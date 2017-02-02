38 years in power: 74-year-old Angolan president Dos Santos agrees to step down

- The Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos has agreed to step down after 38 years
- Dos Santos announced this on Friday, February 3, 2017
- The announcement means defence minister Joao Lourenco will be the presidential candidate
74-year-old Angolan president Dos Santos agrees to step down
After ruling for 38 years, Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has confirmed on Friday, February 3, that he will not run in this year’s presidential election.
Although he is stepping down as president of the country, he has said he will retain control of the powerful ruling party, the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA).
The 74-year-old had previously stated in March 2016, that he would not run in the August elections. Yet, opponents remained suspicious given that this was not the first time he had given such pledges.
Defence Minister Joao Lourenco will be the presidential candidate for the ruling People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), dos Santos said ahead of a party meeting where candidates for the vote will be confirmed.
If Dos Santos will remain president of the MPLA, he will continue choosing parliamentary candidates and appointing top posts in the army and police.
Meanwhile, Nigeria has finally overtaken Angola to reclaim the position as Africa’s top oil producer after the latter had held the position for seven months.
Angola had led with 1.7 million barrels produced per day which was above Nigeria’s 1.5 million barrels.
