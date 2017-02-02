State House suspends capital projects over non provision in 2017 budget

The management of State House, Abuja, has suspended the execution of new capital projects in 2017, Jalal Arabi, Permanent Secretary, State House, has said.
Arabi made the statement on Thursday in Abuja when members of the House of Representatives Committee on Special Duties paid oversight visit to the residence of the President.
He explained that the decision to suspend the execution of new capital projects was informed by the fact that the 2017 budget made no provision for new capital projects.
He said the 2017 capital expenditure would be used in completing ongoing projects, adding that the management of State House had re-prioritised its projects.
Arabi said that the management would take advantage of the window provided by supplementary budget when necessary.
He said that the 2017 budget of the State House had been reviewed downwards to N13,567,979,278.72 from N16,563,395,992.00 in 2016.
Arabi, who revealed that only N5.196 billion was released as capital allocation in the 2016 budget, said the amount represented 47.5 per cent of the total budget.
According to the Permanent Secretary, the recurrent expenditure of N4.8 billion, representing 93.1per cent, have been released and expended on projects for which the funds were tied.
“All allocations for the 2016 recurrent expenditure have been received up to date including the month of December 2016.
“On the other hand, capital releases were made for three out of five subheads in the State House budget
“A balance of N5.745 billion representing 52.5 percent is yet to be released,’’ he said.
Arabi said that while State House headquarters, State House Medical Centre and State House Lagos liaison office received releases, no releases were made for the Chief of Staff and the Office of the Chief Security Officer to the President.
In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Nasiru Zango-Daura, said that criticisms often leveled against the administration of the State House especially in respect of the State House Medical Centre were unfounded.
He said that the management of State House should be commended for judicious use of the resources released to it.
He urged the public to appreciate the fact that the services rendered at the medical centre were free.
“With the resources they have, and the ability to keep the machines running 24/7 with diesel power; that is something they should be commended for.
“They are being prudent and using the meagre resources they have to sustain the equipment,’’ he said.
Zango-Daura promised that he would inform the committee on Appropriation on the need to increase budgetary allocation to state House Mecical Centre.
Receiving members of the committee, the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, expressed appreciation to the members for coming to perform their responsibility as elected representatives of the people.
He noted that since the State House was built with public funds and not the personal property of its occupant, it was the duty of committee members to ensure that it is properly maintained.
Related Articles
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)
The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.
Wage growth stumbles
This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Osinbajo reacts to Buhari’s alleged plan to islamise Nigeria
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says it is impossible for Nigeria to be Islamised - He says it is impossible to Islamise the country given the
Governor under probe after girlfriend allegedly disappears with $10 million state fund
- A Nigeria governor is reportedly being investigated by the EFCC after his mistress disappeared with $10 million bailout fund he diverted to personal use -
Will RCCG ever remain the same? Nigerians react to Pastor Adeboye's retirement
Nigerians have reacted to reports that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has retired from his
Governor Kashim Shettima orders convoy to obey traffic law
- An aide of Borno state governor said governor Shettima has ordered his personal driver and all drivers of his convoy to obey all traffic
Buhari’s failure to stop killings by herdsmen, an invitation to anarchy- BBOG
- BBOG has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to check killings by herdsmen in Southern Kaduna - The group demanded that the President should visit
VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities
VIDEO: The Office of the Auditor General has released a shocking report on Uganda’s financial stand, putting the country’s liabilities at sh 6.5 trillion. According to
Most Read NewsView all posts
Reps threaten to recommend revocation of oil licences
John Ameh, Abuja An ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives on Tuesday threatened to recommend the revocation of various controversial Oil Prospecting Licenses and
Europe must have firm response to Trump – Hollande
French President Francois Hollande on Saturday urged Europe to be “firm” in its response to new US President Donald Trump, who a day earlier called
You have no right to stop 2baba's protest - Senator Shehu Sani to Nigeria Police
- Senator Shehu Sani is known for adding his voice to social issues - The activist turned politician has not allowed his entrance into government to
Declassified 1971 CIA file reveals that Gowon read the Bible daily as president
Some secret documents were recovered from the archive of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) recently. These files assessed many sectors of the Nigerian economy and
Ondo House of Assembly Speaker suspended
Azure – The Ondo State House of Assembly Speaker, Jumoke Akindele of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been suspended from office over allegation of
Buhari deserves prayers, not ill wishes —Oshiomhole
Alexander Okere A former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday criticised those saying President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on vacation in the United Kingdom,
Most Watched Movies
Widows War 3
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
College Girls Are Back 3
Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books
Beach Fun
A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress, needed time out to refresh and to refocus.
Blind Lovers 3
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 4
A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
Wife Or Sex Mate
She is a well known prostitute...but found a man whom she love. Will she be respected as a wife or just a sex mate? Find
Post Your Comment below: >>