Who is the richest Igbo man in Nigeria?

The Forbes richest Igbo man in Nigeria is successful Aliko Dangote.
Dangote net worth
A businessman's net worth of 02.02.17 is $12.5 Billion. His profitable sources of wealth are flour, cement, sugar, Self Made. He is known as CEO in Dangote Group. The richest Igbo man in Nigeria is 59.
He has received Bachelor of Arts and also Science degree at famous Al-Azhar University.
He lives in Lagos, Nigeria and he is a Nigerian citizen. Aliko Dangote has a wife and 3 children.
Richest man in Africa
He has got a lot of achievements: he is the richest Africa's Billionaires in 2017; he was the richest Igbo man, Nigeria, in 2015; he got 68th place in the Powerful People according to Forbes in 2016; he got 51st place in the world Billionaires’ list in 2016 and he is the richest man in Igboland, Nigeria in 2017.
Dangote Cement
Well-known Aliko Dangote is the wealthiest man in Africa. He is a chairman and founder of the same Dangote Cement. This company is the continent's biggest cement producer. In 2015 his company Dangote Cement decided to launch new plants in a few countries, such as Zambia, Tanzania, Cameroon, and Ethiopia. Dangote Cement can produce more than 30 million metric tons every year. They plan to double its capacity by 2018.
Aliko Dangote has got about 90% of Dangote Cement due to his holding company. Other companies which are gathered into the Dangote Group work in different 15 African countries. These companies include publicly-traded flour, sugar, salt and also manufacturing companies. Unfortunately, his net worth fell down during 2016, because Nigeria's currency became weak and the economy struggled.[embedded content]
