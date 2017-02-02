Almost all Nigerians love eating on the go. We all enjoy street food. Nigerian snacks are very tasty with s special mixture of various foods. What are top 10 Nigerian snacks you should taste? Continue reading the article to get to know the info about the most delicious Nigerian delicacies.
Nigerian cuisine is a unique one. While visiting our country, all foreign tourists always try to taste some street meals. On any street in our country, you can always find some special food. Nigerian local food is considered one of the most delicious in Africa.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
The street meal is extremely popular in Nigeria. Such major cities as Kano, Lagos, Benin, or Ibadan have plenty of vendors who sell some food by the roadside. The matter is that Nigerians are always busy. Thus, most of us have not any free time has to have breakfast at home. We need to eat something rapidly on the go. Of course, the meal must be tasty, not very expensive, and easy to carry.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
Types of snacks in Nigeria
The most popular snacks among Nigerians are:
- Coconut candies
- Chin Chin
- Meat Pie
- Donkwa
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
- Roasted Maize
- Egg rolls
- Kokoro
- Kuli-Kuli
All people adore these Nigerian dishes. However, there are plenty of other types of food in Nigeria, which are considered to be traditional street food. Below you will find the list of top 10 of Nigerian snacks you should taste.
READ ALSO: Tiger nuts and sperm count
List of Nigerian dishes
Puff Puff is undoubtedly fluffy, deep-fried, soft, and appetizing. This street food is prepared from sugar, yeast, flour, ground nutmeg, vegetable oil, and salt.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
Nigerian meals cannot be imagined without Akara, which is one of the most popular street food in our country. It is an old-style Nigerian beans cake.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
The ingredients are fried beans balls mixed with various spices and onion, of course.[embedded content]
- Garden eggs
Garden eggs have a delicious and unique taste. It is quite a cheap meal, which plenty of Nigerians adore eating on the go. You can buy his type of food in Nigeria almost everywhere.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
Moin Moin is delicious pudding with beans. As a rule, chefs prepare it from grounded peeled beans, onion, and various spices. Moin Moin is wrapped in leaves.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
- Roasted corn
Corn is another much-loved street food in Nigeria. You can easily find it at every corner. In the morning, you can see plenty of people standing in a queue to buy pleasant roasted corn.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
If you like grilled chicken, meat, or fish, then suya will undoubtedly suit you. This Nigerian dish is commonly met Nigerian street meal.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
It has a unique and unbelievable taste.[embedded content]
For those people who prefer not the very hard meal, Abacha will be the best variants. It is a well-known type of salad in Africa. This street snack is cooked from fresh utazi leaves, onion, cassava tubers, ugba, various spices, and garden eggs. It is also an ideal dish for lunch.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
- Plantain chips
Another conventional Nigeria local food is plantain chips with banana, unripe or ripe plantain. It is an appetizing and can be eaten on the go.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
- Fish and Wanke rice
Wanke rice with fish is an old-style Ghana recipe. Nevertheless, it became an everyday street meal in Nigeria long ago. Nigerians prefer eating this fantastic food for dinner.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
- Boiled groundnut
Cooks often boil groundnut with much salt, which makes this unique dish particularly yummy. You can buy boiled peanut on any market and street in Nigeria.
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
Nigerian snacks for kids
Traditionally, the following food is considered the best Nigerian snacks for kids. All children gladly eat this Nigerian meal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. All of them are kid-friendly and unbelievably tasty.[embedded content]
- Coconut flour pancakes
- Peeled beans porridge
- Potato plantain and carrot puree
- Okra soup
- Veggie plantain puffs
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
- Groundnut dough balls
- Potato and fish porridge
- Light Ogbono soup
Hausa snacks
Millions of Hausa people live in Nigeria. The considerable part of traditional Hausa food delicacies is prepared from vegetables and meat. Hausa food is delightful. Most of the dishes are easy to cook.
READ ALSO: 12 health benefits of garden egg
However, their snacks might not differ much from the rest of Nigeria, but they have some unusual dishes. These are:
- Alale
- Dambu
- Danwake
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
- Dukunu
- Fura
- Gwaza
- Hoce
- Kwakumeti
- Kwaruru
- Nama
- Pate
- Rama
Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste
- Tuwon masara
- Zogala
Conclusion
This article presented to you the most popular Nigerian street food. However, there are much more varieties of the most amazing street meals in Nigeria. Every location in our country has own preferences concerning food. Such traditional Hausa snacks as Kokoro, Kilishi, or Kuli Kuli are particularly tasty. If you have your favorite road meals? Please, leave your answers in the comments so that we can expand our list and share it with other admirers of eating on the go.
Related Articles
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)
The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.
Wage growth stumbles
This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Ezekwesili, BBOG join FG tour of Sambisa forest (photos)
In its intensified efforts to find the remaining missing Chibok girls, the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has joined the federal government’s team on
3 soldiers dead as troops foil Boko Haram attack on military base
There was an exchange of gunfire on Wednesday night, January 25, in Borno as suspected Boko Haram terrorists descended on a military base to take
Foreign reserve now N28.9 billion, CBN warns FG against reckless spending
- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has risen to $28.9 billion - Central Bank of Nigeria warned that the federal government need to avoid reckless spending to improve
You will be JEALOUS when you see the number of private jets parked at Lagos airport (photos, video)
While some Nigerians are lamenting over the economic hardship in the country, some others are acquiring private jets and other luxury cars. The number of private
Nigerian air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 – Official
- The Nigerian Stock Exchange has said the the number of air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 - The
Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account
- EFCC has presented its first witness agaist former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki on January 25 - According to the witness account, Dasuki allegedly hid
Most Read NewsView all posts
VW overtakes Toyota as world’s top-selling automaker
Toyota Motor Corp’s four-year run as the world’s top-selling automaker has ended as the Japanese company said on Monday its global sales for 2016 fell
BREAKING: Cameroon beat Ghana to reach Cup of Nations final
Michael Ngadeu and Christian Bassogog both netted in the second half as Cameroon beat Ghana 2-0 in Franceville on Thursday to reach the Africa Cup
Declassified 1967 CIA files predicted the first 'Biafra' civil War
Recently, some secret documents were recovered from the archive of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). These files analysed and assessed many sectors of the Nigerian
Budget: Osinbajo meets Dogara, Senate leader behind closed doors
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, met behind closed doors with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the
Top 10 with Abiola: 10 hottest tracks that dropped in January 2017
2016 was a bright year for Nigerian music, with many fine tunes dropping and making vaves. Phyno's 'Fada Fada', Tekno's 'Pana' and Runtown's 'Mad over
Gov Bello messing up Kogi, says Faleke
Mr James Faleke, member of the House of Representatives and Deputy Governorship candidate to late Audu Abubakar, has criticised the leadership style of Gov. Yahaya
Most Watched Movies
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 2
A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 4
A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
My Sex Client 2
Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband
Jezebel In Holy Land
They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs
Seductive Electrician 2
This movie is such an intriguing one as a handsome, sex appealing looking young electrician who gets down with every woman he sees in the
Post Your Comment below: >>