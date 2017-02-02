New Music: Humblesmith - 'Attracta'

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00


Worth Reading

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

Football star Neymar’s gorgeous ex is rumoured to have found a new love – a Turkish businessman who reportedly sells missiles.Model Soraja Vucelic is only

read more 03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal

read more 03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a

read more 03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

A Brazilian pensioner has defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106. Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes

read more 03/02/2017 06:44:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

New Music: Humblesmith - 'Attracta'

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid5'); fbStatUrls.push('http://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=6161972&type=article&ctxId=2290&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Humblesmith+-+%27Attracta%27&url=http%3A%2F%2Fpulse.ng%2Fnew_music%2Fnew-music-humblesmith-attracta-id6161972.html'); }} /* ]]> */
'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid9'); fbStatUrls.push('http://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=6161972&type=article&ctxId=2290&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Humblesmith+-+%27Attracta%27&url=http%3A%2F%2Fpulse.ng%2Fnew_music%2Fnew-music-humblesmith-attracta-id6161972.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

18 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

22 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

28 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

32 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

52 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

17 hours 52 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

17 hours 56 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

23 hours 11 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

23 hours 14 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

23 hours 22 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

23 hours 26 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

23 hours 31 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

23 hours 36 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

23 hours 40 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

23 hours 43 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

23 hours 47 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

23 hours 51 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

02/02/2017 05:08:00
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

02/02/2017 04:59:00
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

02/02/2017 04:53:00
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 06:10:00 2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest

2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest

Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at

0 News 03/02/2017 06:14:00 Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars

Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars

What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in

0 News 03/02/2017 06:18:00 Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]

Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]

'); }else{

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 04/01/2017 07:52:00 “70% of Igbo do not listen to news, they do not read newspaper”

“70% of Igbo do not listen to news, they do not read newspaper”

Honourable Obinna Nshirim, Imo state commissioner for information, tourism and political utilities, has said 70% of Ndigbo do not listen to news and do not

0 Videos 12/01/2017 09:35:00 Nigerian Army Raises Battalion To Remove Jammeh If...

Nigerian Army Raises Battalion To Remove Jammeh If...

The Nigerian Army has raised an army battalion that would be deployed in troubled Gambia to forcefully remove President Yahya Jammeh from power if he

0 Videos 19/01/2017 10:40:00 Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Womans Butt Explodes While Doing Squats In Gym

Woman butt implant explode while squating

0 Videos 09/01/2017 04:57:00 Stick to your core mandates! FG issues FINAL warning to specialised universities

Stick to your core mandates! FG issues FINAL warning to specialised universities

- The federal government has directed that all specialised universities are to stick to their core mandates - The universities have been running programmes which have

0 Videos 13/01/2017 07:58:00 How Osun pensioners are dying daily because of non-payment of their entitlements - retirees

How Osun pensioners are dying daily because of non-payment of their entitlements - retirees

- Recently, retirees in Osun state shocked Nigerians when they formed an internally displaced pensioners camp - The governor of the state, Rauf Aregbesola, reportedly accused

0 Videos 20/01/2017 05:40:00 IPOB gets VIP slot at Trump's inauguration

IPOB gets VIP slot at Trump's inauguration

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced the invitation of one of its members to the inauguration of the President-elect of the United States

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 27/01/2017 07:32:00 Cameroon President Shuts Down Internet, Threatens Citizens

Cameroon President Shuts Down Internet, Threatens Citizens

English-speaking regions of Cameroon have now been without the internet for more than a week following recent protests in the country.This shutdown comes after the

0 News 29/01/2017 11:35:00 President Trump Stands Firm On Divisive Immigration Policy

President Trump Stands Firm On Divisive Immigration Policy

President Donald Trump has remained firm on the implementation of an executive order which temporarily bans all refugees and people from seven mainly Muslim countries

0 News 30/01/2017 20:58:00 Hunter shoots wife, mother-in-law, pastor over land

Hunter shoots wife, mother-in-law, pastor over land

Afeez Hanafi A hunter at Iwewe-Ichama community in the Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State, Jerome Adoko, has been arrested by the police for allegedly

0 News 31/01/2017 22:33:00 Cameroon boycott training over bonus

Cameroon boycott training over bonus

Cameroon players reportedly refused to train on Monday ahead of their crucial 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash with Ghana on Thursday. The

0 News 29/01/2017 14:44:00 FA Cup: Man Utd whip Wigan as Watford, Hull knocked out

FA Cup: Man Utd whip Wigan as Watford, Hull knocked out

Holders Manchester United on Sunday whipped Championship side Wigan 4-0 in a fourth-round tie of the FA Cup at Old Trafford. Marouane Fellaini got on the

0 News 29/01/2017 10:14:00 MMM promoters jittery as U.S charges two Ponzi scheme operators

MMM promoters jittery as U.S charges two Ponzi scheme operators

News of U.S charging two ponzi scheme operators to court may very well throw the Nigerian operators too to jittery. The United State filed criminal charges against

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:29:00 Love On Trial

Love On Trial

Chidera, played by Tonto Dikeh is a brilliant student who lives with two friends Cynthia and Bukky on campus, played by Bhaira Mcwhizu and Zainab

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:25:00 Jealous War

Jealous War

Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:36:00 Jezebel In Holy Land 3

Jezebel In Holy Land 3

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:49:00 Queen Of The Niger

Queen Of The Niger

Nollywood movie starring :Jibola Dabo, Angela Okorie, Emma Blaq, Lilian Madu, Prince Christopher

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:26:00 Mysterious Love

Mysterious Love

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim, John Dumelo

0 Movies 19/04/2016 07:36:00 Ghetto Gospel

Ghetto Gospel

Starring; Paul Udensi, Chukwudi Okoro, Benjamin Nwodo      