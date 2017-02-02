In UAE: Emirati desert festival brings tradition back to life

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00


Worth Reading

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

Football star Neymar’s gorgeous ex is rumoured to have found a new love – a Turkish businessman who reportedly sells missiles.Model Soraja Vucelic is only

read more 03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal

read more 03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a

read more 03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

A Brazilian pensioner has defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106. Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes

read more 03/02/2017 06:44:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

In UAE: Emirati desert festival brings tradition back to life

Women clad in emerald green abayas and men in crisp white gandoura gowns, Emirati folk dancers sway to the steady beat of a Bedouin drum against the desert skyline.

The show is part of the 11th edition of the Sultan bin Zayed Heritage Festival, held each year in Sweihan, 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi.

The festival aims to preserve the ways of desert life and introduce UAE youth to their heritage at a time when tradition is increasingly being overshadowed by glitzy city life.

With the rise of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, "it is very important to keep on with the traditions, with the culture of the country and the people", said Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed al-Nahyan, chairman of the Emirates Heritage Club.

Camel racing is an extremely popular traditional sport in the UAE, where people spend millions on acquiring the fastest animalsplay

Camel racing is an extremely popular traditional sport in the UAE, where people spend millions on acquiring the fastest animals

(AFP)

"We have to encourage young people to come, (especially) through schools," Sheikh Sultan, a son of the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahyan, told AFP.

The two-week event features artisanal souks, traditional music, camel races -- and a series of camel beauty contests.

Dromedary contestants are divided into seven categories, including "two-year-old virgin female camels", "pregnant female camels about to give birth", and "five-year-old (and above) male camels".

The competition, dubbed camel "mazayna" (beauty) in Arabic, aims to "encourage breeders and owners to breed authentic strains of camels and protect them from hybridisation and blood crossing and create an atmosphere of honest competition ... to ensure the breeding of the most beautiful camels", the festival brochure reads.

Eyelash length, sheen of hair

The criteria, as laid out in the brochure, are transparent: jurors base their scores on the shape of the camels' head, neck and hump as well as their posture.

Emirati folk dancers sway to the steady beat of a Bedouin drum against the desert skyline at the Sweihan racecourse on January 30, 2017play

Emirati folk dancers sway to the steady beat of a Bedouin drum against the desert skyline at the Sweihan racecourse on January 30, 2017

(AFP)

Eyelash length and the sheen of the camels' hair also factor into the marks.

Awaiting the results, the animals are kept calm by their owners, lined up in front of a fleet of 80 shiny white 4X4 cars beloved of Gulf Arabs to be awarded to the first-place winners.

In earth-toned traditional garb, including a floor-length gandoura and turban, Sheikh Sultan watches the contest from a plush oversized armchair.

He greets the overall winner and her Qatari owner warmly to thundering applause, as a drone flies overhead to capture the scene.

Runners-up in second to 10th place receive between 10,000 and 45,000 dirhams (between $2,700 and $12,250) each.

In 2005, Abu Dhabi produced the world's first test-tube purebred camel.

Sheikh Sultan inspects a camel at the Sweihan racecourse on January 30, 2017play

Sheikh Sultan inspects a camel at the Sweihan racecourse on January 30, 2017

(AFP)

The oil-rich emirate, one of seven making up the UAE, also began using remote-controlled robot riders in its camel races that year.

Camel racing is an extremely popular traditional sport in the UAE, where people spend millions on acquiring the fastest animals.

The Sultan bin Zayed festival is one of the few remaining events at which human jockeys ride camels in races, rather than remote-controlled robot riders.

The UAE officially banned child jockeys in 1993 although abuses remained widespread until 2005.

According to the United Nations children's fund UNICEF, thousands of boys from Bangladesh, Pakistan and also Sudan have been forced to become jockeys in the Middle East, where their small size is valued on the competitive camel racing scene.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

19 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

23 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

29 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

33 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

53 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

17 hours 53 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

17 hours 57 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

23 hours 12 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

23 hours 15 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

23 hours 23 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

23 hours 27 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

23 hours 32 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

23 hours 37 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

23 hours 41 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

23 hours 44 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

23 hours 48 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

23 hours 52 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

02/02/2017 05:08:00
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

02/02/2017 04:59:00
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

02/02/2017 04:53:00
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 06:10:00 2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest

2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest

Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at

0 News 03/02/2017 06:14:00 Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars

Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars

What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in

0 News 03/02/2017 06:18:00 Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]

Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]

'); }else{

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 04/01/2017 08:06:00 A final word to the cabal in Kaduna by Femi Fani-Kayode

A final word to the cabal in Kaduna by Femi Fani-Kayode

Editor's note: The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode in this fresh piece has said that some cabals are currently controlling governance and affairs in

0 Videos 10/01/2017 08:15:00 Protesters occupy House of Assembly over herdsmen attacks

Protesters occupy House of Assembly over herdsmen attacks

- Victims of herdsmen attacks in Benue state have urged the state House of Assembly to pass the open grazing prohibition bill - The bill was

0 Videos 18/01/2017 04:07:00 Northerners, others blast president over planned N213b from 'Tokunbo' cars

Northerners, others blast president over planned N213b from 'Tokunbo' cars

The news that the federal government’s ban on importation of fairly used cars, also known as ‘Tokunbo’ would make Nigeria earn N213 billion annually has

0 Videos 20/01/2017 04:29:00 Donald Trump asks 50 Obama appointees to stay on

Donald Trump asks 50 Obama appointees to stay on

- The United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has asked roughly 50 Obama appointees to remain in their posts - Trump says the move is

0 Videos 09/01/2017 05:22:00 2017 budget, constitutional amendment top National Assembly agenda

2017 budget, constitutional amendment top National Assembly agenda

- Nigeria's National Assembly has resumed sitting after the Christmas and New Year break for 2017 legislative business - The two National Assembly chambers have prioritised

0 Videos 06/01/2017 02:58:00 10 million children to benefit from Buhari’s schools feeding programme

10 million children to benefit from Buhari’s schools feeding programme

At least 10 million primary school pupils across the country will benefit from the newly- introduced school feeding programme initiated by the federal government and

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 02/02/2017 09:52:00 Nigerian army reveals steps taken to stop Boko Haram bombings

Nigerian army reveals steps taken to stop Boko Haram bombings

In its continued effort to battle Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East, the Nigerian army has disclosed steps taken to stop bombings across the country.Operation

0 News 01/02/2017 09:37:00 Nigeria Unplugged: Two Evenings With Dr. K And Dr. D By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo

Nigeria Unplugged: Two Evenings With Dr. K And Dr. D By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo

On the eve of Gov. Diepreye Solomon Peter Alamieyeseigha’s impeachment in Bayelsa State, something sinister was also taking place behind the scene. Some forces determined

0 News 29/01/2017 02:10:00 Donal Trump: U.S president's first week in power

Donal Trump: U.S president's first week in power

Donald Trump hurtled through his first week in power, punching out at critics, dishing up "alternative facts," polarizing public opinion and making good on an

0 News 01/02/2017 11:09:00 Cynthia Morgan: 'In Love' [Video]

Cynthia Morgan: 'In Love' [Video]

'); }else{

0 News 28/01/2017 12:57:00 JUST IN: Armed gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Delta, want N10m

JUST IN: Armed gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Delta, want N10m

Reverend Father Joseph Oghenekevwe Ojakorotu, a Catholic priest in charge of the St Patricks Catholic Church, Eku, Ethiope-East local government area of Delta state, has

0 News 28/01/2017 21:18:00 2019: Obasanjo goofed on his call for Igbo presidency – Guy Ikokwu

2019: Obasanjo goofed on his call for Igbo presidency – Guy Ikokwu

•Why S-East supports restructuring to ceding power’ By Clifford Ndujihe, Deputy Political Editor SECOND Republic politician,  lawyer and one of the pioneer members of the Peoples

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:14:00 Girls At War Season 1

Girls At War Season 1

This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:58:00 God Of Elijah 2

God Of Elijah 2

After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:22:00 Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married

Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married

A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress,  needed time out to refresh and to refocus.

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:47:00 Blind Lovers 3

Blind Lovers 3

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:55:00 All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2

All That Glitters Is Not Gold 2

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:44:00 Lazy Men

Lazy Men

This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with