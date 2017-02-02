Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


- The former CSO to late Gen Sani Abacha, Major Al-Mustapha, alleges that charges have been sponsored against him in a bid to nail him -

read more 03/02/2017 04:12:00
- Peter Itokpa Adogun practised as a lawyer in Ilorin, Kwara state for 10 years before he was arrested by the police - He allegedly deceived

read more 03/02/2017 04:42:00
Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
Following the ban placed by President Trump on the nationals of countries with Muslims that he sees as potential threat to the lives and safety

read more 03/02/2017 04:55:00
Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
On Thursday, February 2, Nollywood filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe was arrested for trying to swindle an unsuspecting bureau de change operator off N10 million.Seun as reported

read more 03/02/2017 05:34:00


Football star Neymar’s gorgeous ex is rumoured to have found a new love – a Turkish businessman who reportedly sells missiles.Model Soraja Vucelic is only

read more 03/02/2017 06:58:00
The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal

read more 03/02/2017 06:54:00
A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a

read more 03/02/2017 06:48:00
A Brazilian pensioner has defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106. Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes

read more 03/02/2017 06:44:00

Home | News |

S’South CAN, PFN back Suleman on killer herdsmen

Ovie Okpare, Warri

The South-South leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria on Thursday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign if he could not handle the problems confronting the country.

They also stressed that Christian leaders in the geopolitical zone fully supported the comment made by the General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, who had called on Christians to defend themselves against suspected Fulani herdsmen’s attacks.

Addressing newsmen at the end of an emergency meeting held at Enerhen, near Warri in Delta State, the National Vice-President, PFN (South-South), Bishop Simeon Okah, said Buhari should resign because “his administration seems to be overwhelmed with the challenges  and had no clue on how to redeem the country from the socio-economic quagmire.”

Okah was flanked by other Christian leaders from Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

He lamented that instead of solving the nation’s problems, the Buhari administration was busy using security agents to harass Christian leaders who criticised the seeming ineptitude of the regime.

Okah reiterated that Christians had been subjected to persecution and killings especially in the North.

He noted that Christian leaders were equally meeting in other geopolitical zones towards tackling the seeming hatred for Christians by the Buhari-led Federal Government, stressing that Christians would not be intimidated by the use of security operatives to harass them.

Okah said, “Things are not going well in this country. When there is fire on the mountain, fathers can no longer sleep and that is why we are holding meetings. Firstly, we discussed Fulani herdsmen issue. These people are everywhere raping our wives, daughters and killing our people. We will no longer fold our hands. They must go back to where they came from.

“To make things worse, some of the northern governors are saying that they are not Nigerian Fulani but those from neighbouring countries. That is an insult to us. If our children are being deported from the UK and somebody from another country comes to rape and kill our people, we feel it is time we defend ourselves. If the government cannot help us, we will defend ourselves.”

On his part, the Bayelsa PFN Chairman, Rev. Washington Agala, noted that though some  influential northerners including governors had made vulgar statements calculated to destroy this nation, they were not arrested.

“Suleman’s statement never undermines the security of this country. If the government cannot protect the people, we need to protect ourselves. Now they are misquoting Suleman’s statement. The Christians feel the lives of their leaders are no longer safe. Men of God are people who give spiritual direction to a nation,” he said.

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: editor@punchng.com

