S’South CAN, PFN back Suleman on killer herdsmen

Ovie Okpare, Warri
The South-South leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria on Thursday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign if he could not handle the problems confronting the country.
They also stressed that Christian leaders in the geopolitical zone fully supported the comment made by the General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, who had called on Christians to defend themselves against suspected Fulani herdsmen’s attacks.
Addressing newsmen at the end of an emergency meeting held at Enerhen, near Warri in Delta State, the National Vice-President, PFN (South-South), Bishop Simeon Okah, said Buhari should resign because “his administration seems to be overwhelmed with the challenges and had no clue on how to redeem the country from the socio-economic quagmire.”
Okah was flanked by other Christian leaders from Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.
He lamented that instead of solving the nation’s problems, the Buhari administration was busy using security agents to harass Christian leaders who criticised the seeming ineptitude of the regime.
Okah reiterated that Christians had been subjected to persecution and killings especially in the North.
He noted that Christian leaders were equally meeting in other geopolitical zones towards tackling the seeming hatred for Christians by the Buhari-led Federal Government, stressing that Christians would not be intimidated by the use of security operatives to harass them.
Okah said, “Things are not going well in this country. When there is fire on the mountain, fathers can no longer sleep and that is why we are holding meetings. Firstly, we discussed Fulani herdsmen issue. These people are everywhere raping our wives, daughters and killing our people. We will no longer fold our hands. They must go back to where they came from.
“To make things worse, some of the northern governors are saying that they are not Nigerian Fulani but those from neighbouring countries. That is an insult to us. If our children are being deported from the UK and somebody from another country comes to rape and kill our people, we feel it is time we defend ourselves. If the government cannot help us, we will defend ourselves.”
On his part, the Bayelsa PFN Chairman, Rev. Washington Agala, noted that though some influential northerners including governors had made vulgar statements calculated to destroy this nation, they were not arrested.
“Suleman’s statement never undermines the security of this country. If the government cannot protect the people, we need to protect ourselves. Now they are misquoting Suleman’s statement. The Christians feel the lives of their leaders are no longer safe. Men of God are people who give spiritual direction to a nation,” he said.
