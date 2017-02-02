Hafeez lured the boy who came to buy biscuit to his inner shop, raped him through anus

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of a 38-year-old man, Hafeez Yusuf, to Kirikiri Prison over alleged sodomy.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Davies Abegunde, refused the plea of the accused and ordered him to be remanded until next adjourned date.
Abegunde adjourned the case to Feb. 20 for hearing on bail application.
The accused, a trader who resides at Kareem Oyelade St., Dopemu, a suburb of Lagos is facing one-count charge of sexual assault.
Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Raphael Donny, told the court that the offence was committed on Jan. 13 at the accused residence.
Donny said that the victim, a 7-year-old boy went to the accused shop to buy some biscuit when he assaulted him.
“The accused lured the boy into his inner shop and defiled him through his anus.
“The victim told his mother when the pain was unbearable for him and the accused was apprehended,’’ he said.
The offence contravened Section 135 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.
Related Articles
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)
The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.
Wage growth stumbles
This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster
Most Watched VideosView all posts
I gave birth to my son, i did not give birth to his Boko Haram lifestyle - Old woman cries out
The mother of a Boko Haram member has spoken on her experiences and how she currently feels about the actions of her son. Boko Haram members Her
Video: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers
In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik
Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial to commence before Justice Binta Nyako today
- The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu will commence today, January 10 - Kanu is expected to appear before
Fani-Kayode said the federal government is set to attack churches with the new law
- The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned the new regulatory law on churches - The former minister said the new law was put
Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer
- The lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to drag the Nigerian government to the International Criminal Court - Ifeanyi
Most Read NewsView all posts
Rascality does not know party boundaries
By Emmanuel Aziken When Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State cries of being a victim of alleged political contrivances weaved by agents and agencies of the
Side effects of bitter leaf and its properties
Bitter leaf is a long-term grass, which can reach the height of 30 centimeters. It differs in a creeping stalk, has the uniform trimmed surface,
SAN tranferred N30m to Justice Ademola’s wife, bank officials tell court
Compliance Officers of Zenith Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc on Wednesday confirmed the transfer of a cumulative sum of N30m between the accounts
Iran turns other cheek to Trump, says country open to all Americans
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said tat all those with valid Iranian Visas, including Americans are welcome to come to Iran. The foreign Minister took
CAN to Osinbajo: Your silence no longer golden
Adelani Adepegba, Friday Olokor, Jesusegun Alagbe and Tunde Ajaja The Christian Association of Nigeria on Friday expressed concern over the continuous persecution of its members, particularly
Laura Ikeji and Ogbonna Kanu's traditional wedding (WATCH)
[embedded content] Laura and Ogbonna Kanu were tied in holy matrimony at a traditional wedding that took place today in our home town in Nkwerre
Most Watched Movies
Marriage Counsellor
An interesting Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies / African Movies. Left with her parents wealth, she marries Chuks who happens to be a spam,
Mercy Johnson The Area Girl
Starring; Mercy Johnson
All That Glitters Is Not Gold
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of
My Son Will Never Marry You
Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a
Jenifa The Tomato Seller
A New Nigerian Movies Latest 2016 full movies and African Nollywood 2016 Full Movies A stingy traditional doctor fell in love with a local tomato hawker.
Jealous War
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
Post Your Comment below: >>