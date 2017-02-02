Donald Trump: Japan opposition calls on Abe to oppose US refugee ban

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)

- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to

read more 02/02/2017 04:21:00
Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

Nigerians react to Lagos police plan to stop Tuface protest

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Lagos has announced plans to stop the planned protest being organized by Nigerian musician, Tuface Idibia. The protest which has

read more 02/02/2017 05:11:00


Worth Reading

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

Football star Neymar’s gorgeous ex is rumoured to have found a new love – a Turkish businessman who reportedly sells missiles.Model Soraja Vucelic is only

read more 03/02/2017 06:58:00
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the death of a pregnant woman and her son after a kerosene explosion in Ngenevu axis of Coal

read more 03/02/2017 06:54:00
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

A horrific accident happened yesterday evening along Azikiwe Road by Finbarrs Junction Umuahia, Abia State -involving Abia State Environmental Protection Agency(ASEPA) truck which killed a

read more 03/02/2017 06:48:00
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

A Brazilian pensioner has defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106. Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes

read more 03/02/2017 06:44:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Donald Trump: Japan opposition calls on Abe to oppose US refugee ban

The head of Japan's main opposition party has called on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to speak up against President Donald Trump's refugee ban ahead of their summit next week.

Renho, a former TV anchorwoman of mixed Taiwanese-Japanese heritage who took the reins of the Democratic Party in September, said Abe's restrained remarks have been "insufficient" for a national leader.

He "should express his thoughts on Trump's action in terms of human rights", the 49-year-old Renho, who goes by a single name, told AFP in an interview on Thursday at party headquarters.

Japan and the United States share the common value of "making human rights the top priority", she added.

Abe has said little about Trump's temporary ban on all refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries ahead of his February 10 meeting with the new US president.

Renho says Shinzo Abe should speak up against US President Donald Trump's refugee banplay

Renho says Shinzo Abe should speak up against US President Donald Trump's refugee ban

(AFP)

Immigration-shy Japan accepts very few refugees -- last year it pledged to receive up to 150 Syrian students over five years from 2017, despite having a population of about 127 million. In 2015 it took in 27 refugees.

During the talks in Washington Abe is expected to propose plans to create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the United States, Kyodo News reported this week, citing unnamed Japanese government sources.

Trump has threatened punitive tariffs on imports into the US in a bid to force manufacturers, domestic and foreign, to produce and hire there.

Officials are also arranging for Abe and Trump to continue their discussions the next day at Trump's estate in Florida where they could play golf, the Yomiuri Shimbun, Japan's biggest newspaper, reported.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

19 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

23 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

29 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

33 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

53 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

17 hours 53 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

17 hours 57 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

23 hours 12 minutes ago
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

23 hours 15 minutes ago
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

23 hours 23 minutes ago
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

23 hours 27 minutes ago
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

23 hours 32 minutes ago
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

23 hours 37 minutes ago
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

23 hours 41 minutes ago
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

23 hours 44 minutes ago
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

23 hours 48 minutes ago
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

23 hours 52 minutes ago
Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

Obiano vs Okorocha: Okorocha should keep quiet when serious govs are talking — Obiano

02/02/2017 05:08:00
RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

RECESSION: Foreign investment inflow down by $4.5bn in 2016

02/02/2017 04:59:00
Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

Stockbroker in N4.8bn share scam, remanded in Ikoyi prison

02/02/2017 04:53:00
Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

Women Spark Outrage After Removing Their Bikini Tops On A Crowded Beach. Photos

01/02/2017 11:46:00
See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

See 5 Shocking Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Shave Off Your Pub!c Hair

01/02/2017 10:26:00
Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

Must Read : A Story of S3x and Scam: Check Out the ‘Lucrative’ Offers of Lagos Sugar Mummies

01/02/2017 10:24:00
This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

This Vitamin is Proven to Reduce Anxiety!

01/02/2017 10:22:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 06:10:00 2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest

2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest

Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at

0 News 03/02/2017 06:14:00 Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars

Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars

What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in

0 News 03/02/2017 06:18:00 Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]

Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]

'); }else{

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 06/01/2017 05:29:00 USA declares Osama Bin Ladin's son a terrorist

USA declares Osama Bin Ladin's son a terrorist

- United States has declared Osama Bin Laden’s son as a ‘global terrorist’ - Bin Laden’s son, Hamza bin Laden was added to the US counter-terrorism

0 Videos 23/01/2017 09:44:00 After visiting Bishop Oyedepo, Fani-Kayode showers praises on TB Joshua

After visiting Bishop Oyedepo, Fani-Kayode showers praises on TB Joshua

The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Monday, January 23, showered praises on the general overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Temitope

0 Videos 05/01/2017 05:50:00 Under Buhari, 2,000 Igbo youths have been killed by Nigerian army - NGO

Under Buhari, 2,000 Igbo youths have been killed by Nigerian army - NGO

- An NGO has claimed that about 2,000 igbo youths have been killed by the Nigerian army - The group claimed the killings were done under

0 Videos 16/01/2017 05:28:00 Ezekwesili, BBOG join FG tour of Sambisa forest (photos)

Ezekwesili, BBOG join FG tour of Sambisa forest (photos)

In its intensified efforts to find the remaining missing Chibok girls, the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has joined the federal government’s team on

0 Videos 31/01/2017 03:58:00 Hausa trader allegedly killed Yoruba driver over N30 in Lagos

Hausa trader allegedly killed Yoruba driver over N30 in Lagos

- A tribal riot started in Igando, Lagos after a Hausa man allegedly killed a Yoruba driver - The duo reportedly fought over N30 which led

0 Videos 12/01/2017 07:27:00 Relief for Nigerians as NNPC resumes production of kerosene and diesel

Relief for Nigerians as NNPC resumes production of kerosene and diesel

- Three NNPC refineries in Nigeria have resumed production of diesel and kerosene - The refineries are in Warri, Port Harcourt and Kaduna Three refineries of Nigerian

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 01/02/2017 05:30:00 Ali Baba named Fulani Herdsmen as the most powerful people in Nigeria-Ali Baba (photo)

Ali Baba named Fulani Herdsmen as the most powerful people in Nigeria-Ali Baba (photo)

Veteran comedian Ali Baba has named the Fulani herdsmen as the most powerful people in Nigeria and he described them as power brokers not those

0 News 01/02/2017 04:34:00 Obamacare: We may ditch all markets next year due to uncertainty, says Aetna CEO

Obamacare: We may ditch all markets next year due to uncertainty, says Aetna CEO

Aetna, one of the five large public health insurers, said that it may totally pull out of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) exchanges because they

0 News 30/01/2017 09:16:00 Advertising: Study reveals '90%' of advertisers are reviewing their programmatic ad contracts

Advertising: Study reveals '90%' of advertisers are reviewing their programmatic ad contracts

A study from the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) — a trade body that represents brands such as P&G, L'Oréal, and Emirates — found that

0 News 02/02/2017 12:00:00 Relationships and Sex: 'We haven’t had sex in a while. Is that a problem?’

Relationships and Sex: 'We haven’t had sex in a while. Is that a problem?’

How to tell and what to do next. Girl, we get it. While we'd all like to be getting more action than our Netflix accounts and

0 News 30/01/2017 19:42:00 Spotify: Refugee-themed playlist criticized for being in bad taste

Spotify: Refugee-themed playlist criticized for being in bad taste

Spotify released a 20-song homage to global artists, called "The Refugee Playlist," in the wake of a travel ban. It quickly drew charges of poor-taste

0 News 03/02/2017 05:48:00 Nigeria's Konga on its Way to Profitability - Kinnevik

Nigeria's Konga on its Way to Profitability - Kinnevik

Swedish investment firm, Kinnevik AB has proclaimed that Nigerian e-commerce giant, Konga, is on its way to profitability.In its interim report for the first 3

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:22:00 Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married

Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married

A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress,  needed time out to refresh and to refocus.

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:03:00 LADY BIANCA

LADY BIANCA

Starring: Liz Benson

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:17:00 The Spark

The Spark

JESUS IS ALIVE!!! Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:38:00 Book Of Haragon

Book Of Haragon

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:05:00 Widows War 2

Widows War 2

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:25:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Regina On A Revenge Mission 2

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life