Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

10 most iconic cars of all time

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

Souring food prices: Osinbajo meets with food Task Force, ready action plan

- Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and presidential Task Force on the rising cost of food have met at the Aguda House

- The Task Force has the responsibility of exploring options to promote availability and affordability of food items to Nigerians

Osinbajo has met with members of the food Task Force in Abuja.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has held a meeting with members of the presidential Task Force on the rising cost of food items in Nigeria.

The Tribune reports that the meeting took place on Friday, February 3, at Aguda House, the official residence of the acting president, and was attended by all members of the group.

The Task Force was set approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, February 1, as part of efforts to enhance affordable food prices across country.

The body has the responsibility of exploring options to promote availability and affordability of food items to Nigerians.

The group, expected to submit its interim reports on Feb. 8, has the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh; Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and Minister of Industry, Trade and Development, Dr Okey Enelamah, as members.

Other members of the team are the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, and the Minister of Labour & Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

In related news, the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, has said Nigeria is looking at increasing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on some goods,

The goods that will be affected by the new tax policy as proposed by the Ministry of Finance are luxury goods. Basic items will not be affected.

Nigerians currently pay 5% VAT. This was one introduced in 1994 by the military government and is one of the lowest in the world.

However, the increase is subject to the approval of the National Assembly.

