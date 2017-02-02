African Literature: Afolake Olagunju reviews 'The Joys of Motherhood' by Buchi Emecheta

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00


Worth Reading

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

Football star Neymar’s gorgeous ex is rumoured to have found a new love – a Turkish businessman who reportedly sells missiles.Model Soraja Vucelic is only

read more 03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal

read more 03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a

read more 03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

A Brazilian pensioner has defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106. Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes

read more 03/02/2017 06:44:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

African Literature: Afolake Olagunju reviews 'The Joys of Motherhood' by Buchi Emecheta

I actually started this review about a month ago, but other activities took over and I had to drop it. However, hearing the death of Buchi Emecheta, I knew I had to pick up from where I left off. I don’t really know much about her, but I fell in love with “The Joys of Motherhood” the moment it was handed over to me back in Secondary School, SS2 to be precise.

 

It was set in two parts of Nigeria, rural Ibuza, where traditional values and lifestyles were maintained and the urban Lagos, where traditional values gave way under the pressures of Western education, capitalism, and the mixture of various cultures (Hausa, Yoruba, Ibo, and European).

Ironically titled, I believe, The Joys of Motherhood started in 1934 Lagos where Nnu Ego was running to Carter Bridge to drown herself as she just lost her first son – a major proof to the world that she was not a barren woman after all. The book then took us back 25 years, telling us about the circumstances that led to Nnu Ego’s birth, her father’s love for her and her first marriage which failed because of her inability to bear children. After all these, she headed to Lagos to marry Nnaife, whom she referred to as stout and ugly but had to stay with because she started having children with him.

The Joys of Motherhood saw Nnu Ego struggle to maintain her traditional values while living in a modern, westernised, and industrialised urban setting. It demonstrated how a young woman, who desired nothing more than to be a good wife and mother, is undercut by modern society.

Joys of Motherhoodplay

Joys of Motherhood

(Amazon.com)

 

Nnu Ego means wealth, but ironically she had to feed from hand to mouth and put up with a lot all through her life as a result of the love she had for her children and a tradition which expected her to live to fulfil the expectations of others. Her selflessness became her greatest undoing, as her children constantly took advantage of her while her husband emotionally blackmailed her, blaming her when things went wrong.

So many questions crossed my mind as I read this book. Did Nnu Ego lose herself in the quest to fulfill her children's’ dreams? Do women really own their children entirely; do these children owe them a debt for bringing them into the world and taking care of their needs?

Nnu Ego stood as a test case to a society that traditionally values motherhood at the expense of all other roles women could assume. She was also caught between diverse traditions and the colonial influence which eroded the communal and clan value systems and every other thing she stood for.

Despite the advice from Adaku (Nnaife’s inherited wife from his dead brother) that mothers should not expect to gain happiness only from their children, Nnu Ego gave her all to her children, having no time or money to buy herself new wrappers or even make friends. She believed that one day her sacrifices would pay off and her children would repay her in kind, but what became of her?

Joys of Motherhoodplay

Joys of Motherhood

(wmich.edu)

 

Having sacrificed everything to give Osia, her oldest son a good education, she believed he was going to secure a good job after graduation, and take care of her and his younger brothers. He, however, had other plans, as he did not look for a job after graduation but left for America for more studies.

Nnu Ego and her husband were dealt another blow when one of their daughters, Kehinde, ran off to marry the son of the local butcher, a Yoruba man which was a taboo to the people of Ibuza. Nnaife got angry over these rebellious acts and attacked the family of Kehinde’s husband. He went to jail for this, but not before blaming Nnu Ego for everything that ever went wrong in his life.

In the end, Nnu Ego died on the street like a childless beggar without family or friends. After her death, Nnu Ego’s children threw a very expensive funeral which is another irony considering that she had suffered and starved all her life, living her last days alone and broken in Ibuza. They even went further to honor her by building a shrine in her name so she can bless their descendants with children; however, Nnu Ego was having none of that. She refused to help those who struggled with infertility, having come to the realisation that raising children is a thankless task.

Nonetheless, shout out to all the mothers out there who do so much for their children! Here’s my opinion (emphasis on MY).Do all you can for your children whilst you develop yourself too, don’t see them as some sort of future assets or a sure ticket to a better life. Remember that your children are also individuals who can make decisions that best suit their living and not that of their parents when they grow up.

Buchi Emecheta on Feminismplay

Buchi Emecheta on feminism, motherhood and why Black women all over the world should re-unite

 

Buchi Emecheta's writing style made the book easier to read as it flowed on very simply, letting the plot and characters easily inform the readers the character's feelings and actions. This is a book I highly recommend, especially to all women – mothers or mothers to be.

I give it 4.5 out of 5.

Afolake Olagunju is Content Strategist, book reviewer, ice cream lover, blogger and an organic life enthusiast amongst other things. When she’s not writing or creating content to help business owners get better media coverage, you can find her whipping up deliciously smelling body butter, shampoos and other organic products.

ALSO READ: Folake Olagunju reviews 'The Wretched Billionaire' by Aoiri Obaigbo

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

20 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

24 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

30 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

34 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

54 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

17 hours 54 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

17 hours 58 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

23 hours 13 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

23 hours 16 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

23 hours 24 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

23 hours 28 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

23 hours 33 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

23 hours 38 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

23 hours 42 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

23 hours 45 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

23 hours 49 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

23 hours 53 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

02/02/2017 05:08:00
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

02/02/2017 04:59:00
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

02/02/2017 04:53:00
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 06:10:00 2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest

2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest

Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at

0 News 03/02/2017 06:14:00 Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars

Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars

What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in

0 News 03/02/2017 06:18:00 Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]

Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]

'); }else{

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 05/01/2017 09:33:00 VIDEO: MPs up in arms over Heritage Oil case cash reward

VIDEO: MPs up in arms over Heritage Oil case cash reward

VIDEO: Legislators have condemned a reward of sh7 billion of oil money given to senior government officials after they won an oil tax case against

0 Videos 17/01/2017 07:30:00 Panic as Lassa fever kills 6, spreads to 7 states

Panic as Lassa fever kills 6, spreads to 7 states

- Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has raised concern over the alarming increase of Lassa fever cases in Nigeria - Nigerians have been advised to

0 Videos 28/01/2017 09:30:00 Nigerian who was ask to spell his name

Nigerian who was ask to spell his name

0 Videos 13/01/2017 13:39:00 A 15 Year Old Prost!tute & 16 Year Old Pimp Escort Have Slept With Over 130 People!

A 15 Year Old Prost!tute & 16 Year Old Pimp Escort Have Slept With Over 130 People!

0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:24:00 NAF carry out 43 missions, spend impressive N28.5m on jet fuel per week in BH operations

NAF carry out 43 missions, spend impressive N28.5m on jet fuel per week in BH operations

- The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) says it has spent about N28.5 million to deploy its fighter jets to various Boko Haram locations in the

0 Videos 16/01/2017 05:28:00 Ezekwesili, BBOG join FG tour of Sambisa forest (photos)

Ezekwesili, BBOG join FG tour of Sambisa forest (photos)

In its intensified efforts to find the remaining missing Chibok girls, the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has joined the federal government’s team on

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 31/01/2017 07:02:00 National Industrial Court to launch mobile app

National Industrial Court to launch mobile app

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria says it plans to launch a mobile app in order to increase access of litigants to information, ease court

0 News 31/01/2017 02:47:00 Carl Bernstein: Legendary investigative journalist says Washington is already losing faith in Trump

Carl Bernstein: Legendary investigative journalist says Washington is already losing faith in Trump

Prominent investigative journalist Carl Bernstein says President Donald Trump's administration is in chaos less than two weeks after he took office. "It’s apparent to all but

0 News 02/02/2017 22:55:00 Airport closure: FG sets up security c’ttee for Abuja-Kaduna movement

Airport closure: FG sets up security c’ttee for Abuja-Kaduna movement

By Favour Nnabugwu Abuja—The Federal Government has inaugurated the security sub-committee for the movement of passengers through and from Abuja to Kaduna during the six

0 News 01/02/2017 22:07:00 In Hong Kong: Missing Chinese billionaire targeted over stocks crash

In Hong Kong: Missing Chinese billionaire targeted over stocks crash

A Chinese billionaire who went missing from In Hong Kong and is believed to have been abducted by mainland security agents is reportedly under investigation

0 News 31/01/2017 20:14:00 Will an increase in minimum wage help economy?

Will an increase in minimum wage help economy?

It is needless to say that an increase in the minimum wage is a way to boost the economy. In fact, it is not supposed

0 News 01/02/2017 20:02:00 Albert Okumagba: SEC imposes life ban on BGL Securities' MD

Albert Okumagba: SEC imposes life ban on BGL Securities' MD

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has slammed a life ban on Mr Albert Okumagba, the group Managing Director, BGL Group and  his deputy, Mr

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:39:00 Jezebel In Holy Land 2

Jezebel In Holy Land 2

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:12:00 Dirty Mistakes 2

Dirty Mistakes 2

STORY: "She feels on top of the world committing all sorts of marital crimes. It's time for marriage and she thinks all is well. But

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:13:00 Lies Of Married Men

Lies Of Married Men

How crazy a man can get by killing his best friend for his mistress.. watch as the story unfolds! Starring; Rita Dominic, Ashley Nwosu, Patience Ozokwor,

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:09:00 Tension in the Palace

Tension in the Palace

The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:35:00 African Magic

African Magic

Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:43:00 College Girls Are Back 4

College Girls Are Back 4

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books