7-year-old pupil killed, 4 others injured in school building collapse

- A seven-year old pupil is said to have died in a primary school building that collapsed in Guma local government area of Benue state
- The pupil was killed after the building collapsed during the school's break period
- Four others were also injured from the incident
The building collapsed during the school's break period
A seven-year-old pupil is said to have died in a primary school building that collapsed in Guma local government area of Benue state.
Nyom Godwin, a pupil of Victory international Nursery and Primary School, Daudu, was reportedly killed when a section of a block of two classrooms collapsed on Tuesday, February 2.
Four other pupils sustained various degrees of injury from the incident.
READ ALSO: Police ordered to release architect in charge of collapsed Uyo church building
It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 11 am when the pupils of the school were on a break.
A head teacher Jeremiah Agba who confirmed the incident said, the pupils were eating when the building collapsed.
Agba said: “The ugly incident happened when the pupils were eating behind the building during break time; unfortunately, we lost a seven-year-old pupil on the spot.”
“Another, Mlankyaa Nguevese had a fracture on one of his legs while three others sustained minor injuries.
READ ALSO: We were singing and dancing when the church collapsed - Survivor
“The injured pupils are receiving treatment at a hospital while the body of the deceased has been buried at his home town, Tse-Hungwa, Ugondu, Guma LGA of the state,” Agba said.
Also speaking, the special adviser to the Benue state governor on education Matthew Mnyam directed that the part of the school building which was still standing be pulled down.
Mnyam who gave the direction when he visited the school urged staff of the primary school to also ensure that the school is always clean.
Also, the principal of the school Mlankyaa Francis, who thanked the governor’s special adviser said all observations raised, will be corrected with immediate effect.
Think it is important? Share with your friends!
Related Articles
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)
The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.
Wage growth stumbles
This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster
Most Watched VideosView all posts
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
Igbo group lists 3 reasons why Buhari must sack Customs boss Hammed Ali
- A pro-Igbo pressure group, NBOU, says Hammed Ali lacks the requisite knowledge to head such a strategic agency like the customs - The group accuses
Imo community goes spiritual over herdsmen attack
- A community in Imo state has asked God to intervene in the ongoing attacks by herdsmen in the state - The community also called on
DSS said Justice Ademola lied about his whereabouts
- The State Security Services on Tuesday, January 17, described how millions of cash both in foreign and local currencies were recovered from the Abuja
Do not get frustrated about medical profession, Nigerian doctor writes open letter to young doctors
Editor's note: Bamise Adewusi, the NAIJ.com partner blogger, explains why Nigerian young doctors should not get frustrated about the country’s current situation. He also advises
After visiting Bishop Oyedepo, Fani-Kayode showers praises on TB Joshua
The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Monday, January 23, showered praises on the general overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Temitope
Most Read NewsView all posts
CBN to penalise banks with cash problems
Oyetunji Abioye The Central Bank of Nigeria has said it will penalise Deposit Money Banks that have liquidity challenges by way of temporary suspension from its
Aaron Paul redeems himself for a crushing loss on 'The Price Is Right' 17 years ago
In 2000, when Paul would've been about 20 years old (and long before his "Breaking Bad" fame or even many acting jobs), he got the
Donald Trump: Judge grants stay against U.S president's Refugee Order
A Federal Judge in New York on Saturday night granted a stay order on President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily restricting entry to the U.S.
AFCON 2017: Ghanaians in Lagos hail Black Stars
Some Ghanaians in Lagos on Monday hailed the Black Stars of Ghana for reaching the semi-finals stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)
House c’ttee queries Aviation Min over N406m payment for Jos Airport Terminal contract
By Emman Ovuakporie & Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA—MEMBERS of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, yesterday, queried officials of the Ministry of Aviation over the payment
Football should be self-sustaining —Galadima
By Jude Opara, Abuja EVEN as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) continues to claim that it is cash strapped, a former chairman of the then Nigeria
Most Watched Movies
Rooted Madness
This is a Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood 2015 Movie, Wow what a faithful act, as Wilsom takes home a beautiful mad lady he met on the
My Woman Was Taken From Me
A thrilling Latest African Nigerian Nollywood Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies you will love.. Story: A Script writer,it happens that what ever he pens dowm nature
Witch As Second Wife
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies In search of money and children will make one take some wrong decisions not minding the consequences. Starring: Ini Edo,
Jealous War 2
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
Lazy Men 2
This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with
Mercy Johnson The Area Girl
Starring; Mercy Johnson
Post Your Comment below: >>