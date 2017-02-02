Aregbesola: Governor commissions new council secretariat

Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has said his government decided to establish new Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in order to consolidate on the efforts of late sages--Chiefs Obafemi Awolowo and Bola Ige.

Governor Aregbesola made the comment while addressing people at the official commissioning of the newly constructed office building in Ife Southwest Local Council Development Area, in Awolowo town.

The Governor said the new LCDAs were established to build on the legacy laid by the late Awolowo.

Aregbesola described Awolowo as the father of modern governance in Nigeria.

Gov Aregbesola commissions new LCDA secretariat

He said Chief Awolowo had in 1981, introduced the establishment of LCDAs with the cardinal objective of making government closer to the people at community levels.

According to Arebesola,"Besides the fact that LCDA contributes to the development of the state, its creation also helps foster communal peace and progress among the people at the grassroots.

"The creation of LCDAs is not for fun but rather, a noble intent to make government nearer to the masses and enhance all-round growth and development."

In his welcome address, the Council Manager of Ife South West Local Council Development Area, Alhaji Yinusa Olalekan Akande, commended Governor Aregbesola for the dedication of his government to the general well-being of the people in the state.

Ife Southwest Local Council Development Area, in Awolowo town.

He said the commissioning of the new LCDA Secretariat complex in the town was a clear manifestation of the vision and mission of the Aregbesola government to make life more abundant and meaningful for the residents of the community.

In his remarks, the Chairman, House Committee on Education in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Folorunsho Bamisayemi, commended the state government for being supportive of the people of the constituency.

Governor Aregbesola at the commissioning

He said the impacts of the creation of the council is being positively felt in the constituency, saying the constituency had benefited immensely from various government intervention programmes.

Earlier, the Olu of Awolowo town, Oba David Omisore, expressed profound gratitude to the state government for siting the new LCDA headquarter in the town.