As #IStandWithNigeria protest day draws near, Nigerians continue to react

Few days to go before the national wide protest against the current economic hardship plaguing Nigeria and Nigerians, reactions have continued to trail the #IStandWithNigeria course.
A lot of Nigerians have signified interest to come out en-masse to let Government know how they truly feel about the plight of Nigerians.
Below are more reactions from Nigerians…
Related Articles
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)
The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.
Wage growth stumbles
This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested With 100 Motorcycles [PHOTO]
Nigerian military troops have arrested four Boko Haram terrorists who were on the run away from authorities. "Following the dislodgement and subsequent occupation of Boko Haram
Aisha Buhari said she is not involved in the alleged scandal
President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has called on Sahara Reporters to provide details of her alleged abuse of privileges at the Nigerian High Commission in
Imo community goes spiritual over herdsmen attack
- A community in Imo state has asked God to intervene in the ongoing attacks by herdsmen in the state - The community also called on
Magu visits Aso Rock, joins President Buhari for Jumat prayers
- President Muhammadu Buhari always have prominent Nigerians join him for Friday prayers - Today, January 6, was the turn of the Economic and Financial Crimes
Nigerian immigration officer storms worship centre with AK-47, vandalise property
- The immigration officer had earlier gone to his office to sign and collect the AK-47 riffle before heading to the worship centre the next
Senate questions troops deployment to Gambia
- The Nigerian Senators have agreed that approval must be sought from the Senate before Nigeria sends troops to any nation - The point of order
Most Read NewsView all posts
Family crushed to death by their stash of clothes
Three members of a family were crushed to death by hundreds of kilos of clothes that fell on them after breaking through the first floor
Here's the memo Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest investor, just sent to staff on these 'uneasy' times
"As we move forward in 2017, I ask each of you to help us better understand the many cultures and nations we serve," he said
Donald Trump under fire over travel ban
Donald Trump came under fire from mass protests and global outrage over his controversial ban on travelers from seven Muslim countries, facing the first real
Iyanya, TMC to headline entrainment confab at Georgetown University
By Benjamin Njoku MAVIN records latest artiste, Iyanya and Temple Management Company will be headlining an entertainment panel at the Africa Business Conference, holding at the
Presidency reveals date President Buhari will return back to Nigeria
- The date of President Muhammadu Buhari's return has been made known - This was revealed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the
Rumoured Death: NLC denies call on Mr President to address nation
Abuja – The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has denied calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation on his rumoured death. Ayuba Wabba, NLC President Mr
Most Watched Movies
My Secret Boyfriends 2
Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie
My Secret Boyfriends
Starring; Van Vicker, Chika Ike, Yul Edochie
Hour of Grace 3
Hour of Grace 3
All That Glitters Is Not Gold
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of
Tension in the Palace
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
Queen Of The Niger
Nollywood movie starring :Jibola Dabo, Angela Okorie, Emma Blaq, Lilian Madu, Prince Christopher
Post Your Comment below: >>