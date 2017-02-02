Photo of The Day: Timi Dakolo, Bovi strike a baby boy pose

Nigerian stars Timi Dakolo and Bovi decided to take a picture together as Niger Delta's most wanted.
The duo can be seen sitting on a counter smiling for the camera.
"Two of niger-delta's most wanted and the same place at the same time . They say we look alike so.... well... all I can say is my daddy was a playa," Bovi captioned the shot.
Related Articles
2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest
Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at
Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars
What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in
Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]
'); }else{
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Ben Bruce Turns 'Wailing' Prophet, Predicts Plane Crash, Other Disasters In 2017 [VIDEO]
Senator Ben Murray-Bruce at the Plenary sitting on Thursday ripped into the calamitous state of the aviation industry in Nigeria. The common sense senator moved
Why We Bombed UNIMAID Mosque – Abubakar Shekau
Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram group, has taken responsibility for the bomb blasts that occurred at the University of Maiduguri, Borno state, on
Igbo group lists 3 reasons why Buhari must sack Customs boss Hammed Ali
- A pro-Igbo pressure group, NBOU, says Hammed Ali lacks the requisite knowledge to head such a strategic agency like the customs - The group accuses
Osinbajo reacts to Buhari’s alleged plan to islamise Nigeria
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says it is impossible for Nigeria to be Islamised - He says it is impossible to Islamise the country given the
Omokri wonders if the Sultan would also be forced to resign
- The recent retirement of Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the general overseer of the RCCG in charge of Nigeria has continued to generate reactions - Reno
'Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
Alarming' footage of youth jumping from roof to roof 20ft up
Most Read NewsView all posts
Meet Toke Makinwa's lookalike brother
Toke Makinwa's younger brother Femi Makinwa who just graduated from college is a music producer..Striking resemblance ...
President Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch For Supreme Court Seat
US President Donald Trump has nominated Neil Gorsuch as the a Supreme Court Judge of the United States.49 year old Gorsuch is the youngest Supreme
APC defeats PDP for Edo Reps seat
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has beaten the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Etsako Federal Constituency bye-election in Edo state. The Green Chamber of the
Navy seizes N420bn stolen crude oil, illegally-refined diesel
John Ameh, Abuja The Nigerian Navy said on Wednesday that it seized 810,725 metric tonnes of stolen crude in 2016 alone. The service also seized 1,078,104 metric
NNPC, Sahara vessels to deliver cooking gas
Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The recently acquired liquefied petroleum gas vessels of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Sahara Group, MT Africa Gas and MT Sahara Gas
We Wont Follow You To DSS Office – CAN Tells Apostle Suleman
The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has restated its support for the founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Johnson Suleman, after he was invited by
Most Watched Movies
Tempted To Touch 2
Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks......................... Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu
Ghetto Gospel
Starring; Paul Udensi, Chukwudi Okoro, Benjamin Nwodo
My Matrimonial Bed 2
Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo
Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married
A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress, needed time out to refresh and to refocus.
Crazy Sex Passion 2
This is a story of lust, betrayal and deceit. What would make a mother run away with her daughter's fiancee?. Enjoy this intriguing story. Starring; Kanayo
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 2
A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
Post Your Comment below: >>