38 years in power: 74-year-old Angolan president Dos Santos agrees to step down

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00


'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

38 years in power: 74-year-old Angolan president Dos Santos agrees to step down

- The Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos has agreed to step down after 38 years

- Dos Santos announced this on Friday, February 3, 2017

- The announcement means defence minister Joao Lourenco will be the presidential candidate

74-year-old Angolan president Dos Santos agrees to step down

After ruling for 38 years, Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has confirmed on Friday, February 3, that he will not run in this year’s presidential election.

Although he is stepping down as president of the country, he has said he will retain control of the powerful ruling party, the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA).

The 74-year-old had previously stated in March 2016, that he would not run in the August elections. Yet, opponents remained suspicious given that this was not the first time he had given such pledges.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the latest News on NAIJ.com News App

Defence Minister Joao Lourenco will be the presidential candidate for the ruling People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), dos Santos said ahead of a party meeting where candidates for the vote will be confirmed.

If Dos Santos will remain president of the MPLA, he will continue choosing parliamentary candidates and appointing top posts in the army and police.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has finally overtaken Angola to reclaim the position as Africa’s top oil producer after the latter had held the position for seven months.

Angola had led with 1.7 million barrels produced per day which was above Nigeria’s 1.5 million barrels.

