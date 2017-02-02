We’ll make sure nobody has the gut again to attack us, Iran vows

By Anthony Ogbonna
Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif Khonsari has threatened that Iran will make sure that nobody has the gut again to attack her.
He said the international community has failed miserably in protecting the Iranian people and that Iran had gone begging from one country to another for a single missile to protect her people from terrorist attacks but got no help. Javad said that prompted the country to look inwards and found ways of making missiles to protect her citizens.
Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian Foreign Minister
Javad said the situation prompted the country to look inwards and found ways of making ballistic missiles to protect her citizens.
This Iranian stand is coming after the U.S threatened Iran on its plan to test-launch her missile.
Watch the video clips below:
Iran unmoved by threats as we derive security from our people. We’ll never initiate war, but we can only rely on our own means of defense. pic.twitter.com/TxlSEL8rjj
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 3 February 2017
We will never use our weapons against anyone, except in self-defense. Let us see if any of those who complain can make the same statement. pic.twitter.com/xwGquvqLvb
— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) 3 February 2017
Related Articles
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)
The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.
Wage growth stumbles
This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Scandal! How Goodluck Jonathan and others allegedly pocketed $1.3 billion oil money (Photo)
- An indictment released by Italian prosecutors has linked former President Goodluck Jonathan to the Malabu oil scam - Others named in the reports include Diezani
Do not get frustrated about medical profession, Nigerian doctor writes open letter to young doctors
Editor's note: Bamise Adewusi, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, explains why Nigerian young doctors should not get frustrated about the country’s current situation. He also advises
2017 budget, constitutional amendment top National Assembly agenda
- Nigeria's National Assembly has resumed sitting after the Christmas and New Year break for 2017 legislative business - The two National Assembly chambers have prioritised
This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to kill the over 70 million Igbos in Nigeria as this is the only
Ben Bruce Lists Jonathan's Achievements, Promises To Assist Buhari's Govt
Senator representing Bayelsa east senatorial district, Ben Murray Bruce in a new video has praised the administration of Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan for various infrastructural development. The
Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video
Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym
Most Read NewsView all posts
Aisha Buhari Visits Husband in London [SEE PHOTOS]
NigerianBulletin.com is one of Nigeria's leading on-line destinations for the latest Nigerian trending news and updates, helpful articles and a community sharing the best, latest
House c’ttee queries Aviation Min over N406m payment for Jos Airport Terminal contract
By Emman Ovuakporie & Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA—MEMBERS of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, yesterday, queried officials of the Ministry of Aviation over the payment
If you have nothing to hide, try Dasuki in the open, Fayose tells FG
By Rotimi OjomoyelaAdo-Ekiti-Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has described as satanic and undemocratic democracy,
Nigeria will not quit ICC: Foreign Ministry
Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Federal Government has resolved to remain with the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Spokesman of the ministry, Dr Clement
Tears of joy! UNN graduates 94 first class graduates in one day
- UNN graduates 94 first class graduates in one day on Friday, January 27 - The university also graduated 5,145 second class upper students Graduating students/File photo On
Sorry To Be The Bearer Of Bad News: 5 good reasons women fake orgasm
Fake orgasms are the bane of men’s existence, it’s very demoralizing especially when she isn’t very good at faking it and you catch on to
Most Watched Movies
The Unveiling Secret in my marriage 2
Starring; Juliet Ibrahim
Ghost In Love
Latest 2016 Nigerian Nollywood Full Movies She made a promise to the dead not to marry another except him.....but she failed to keep her promise
Unpleasant Yoke
Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to
Forbidden Kiss
Starring; Tonto Dikeh
Mercy Johnson The Area Girl
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Go Slow
After receiving a letter from their brother Obinna, Shanka and Loco accompanied by Zoro have now sort to an alternative means of getting money, while
Post Your Comment below: >>