News

7-year old pupil killed, 4 others injured in school building collapse

- A seven-year old pupil is said to have died in a primary school building that collapsed in Guma local government area of Benue state

- The pupil was killed after the building collapsed during the school's break period

- Four others were also injured from the incident

7-year-old pupil killed, 4 others injured in school building collapse

The building collapsed during the school's break period

A seven-year-old pupil is said to have died in a primary school building that collapsed in Guma local government area of Benue state.

Nyom Godwin, a pupil of Victory international Nursery and Primary School, Daudu, was reportedly killed when a section of a block of two classrooms collapsed on Tuesday, February 2.

Four other pupils sustained various degrees of injury from the incident.

READ ALSO: Police ordered to release architect in charge of collapsed Uyo church building

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 11 am when the pupils of the school were on a break.

A head teacher Jeremiah Agba who confirmed the incident said, the pupils were eating when the building collapsed.

Agba said: “The ugly incident happened when the pupils were eating behind the building during break time; unfortunately, we lost a seven-year-old pupil on the spot.”

“Another, Mlankyaa Nguevese had a fracture on one of his legs while three others sustained minor injuries.

READ ALSO: We were singing and dancing when the church collapsed - Survivor

“The injured pupils are receiving treatment at a hospital while the body of the deceased has been buried at his home town, Tse-Hungwa, Ugondu, Guma LGA of the state,” Agba said.

Also speaking, the special adviser to the Benue state governor on education Matthew Mnyam directed that the part of the school building which was still standing be pulled down.

Mnyam who gave the direction when he visited the school urged staff of the primary school to also ensure that the school is always clean.

Also, the principal of the school Mlankyaa Francis, who thanked the governor’s special adviser said all observations raised, will be corrected with immediate effect.

View all posts
View all posts
