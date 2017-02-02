Donald Trump: President makes Nordstrom drop line of shoes and clothing

US fashion retailer Nordstrom has dropped the Ivanka Trump line of shoes and clothing, citing slow sales after a campaign to boycott stores doing business with the new US president's family.
The retailer said that they "make buying decisions based on performance," and cutting some of 2,000-plus brands that they carry "is part of the regular rhythm of our business".
"Each year we cut about 10% and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand's performance we've decided not to buy it for this season," Nordstrom said in a statement released to US media.
"Like with everything we buy, we make those decisions season by season," Nordstroms wrote on Twitter.
US fashion retailer Nordstrom has dropped the Ivanka Trump line of shoes and clothing(Getty/AFP/File)
Nordstrom's decision follows the #GrabYourWallet campaign urging customers to boycott stores doing business with the Trump family, and companies that have supported him.
The movement was started in October by two women inspired by President Donald Trump's own crude "grab them by the pussy" comments about women that surfaced in a 2005 recording.
"Big news everyone. You did this. I am in awe," #GrabYourWallet co-founder Shannon Coulter wrote on Twitter.
"Yes! Those who voted against Donald control $7 trillion in spending. Never forget it. Never forget our power. Together, we can change a lot," she wrote.
The site grabyourwallet.org carries a list companies they support boycotting and reasons they are linked to Trump.
Ivanka Trump licenses her name to branded products including shoes, handbags and clothing(Getty/AFP)
Ivanka Trump, who serves as an adviser to her father, licenses her name to branded products including shoes, handbags and clothing. She also designs and sells jewelry.
Trump Organization officials have said that she intends to resign from management positions in her company and her father's company, although according to the watchdog website ProPublica that has yet to happen.
Related Articles
2face Idibia: Femi Kuti not in support of singer's protest
Fela's eldest son, Femi Kuti has revealed he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6, 2017. Femi while performing at
Adekunle Gold, Simi, Falz: “No forget” video continues the musical triangle between three stars
What is wrong with ‘No forget’ video? What is the concept of something so disjointed that it feels like a work with very little in
Nonso Amadi: 'Tonight' [Video]
'); }else{
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Panic as Lassa fever kills 6, spreads to 7 states
- Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has raised concern over the alarming increase of Lassa fever cases in Nigeria - Nigerians have been advised to
A 25-year-old-governor’s-aide gave hope to three prisoners (Photos)
The joy of three prisoners on Thursday, February 02, 2017 grew and their hope rose when Ovie Success Ossai, an aide of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa
Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account
- EFCC has presented its first witness agaist former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki on January 25 - According to the witness account, Dasuki allegedly hid
Women storm Abuja market to celebrate military's victory over Boko Haram
- Women on Friday, January 6, stormed Abuja markets to celebrate Nigerian military's victory over Boko Haram - The women said the procession is in solidarity
World's fattest woman sheds 260kg and now seeks for love (photos, video)
- The world's former fattest woman has lost 260kg and now is looking for a lover - The woman, aged 40, who was bed bound now
3 alleged killers of female lecturer land in trouble
- 3 suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of abducted kogi lecturer - One of the suspects’ identities was captured by an ATM
Most Read NewsView all posts
JUST IN: Nigerian Army interrogates young soldier who assaulted a lady
- The Nigerian Army has confirmed that a soldier who allegedly brutalised a female passenger is under interrogation - The incident allegedly occurred at a military
Wonders! Quran verses appear on baby's laps (photos)
- A baby was born in Dagestan started showing Quranic verses on his body - People claimed it was a miracle - Thousands of people went to
Carl Bernstein: Legendary investigative journalist says Washington is already losing faith in Trump
Prominent investigative journalist Carl Bernstein says President Donald Trump's administration is in chaos less than two weeks after he took office. "It’s apparent to all but
Bauchi Govt. displeased with contractor’s poor handling of Hanafari road project
The Bauchi State Government on Saturday expressed dismay over the poor performance of AZCO Engineering Company Ltd. constructing Hanafari-Jarara-G/Babani-S/Kafi-Mashema road in Jama’are Local Government Area
Donald Trump: President blasts CNN during event honoring Black History Month
President Donald Trump called CNN "fake news" on Wednesday during a White House event honoring Black History Month. Trump was going around the table, pointing out
'Taking Back our Nation: The one Resolution that will Matter this Year' by Peter Adigwe
There is no doubt that 2016 was a difficult year for many Nigerians, on both personal and organisational levels. During the year, the country’s economy
Most Watched Movies
Crazy Sex Passion 2
This is a story of lust, betrayal and deceit. What would make a mother run away with her daughter's fiancee?. Enjoy this intriguing story. Starring; Kanayo
Game Of Romance 2
Jim swore to marry a rich lady no matter what,in the quest of realizing his dreams he hurts several women,later he met Charlene who possessed
My Matrimonial Bed 2
Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo
Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married
A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress, needed time out to refresh and to refocus.
Doro Queens
Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh
My Sex Client
Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband
Post Your Comment below: >>