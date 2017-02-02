Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Mentedemoda: Cupid Bazaar to celebrate lovers at Valentine edition

The Mentedemoda Cupid Bazaar is a special edition dedicated to all things ‘love’ and shall cater to all your needs for this special Valentine season.

As it is customary, Valentines day is marked by gift-given to loved ones to celebrate the season of love, it’s a time to appreciate special people in our lives because they deserve it. The vendors offer a wide range of unique products to suit this occasion, all tailored to the needs and taste of our customers at affordable rates.

So are you that worried girlfriend looking to get your significant other something special? Look no further, The Mentedemoda Cupid Bazaar is definitely the right place.

Mentedemoda cupids bazaar would no longer hold on Sunday the 12th of February, 2017 as earlier scheduled, the date has been moved to Saturday, 11th of February, 2017 due to circumstances beyond the organizer's control hereby rendering sincere apologies to all its esteemed vendors , friends, and customers for any form of inconveniences this might have caused.

Nevertheless, the Cupids Bazaar promises to be yet another exciting edition with loads of new and old vendors displaying items ranging from fashion and lifestyle, home decor, food and drinks etc all at affordable prices. There will be an exciting Mentedemoda giveaway to first 10 couples at the exhibition.

Mentedemoda Cupid Bazaarplay

Mentedemoda Cupid Bazaar

 

Registered Mente de Moda vendors would be happy to hear that organizers have teamed up with Stylevitae.com for a special discounted rate on AD packages which would further enable young brands put their products and or services out there.

