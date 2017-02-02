Hafeez lured the boy who came to buy biscuit to his inner shop, raped him through anus

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of a 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, to Kirikiri Prison over alleged sodomy.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Davies Abegunde, refused the plea of the accused and ordered him to be remanded until next adjourned date.

Abegunde adjourned the case to Feb. 20 for hearing on bail application.

The accused, a trader who resides at Kareem Oyelade St., Dopemu, a suburb of Lagos is facing one-count charge of sexual assault.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Raphael Donny, told the court that the offence was committed on Jan. 13 at the accused residence.

Donny said that the victim, a 7-year-old boy went to the accused shop to buy some biscuit when he assaulted him.

“The accused lured the boy into his inner shop and defiled him through his anus.

“The victim told his mother when the pain was unbearable for him and the accused was apprehended,’’ he said.

The offence contravened Section 135 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.