New Music: Humblesmith - 'Attracta'

Related Articles
2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest
Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at
Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars
What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in
Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]
'); }else{
Most Watched VideosView all posts
“70% of Igbo do not listen to news, they do not read newspaper”
Honourable Obinna Nshirim, Imo state commissioner for information, tourism and political utilities, has said 70% of Ndigbo do not listen to news and do not
Nigerian Army Raises Battalion To Remove Jammeh If...
The Nigerian Army has raised an army battalion that would be deployed in troubled Gambia to forcefully remove President Yahya Jammeh from power if he
Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym
Woman butt implant explode while squating
Stick to your core mandates! FG issues FINAL warning to specialised universities
- The federal government has directed that all specialised universities are to stick to their core mandates - The universities have been running programmes which have
How Osun pensioners are dying daily because of non-payment of their entitlements - retirees
- Recently, retirees in Osun state shocked Nigerians when they formed an internally displaced pensioners camp - The governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, reportedly accused
IPOB gets VIP slot at Trump's inauguration
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced the invitation of one of its members to the inauguration of the President-elect of the United States
Most Read NewsView all posts
Cameroon President Shuts Down Internet, Threatens Citizens
English-speaking regions of Cameroon have now been without the internet for more than a week following recent protests in the country.This shutdown comes after the
President Trump Stands Firm On Divisive Immigration Policy
President Donald Trump has remained firm on the implementation of an executive order which temporarily bans all refugees and people from seven mainly Muslim countries
Hunter shoots wife, mother-in-law, pastor over land
Afeez Hanafi A hunter at Iwewe-Ichama community in the Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, Jerome Adoko, has been arrested by the police for allegedly
Cameroon boycott training over bonus
Cameroon players reportedly refused to train on Monday ahead of their crucial 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash with Ghana on Thursday. The
FA Cup: Man Utd whip Wigan as Watford, Hull knocked out
Holders Manchester United on Sunday whipped Championship side Wigan 4-0 in a fourth-round tie of the FA Cup at Old Trafford. Marouane Fellaini got on the
MMM promoters jittery as U.S charges two Ponzi scheme operators
News of U.S charging two ponzi scheme operators to court may very well throw the Nigerian operators too to jittery. The United State filed criminal charges against
Most Watched Movies
Love On Trial
Chidera, played by Tonto Dikeh is a brilliant student who lives with two friends Cynthia and Bukky on campus, played by Bhaira Mcwhizu and Zainab
Jealous War
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
Jezebel In Holy Land 3
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Queen Of The Niger
Nollywood movie starring :Jibola Dabo, Angela Okorie, Emma Blaq, Lilian Madu, Prince Christopher
Mysterious Love
Starring; Juliet Ibrahim, John Dumelo
Ghetto Gospel
Starring; Paul Udensi, Chukwudi Okoro, Benjamin Nwodo
Post Your Comment below: >>