Top 10 Nigerian snacks you should taste

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00


Worth Reading

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Top 10 Nigerian snacks you should taste

Almost all Nigerians love eating on the go. We all enjoy street food. Nigerian snacks are very tasty with s special mixture of various foods. What are top 10 Nigerian snacks you should taste? Continue reading the article to get to know the info about the most delicious Nigerian delicacies.

Nigerian cuisine is a unique one. While visiting our country, all foreign tourists always try to taste some street meals. On any street in our country, you can always find some special food. Nigerian local food is considered one of the most delicious in Africa.

Nigerian snacks

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

The street meal is extremely popular in Nigeria. Such major cities as Kano, Lagos, Benin, or Ibadan have plenty of vendors who sell some food by the roadside. The matter is that Nigerians are always busy. Thus, most of us have not any free time has to have breakfast at home. We need to eat something rapidly on the go. Of course, the meal must be tasty, not very expensive, and easy to carry.

Street foods in Nigeria

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

Types of snacks in Nigeria

The most popular snacks among Nigerians are:

  • Coconut candies
  • Chin Chin
  • Meat Pie
  • Donkwa
Donkwa Nigerian food

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

  • Roasted Maize
  • Egg rolls
  • Kokoro
  • Kuli-Kuli

All people adore these Nigerian dishes. However, there are plenty of other types of food in Nigeria, which are considered to be traditional street food. Below you will find the list of top 10 of Nigerian snacks you should taste.

READ ALSO: Tiger nuts and sperm count

List of Nigerian dishes

Puff Puff is undoubtedly fluffy, deep-fried, soft, and appetizing. This street food is prepared from sugar, yeast, flour, ground nutmeg, vegetable oil, and salt.

Puff Puff

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

Nigerian meals cannot be imagined without Akara, which is one of the most popular street food in our country. It is an old-style Nigerian beans cake.

Akara

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

The ingredients are fried beans balls mixed with various spices and onion, of course.

[embedded content]
  • Garden eggs

Garden eggs have a delicious and unique taste. It is quite a cheap meal, which plenty of Nigerians adore eating on the go. You can buy his type of food in Nigeria almost everywhere.

Garden eggs

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

Moin Moin is delicious pudding with beans. As a rule, chefs prepare it from grounded peeled beans, onion, and various spices. Moin Moin is wrapped in leaves.

Nigerian snacks Moin Moin

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

  • Roasted corn

Corn is another much-loved street food in Nigeria. You can easily find it at every corner. In the morning, you can see plenty of people standing in a queue to buy pleasant roasted corn.

Nigerian snacks Roasted corn

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

If you like grilled chicken, meat, or fish, then suya will undoubtedly suit you. This Nigerian dish is commonly met Nigerian street meal.

Nigerian snacks Suya

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

It has a unique and unbelievable taste.

[embedded content]

For those people who prefer not the very hard meal, Abacha will be the best variants. It is a well-known type of salad in Africa. This street snack is cooked from fresh utazi leaves, onion, cassava tubers, ugba, various spices, and garden eggs. It is also an ideal dish for lunch.

Nigerian snacks Abacha

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

  • Plantain chips

Another conventional Nigeria local food is plantain chips with banana, unripe or ripe plantain. It is an appetizing and can be eaten on the go.

Nigerian snacks Plantain chips

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

  • Fish and Wanke rice

Wanke rice with fish is an old-style Ghana recipe. Nevertheless, it became an everyday street meal in Nigeria long ago. Nigerians prefer eating this fantastic food for dinner.

Nigerian snacks Fish and Wanke rice

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

  • Boiled groundnut

Cooks often boil groundnut with much salt, which makes this unique dish particularly yummy. You can buy boiled peanut on any market and street in Nigeria.

Nigerian snacks Boiled groundnut

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

Nigerian snacks for kids

Traditionally, the following food is considered the best Nigerian snacks for kids. All children gladly eat this Nigerian meal for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. All of them are kid-friendly and unbelievably tasty.

[embedded content]
  • Coconut flour pancakes
  • Peeled beans porridge
  • Potato plantain and carrot puree
  • Okra soup
  • Veggie plantain puffs
Veggie plantain puffs

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

  • Groundnut dough balls
  • Potato and fish porridge
  • Light Ogbono soup

Hausa snacks

Millions of Hausa people live in Nigeria. The considerable part of traditional Hausa food delicacies is prepared from vegetables and meat. Hausa food is delightful. Most of the dishes are easy to cook.

READ ALSO: 12 health benefits of garden egg

However, their snacks might not differ much from the rest of Nigeria, but they have some unusual dishes. These are:

  • Alale
  • Dambu
  • Danwake
Danwake Hausa food

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

  • Dukunu
  • Fura
  • Gwaza
  • Hoce
  • Kwakumeti
  • Kwaruru
  • Nama
  • Pate
  • Rama
Rama food

Nigerian snacks - Top 10 street foods you should taste

  • Tuwon masara
  • Zogala

Conclusion

This article presented to you the most popular Nigerian street food. However, there are much more varieties of the most amazing street meals in Nigeria. Every location in our country has own preferences concerning food. Such traditional Hausa snacks as Kokoro, Kilishi, or Kuli Kuli are particularly tasty. If you have your favorite road meals? Please, leave your answers in the comments so that we can expand our list and share it with other admirers of eating on the go.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

31 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

36 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

1 hour ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

1 hour ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

1 hour ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

1 hour ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

1 hour ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

3 hours 11 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

3 hours 15 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

3 hours 21 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

3 hours 25 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

3 hours 45 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

20 hours 45 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

20 hours 49 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

02/02/2017 07:33:00
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

02/02/2017 07:29:00
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

02/02/2017 07:25:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 08:20:00 Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit

Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian

0 News 03/02/2017 08:33:00 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.

0 News 03/02/2017 08:41:00 Wage growth stumbles

Wage growth stumbles

This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 16/01/2017 05:28:00 Ezekwesili, BBOG join FG tour of Sambisa forest (photos)

Ezekwesili, BBOG join FG tour of Sambisa forest (photos)

In its intensified efforts to find the remaining missing Chibok girls, the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group has joined the federal government’s team on

0 Videos 27/01/2017 03:10:00 3 soldiers dead as troops foil Boko Haram attack on military base

3 soldiers dead as troops foil Boko Haram attack on military base

There was an exchange of gunfire on Wednesday night, January 25, in Borno as suspected Boko Haram terrorists descended on a military base to take

0 Videos 25/01/2017 06:31:00 Foreign reserve now N28.9 billion, CBN warns FG against reckless spending

Foreign reserve now N28.9 billion, CBN warns FG against reckless spending

- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has risen to $28.9 billion - Central Bank of Nigeria warned that the federal government need to avoid reckless spending to improve

0 Videos 31/01/2017 03:36:00 You will be JEALOUS when you see the number of private jets parked at Lagos airport (photos, video)

You will be JEALOUS when you see the number of private jets parked at Lagos airport (photos, video)

While some Nigerians are lamenting over the economic hardship in the country, some others are acquiring private jets and other luxury cars. The number of private

0 Videos 01/02/2017 04:23:00 Nigerian air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 – Official

Nigerian air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 – Official

- The Nigerian Stock Exchange has said the the number of air passengers dropped from 15 million in 2014 to 6 million in 2016 - The

0 Videos 26/01/2017 03:04:00 Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account

Witness exposes how Dasuki allegedly hid N750 million in a hospital account

- EFCC has presented its first witness agaist former national security adviser, Sambo Dasuki on January 25 - According to the witness account, Dasuki allegedly hid

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 30/01/2017 04:48:00 VW overtakes Toyota as world’s top-selling automaker

VW overtakes Toyota as world’s top-selling automaker

Toyota Motor Corp’s four-year run as the world’s top-selling automaker has ended as the Japanese company said on Monday its global sales for 2016 fell

0 News 02/02/2017 16:06:00 BREAKING: Cameroon beat Ghana to reach Cup of Nations final

BREAKING: Cameroon beat Ghana to reach Cup of Nations final

Michael Ngadeu and Christian Bassogog both netted in the second half as Cameroon beat Ghana 2-0 in Franceville on Thursday to reach the Africa Cup

0 News 31/01/2017 14:26:00 Declassified 1967 CIA files predicted the first 'Biafra' civil War

Declassified 1967 CIA files predicted the first 'Biafra' civil War

Recently, some secret documents were recovered from the archive of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). These files analysed and assessed many sectors of the Nigerian

0 News 30/01/2017 20:37:00 Budget: Osinbajo meets Dogara, Senate leader behind closed doors

Budget: Osinbajo meets Dogara, Senate leader behind closed doors

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, met behind closed doors with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the

0 News 31/01/2017 11:31:00 Top 10 with Abiola: 10 hottest tracks that dropped in January 2017

Top 10 with Abiola: 10 hottest tracks that dropped in January 2017

2016 was a bright year for Nigerian music, with many fine tunes dropping and making vaves. Phyno's 'Fada Fada', Tekno's 'Pana' and Runtown's 'Mad over

0 News 01/02/2017 07:31:00 Gov Bello messing up Kogi, says Faleke

Gov Bello messing up Kogi, says Faleke

Mr James Faleke, member of the House of Representatives and Deputy Governorship candidate to late Audu Abubakar, has criticised the leadership style of Gov. Yahaya

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:15:00 Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 2

Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 2

A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter

0 Movies 18/05/2016 10:59:00 Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 4

Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 4

A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter

0 Movies 13/06/2016 10:35:00 Virtue Of A Good Woman

Virtue Of A Good Woman

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:06:00 My Sex Client 2

My Sex Client 2

Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:40:00 Jezebel In Holy Land

Jezebel In Holy Land

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:47:00 Seductive Electrician 2

Seductive Electrician 2

This movie is such an intriguing one as a handsome, sex appealing looking young electrician who gets down with every woman he sees in the