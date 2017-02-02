APC plotting to link Wike to DSP’s murder – PDP

Chukwudi Akasike,Port Harcourt
tHE Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has alleged a plot by the All Progressives Congress to link the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, and its Chairman, Chief Felix Obuah, to the murder of a police officer, DSP Muhammed Alkali, and his orderly during the December 10, 2016, rerun election.
The state PDP also claimed that the APC was hell-bent on inciting crisis in Rivers State and planning to cash in on the panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to investigate alleged killings during the elections to further their (APC) intentions against the government and leadership of the PDP in the state.
A statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday and signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the state PDP Chairman, Mr. Jerry Needam, added that some hatchet men would be mobilised to claim that the governor paid them to kill during the election.
“Undoubtedly, there is an ongoing clandestine plot to contract the services of some notorious gangsters as their hatchet men to frame up the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, and the state PDP Chairman, Chief Felix Obuah, as their paymasters for the alleged killings, particularly the murder of DSP Mohammed Alkali and his orderly.
“To prove their point, the hatchet men, who are still negotiating on how much to be paid for the satanic job, have been given the phone numbers of the state governor and the state PDP chairman to reflect same in their phones, as though they have been having regular communication with them as allies.
“These hatchet men, who are being mobilised, will in turn be accused by their paymasters, the APC chairman, and his co-plotters, will be arrested with arms and ammunition. Upon interrogation, they will falsely admit that they were sent to carry out the alleged killings by Governor Wike and Obuah,” the state PDP statement partly read.
The party, however, maintained that it was not shaken by the “uncovered plot,” adding that such plan had failed before it was implemented.
Reacting, the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Chris Finebone, described the allegation from the state PDP as ridiculous.
Finebone said, “The truth is that the guilty ones run when no one is pursuing. What they (PDP) are doing right now is to pre-empt the outcome of the IGP panel investigation report and hide behind the falsehood they are sending out to the public space.”
