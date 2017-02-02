Hafeez lured the boy who came to buy biscuit to his inner shop, raped him through anus

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

News

Hafeez lured the boy who came to buy biscuit to his inner shop, raped him through anus

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of a 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, to Kirikiri Prison over alleged sodomy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Davies Abegunde, refused the plea of the accused and ordered him to be remanded until next adjourned date.

Abegunde adjourned the case to Feb. 20 for hearing on bail application.

The accused, a trader who resides at Kareem Oyelade St., Dopemu, a suburb of Lagos is facing one-count charge of sexual assault.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Raphael Donny, told the court that the offence was committed on Jan. 13 at the accused residence.

Donny said that the victim, a 7-year-old boy went to the accused shop to buy some biscuit when he assaulted him.

“The accused lured the boy into his inner shop and defiled him through his anus.

“The victim told his mother when the pain was unbearable for him and the accused was apprehended,’’ he said.

The offence contravened Section 135 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

