Plan’ to stakeholders on Thursday for inputs, said the government was ready for suggestions that would assist the finalisation of the review.

Anifowoshe explained that out of the 12 new development plans being proposed for the state, eight were operational.

He said, “The plan is to promote a conducive environment through a qualitative land use appropriation and urban regeneration with improved accessibility to physical and social infrastructure in Ikeja.”

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

