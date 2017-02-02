Tiger Woods withdraws from tournament due to back spasms

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Dubai Desert Classic after just one round because of back spasms.
Woods' agent Mark Steinberg met with the media and explained that Tiger started suffering back spasms Thursday night after the opening round. Woods shot a five-over 77 in the first round.
null(Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
According to Steinberg, Woods does not feel like the spasms are related to his recent back injuries.
"The fact that he feels that it is not the nerve pain, that's very encouraging for him," Steinberg said.
Steinberg also noted that Woods has suffered from back spasms before. This time they did not go away with treatment and they were keeping him from making a full swing.
The Dubai event on the European Tour was Woods' second event in two weeks. Woods missed the cut at least week's Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour.
