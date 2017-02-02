Trump threatens Iran over missiles

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00


Worth Reading

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Trump threatens Iran over missiles

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Iran over its ballistic missile test that violated a UN Security Council resolution.

Trump, in his tweets on Thursday, said “Iran has been formally put on notice”..

“Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!” Trump tweeted.

The president blamed his predecessor, Barack Obama, for giving life-line to Iran through a 150 billion dollars deal.

“Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: 150 billion dollars,” he said on his Twitter handle.

Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had on Wednesday threatened Iran over the ballistic missile test, saying that the action violated a UN Security Council resolution.

“As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice,” Flynn told reporters at the White House press briefing on Wednesday.

The controversial missile test carried out by Iran has been said to be nuclear-capable with the capability of travelling up to 3,000 kilometres and is capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Cruise missiles are harder to counter than ballistic missiles since they fly at lower altitudes and can evade enemy radar, confounding missile defense and hitting targets deep inside an opponent’s territory, the U.S. in this instance.

The Security Council’s sanctions against Iran’s nuclear programme was lifted in 2016 following the 2015 pact brokered by Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia and the U.S.

Under the 2015 UN resolution endorsing the deal, Iran was asked to refrain from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons for up to eight years.

Under the nuclear deal, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for lifting of most sanctions.

Iran has, however, insisted that the pact between it and the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council as endorsed by the UN, did not mention cruise missiles, insisting that the ban was only for ballistic missiles capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

32 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

37 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

1 hour ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

1 hour ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

1 hour ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

1 hour ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

1 hour ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

3 hours 12 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

3 hours 16 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

3 hours 22 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

3 hours 26 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

3 hours 46 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

20 hours 46 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

20 hours 50 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

02/02/2017 07:33:00
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

02/02/2017 07:29:00
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

02/02/2017 07:25:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 08:20:00 Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit

Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian

0 News 03/02/2017 08:33:00 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.

0 News 03/02/2017 08:41:00 Wage growth stumbles

Wage growth stumbles

This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 17/01/2017 01:58:00 Why We Bombed UNIMAID Mosque – Abubakar Shekau

Why We Bombed UNIMAID Mosque – Abubakar Shekau

Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram group, has taken responsibility for the bomb blasts that occurred at the University of Maiduguri, Borno state, on

0 Videos 10/01/2017 07:54:00 This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari

This is the only way we can stop fight for Biafra – IPOB tells Buhari

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to kill the over 70 million Igbos in Nigeria as this is the only

0 Videos 17/01/2017 07:30:00 Panic as Lassa fever kills 6, spreads to 7 states

Panic as Lassa fever kills 6, spreads to 7 states

- Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has raised concern over the alarming increase of Lassa fever cases in Nigeria - Nigerians have been advised to

0 Videos 16/01/2017 03:22:00 KOWA presidential candidate lists 4 things she would have done differently as a president

KOWA presidential candidate lists 4 things she would have done differently as a president

The presidential candidate for the 2015 general election for KOWA party Remi Sonaiya has highlighted issues of governance she would have handled differently if she

0 Videos 06/01/2017 04:29:00 Imo state pensioners lament 77 months debt, blast Rochas Okorocha for delay

Imo state pensioners lament 77 months debt, blast Rochas Okorocha for delay

- Some pensioners in Imo state on Thursday, January 6, said the state has accumulated a backlog of 77 months pension debt - The pensioners said

0 Videos 12/01/2017 06:21:00 Fayose's aides in court for stealing $50,000

Fayose's aides in court for stealing $50,000

- Ekiti state police have arraigned two aides of Governor Ayo Fayose and one other person for allegedly stealing - The alleged stolen money is $50,000

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 02/02/2017 12:13:00 Iran rejects Trump missile warning as provocative, relations sour

Iran rejects Trump missile warning as provocative, relations sour

Iran on Thursday rejected a warning from President Donald Trump over its latest missile test as unfounded and “provocative”, reflecting growing tensions between Tehran and

0 News 28/01/2017 18:58:00 The day Ijaw, Itsekiri, Urhobo stormed Ekiti for Oritsejafor’s in-law

The day Ijaw, Itsekiri, Urhobo stormed Ekiti for Oritsejafor’s in-law

By Sam EyobokaTHE earthly voyage of a politician and a foremost educationist in  Ekiti State, Chief Gabriel Ojo Falegan, JP, which commenced on Thursday, September

0 News 03/02/2017 09:17:00 Trump is reportedly going to sign executive orders on Friday to repeal two huge Wall Street regulations

Trump is reportedly going to sign executive orders on Friday to repeal two huge Wall Street regulations

Trump will target the Dodd-Frank Act, which was written in the aftermath of the financial crisis to scale back risk taking at the country's largest

0 News 30/01/2017 03:09:00 Holocaust Memorial Day: White House defends neglecting to mention Jews amid criticism

Holocaust Memorial Day: White House defends neglecting to mention Jews amid criticism

President Donald Trump's chief of staff on Sunday defended the White House's omission of a reference to Jews in its statement commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day. The

0 News 01/02/2017 05:32:00 Jammeh Leaves Entourage Stranded In Guinea Conakry

Jammeh Leaves Entourage Stranded In Guinea Conakry

Senegalese forces continue to make arrests of former Yahya Jammeh loyalists in The Gambia’s security set up as the former President left most of them

0 News 31/01/2017 13:48:00 What are University of Ibadan postgraduate school fees?

What are University of Ibadan postgraduate school fees?

Nowadays, the topic of postgraduate schools is very popular. People are willing to study and get the proper quality education. In this article, we will

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:21:00 Jealous War 2

Jealous War 2

Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu

0 Movies 21/07/2016 12:27:00 This Suffering Is Too Much

This Suffering Is Too Much

Starring; Mercy Johnson

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:37:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission

Regina On A Revenge Mission

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:32:00 My Son Will Never Marry You

My Son Will Never Marry You

Dora helped to establish Ben and they were planning to get married but Ben's mum swore over her dead body just because Dora is a

0 Movies 11/01/2017 12:37:00 Pounds And Dollars

Pounds And Dollars

Coming back to her homeland from the United States wasn't as much a dream as going there initially was for Bianca, because after years of

0 Movies 13/06/2016 11:10:00 Heart Of Darkness

Heart Of Darkness

Starring; Charles Nwachukwu, Chris Omenyi, Chigozie Okoye