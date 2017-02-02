TRUMP: 'Iran is playing with fire' and I won't be as nice as Obama

The reported sanctions would come after Iran test-fired a ballistic missile last week.
The test prompted harsh words from Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn — who criticized Iran for its "destabilizing activity" — as well as the president, who tweeted Thursday that "Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE."
The new sanctions could target more than two dozen Iran entities and "may mark the opening shot in a more aggressive policy against Iran," Reuters reports.
A top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Thursday that Iran will not yield to "useless" US threats from "an inexperienced person," according to Reuters.
Trump was extremely critical of the Iran nuclear deal during his presidential campaign, vowing to tear it up and calling it "the worst deal ever negotiated."
Related Articles
2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest
Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at
Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars
What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in
Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]
'); }else{
Most Watched VideosView all posts
12 Nigerian power plants could not produce any megawatt on Christmas day
- The black out in some areas of Nigeria on Christmas day has been explained - The Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry disclosed that the blackout was
China man standing on bottles
China man standing on bottles
Igbo group lists 3 reasons why Buhari must sack Customs boss Hammed Ali
- A pro-Igbo pressure group, NBOU, says Hammed Ali lacks the requisite knowledge to head such a strategic agency like the customs - The group accuses
Donald Trump is a prophet, this is the evidence (Photos, Video)
For many who believe that Donald Trump just woke up one morning and decided to run for presidency, that thought should be purged, because the
Agatu community lost 3,920 to herdsmen attacks in four year- Inalegwu
- 3, 920 persons have lost their lives in the bloody crises between Agatu farmers and Fulani herdsmen in Agatu local government area of Benue
NAF carry out 43 missions, spend impressive N28.5m on jet fuel per week in BH operations
- The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says it has spent about N28.5 million to deploy its fighter jets to various Boko Haram locations in the
Most Read NewsView all posts
Drogba refuses bullet-proof Corinthians offer
Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has refused an offer to join Corinthians of Brazil that would have included generous wages and a bullet-proof car. Didier Drogba The
Making forex trading profitable
Kunle Adeyeri Planning is the basis for profitable trading. At times, one loses focus, which could have a negative impact on a trader’s account. It has
CIA secret file in 1970 reveal Gowon did not like nor trust Awolowo (see evidence)
The Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) declassified report has revealed how General Yakubu Gowon, as Nigeria's military president, did not like nor trust late Chief Obafemi
Kylie Jenner on Mommy duty as she carries Tyga's son, King Cairo in her arms (WATCH)
[embedded content] Kylie seen paying step-mum duties as she carried her boyfriend, Tyga's son, King Cairo in her arms while on vacation in Costa Rica
Trump: Olympic champion, Mo Farah criticises US President's travel ban
Britain’s four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah on Sunday criticised U.S. President Donald Trump for imposing an order that leaves him unsure of whether he
Donald Trump: US President asks faith leaders to pray for Schwarzenegger's ratings
Donald Trump attended Washington's annual prayer breakfast Thursday and asked assembled faith leaders to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger's television ratings. On his maiden visit to the
Most Watched Movies
Death In The Pot
JESUS IS ALIVE!!! Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come
Game Of Romance 2
Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed
Wind Of Sin
Starring; Jackie Appiah
Poisonous Love
Starring; Vincent Opurum, Biola Ige, Cece Egbosionu
Jealous War
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
4 Brothers Season 2
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Post Your Comment below: >>