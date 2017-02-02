Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


We’ll make sure nobody has the gut again to attack us, Iran vows

By Anthony Ogbonna

Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif Khonsari has threatened that Iran will make sure that nobody has the gut again to attack her.

He said the international community has failed miserably in protecting the Iranian people and that Iran had gone begging from one country to another for a single missile to protect her people from terrorist attacks but got no help. Javad said that prompted the country to look inwards and found ways of making missiles to protect her citizens.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian Foreign Minister

Javad said the situation prompted the country to look inwards and found ways of making ballistic missiles to protect her citizens.

This Iranian stand is coming after the U.S threatened Iran on its plan to test-launch her missile.

Watch the video clips below:

Iran unmoved by threats as we derive security from our people. We’ll never initiate war, but we can only rely on our own means of defense. pic.twitter.com/TxlSEL8rjj

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 3 February 2017

We will never use our weapons against anyone, except in self-defense. Let us see if any of those who complain can make the same statement. pic.twitter.com/xwGquvqLvb

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 3 February 2017

