Who is the richest Igbo man in Nigeria?

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00


Worth Reading

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Who is the richest Igbo man in Nigeria?

The Forbes richest Igbo man in Nigeria is successful Aliko Dangote.

Aliko Dangote

Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017

Dangote net worth

A businessman's net worth of 02.02.17 is $12.5 Billion. His profitable sources of wealth are flour, cement, sugar, Self Made. He is known as CEO in Dangote Group. The richest Igbo man in Nigeria is 59.

He has received Bachelor of Arts and also Science degree at famous Al-Azhar University.

He lives in Lagos, Nigeria and he is a Nigerian citizen. Aliko Dangote has a wife and 3 children.

Richest man in Nigeria

Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017

Richest man in Africa

He has got a lot of achievements: he is the richest Africa's Billionaires in 2017; he was the richest Igbo man, Nigeria, in 2015; he got 68th place in the Powerful People according to Forbes in 2016; he got 51st place in the world Billionaires’ list in 2016 and he is the richest man in Igboland, Nigeria in 2017.

Richest Igbo man

Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017

READ ALSO: Olamide's house and cars - How many does he have?

Dangote Cement

Well-known Aliko Dangote is the wealthiest man in Africa. He is a chairman and founder of the same Dangote Cement. This company is the continent's biggest cement producer. In 2015 his company Dangote Cement decided to launch new plants in a few countries, such as Zambia, Tanzania, Cameroon, and Ethiopia. Dangote Cement can produce more than 30 million metric tons every year. They plan to double its capacity by 2018.

World economic forum

Richest Igbo man Nigeria in 2017

Aliko Dangote has got about 90% of Dangote Cement due to his holding company. Other companies which are gathered into the Dangote Group work in different 15 African countries. These companies include publicly-traded flour, sugar, salt and also manufacturing companies. Unfortunately, his net worth fell down during 2016, because Nigeria's currency became weak and the economy struggled.

[embedded content]

READ ALSO: Who is the richest musician in Nigeria? -Top 10 stars

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

31 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

36 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

1 hour ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

1 hour ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

1 hour ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

1 hour ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

1 hour ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

3 hours 11 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

3 hours 15 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

3 hours 21 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

3 hours 25 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

3 hours 45 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

20 hours 45 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

20 hours 49 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

02/02/2017 07:33:00
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

02/02/2017 07:29:00
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

02/02/2017 07:25:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 08:20:00 Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit

Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian

0 News 03/02/2017 08:33:00 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.

0 News 03/02/2017 08:41:00 Wage growth stumbles

Wage growth stumbles

This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/01/2017 14:32:00 JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant

JUST IN: Boko Haram reportedly kills Nigerian Army captain, lieutenant

- Two Nigerian Army officers have reportedly lost their lives after an IED planted by Boko Haram terrorists exploded in Borno state - Report suggests that

0 Videos 25/01/2017 02:38:00 Senators give 3 conditions for Magu’s confirmation

Senators give 3 conditions for Magu’s confirmation

- Senators have set fresh conditions that must be met before Ibrahim Magu is confirmed as EFCC chairman - The conditions were set by some senators,

0 Videos 12/01/2017 01:49:00 ''You are fake news'' - Trump Attacks CNN Staff During Press Conference [VIDEO]

''You are fake news'' - Trump Attacks CNN Staff During Press Conference [VIDEO]

US President-elect, Donald Trump refused to take a question from CNN’s senior White House correspondent, Jim Acosta on Wednesday after attacking the media organization during

0 Videos 05/01/2017 11:03:00 FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants

FG commenced payment of cash stipends for all former Niger Delta militants

- The federal government has resumed payment of the delayed stipends owed ex-militants in Niger Delta - The militants will be paid N65,000 monthly as August

0 Videos 17/01/2017 07:30:00 Panic as Lassa fever kills 6, spreads to 7 states

Panic as Lassa fever kills 6, spreads to 7 states

- Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has raised concern over the alarming increase of Lassa fever cases in Nigeria - Nigerians have been advised to

0 Videos 24/01/2017 05:31:00 Nigerian immigration officer storms worship centre with AK-47, vandalise property

Nigerian immigration officer storms worship centre with AK-47, vandalise property

- The immigration officer had earlier gone to his office to sign and collect the AK-47 riffle before heading to the worship centre the next

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 31/01/2017 13:46:00 Write your perfect CV – the best advice

Write your perfect CV – the best advice

Each of us begins to look for work sooner or later. It is natural that all people want to find work closer to the house

0 News 28/01/2017 16:20:00 Seized helicopters belong to Rivers Govt – Wike

Seized helicopters belong to Rivers Govt – Wike

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has stated that the two seized helicopters by the Nigerian Customs Service belong to the Rivers state government and that

0 News 30/01/2017 09:03:00 Umar Danbatta: NCC boss says regulator has contributed N1.4 trillion to Nigeria's economy

Umar Danbatta: NCC boss says regulator has contributed N1.4 trillion to Nigeria's economy

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has announced that the Commission has contributed over N1.4 trillion to the

0 News 29/01/2017 14:47:00 Apostle Johnson Suleman: Produce the herdsmen who were paid to stop killing Christians – Pastor tells El-Rufai, Buhari

Apostle Johnson Suleman: Produce the herdsmen who were paid to stop killing Christians – Pastor tells El-Rufai, Buhari

The founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has called on President Buhari to ask Governor Nasir El-Rufai to produce the herdsmen he allegedly

0 News 31/01/2017 23:48:00 African Union: New chairperson pledges accelerated development through youth, private sector

African Union: New chairperson pledges accelerated development through youth, private sector

The  Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Mahamat of Chad, has pledged to explore potential of youths, scholars and the private sectors actors to accelerate

0 News 29/01/2017 12:46:00 Wike: Rivers to build Christian Ecumenical Centre – Governor says

Wike: Rivers to build Christian Ecumenical Centre – Governor says

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Sunday said that State Government would build Christian Ecumenical Centre where all Christians from different states would meet for

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:56:00 Widows War 3

Widows War 3

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:03:00 Tempted To Touch

Tempted To Touch

Nuella and her friends had control over the men, but she failed to cover her tracks.........................  Starring: Yul Edochie, Mimi Ojiekwe, Charles Billion, Chiamaka Nwokeukwu

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:17:00 Hour of Grace 2

Hour of Grace 2

Hour of Grace 2

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:51:00 Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Jackie Appiah Goes Mad

Starring; Jackie Appiah

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:42:00 Witch As Second Wife

Witch As Second Wife

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies In search of money and children will make one take some wrong decisions not minding the consequences. Starring: Ini Edo,

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:02:00 God Of Elijah

God Of Elijah

After twenty years of marriage, Nneka and Caleb are still childless, this drives Nneka to meet a priestess as all other means have proved unproductive.