Buhari: ‘Even if president was an angel, people would still complain,’ Femi Adesina says

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has said that some Nigerians would complain even if the country was being ruled by an angel.
Adesina made the comment in reaction to the proposed anti-Buhari protest scheduled to hold on Monday, February 6.
“In a democracy, protests are legitimate, also the security agencies have the right to ensure that they does not degenerate,” Adesina said during a radio interview on BCOS “AM 120” in Oyo state.
“The president is not home now, in Nigeria today you have a large number of people who seem not to forget that the 2015 elections have gone and have been won. The other group is the group that will always complain, even if angels come to rule Nigeria, they will always complain, they will complain.
“Then you have people who believes in free money, there is no more free money, those people will also join the protest. Genuine concern people have ways to protest, there are millions of people who are with the president, and I believed that the people who are with the president are more than those who are not with the president," he added.
ALSO READ: 2Face to lead nationwide protest against Nigerian government
Adesina had earlier said that the protests were being organized by people who supported Buhari’s opponent and former president, Goodluck Jonathan in the 2015 elections.
