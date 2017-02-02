Karma: See how President Buhari, El-rufai, Oyegun, others protested against Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 (photos)

In 2014, President Muhammadu Buhari, Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, John Oyegun and others were pictured protesting against the Goodluck Jonathan-led federal government and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
L-R: APC chieftain, Nasir El-rufai; former APC publicity secretary, Chief Lai Mohammed; APC national chairman, Chief John Oyegun and President Muhammadu Buhari, at the APC salvation rally in Abuja
The protest tagged ‘Salvation Rally’, was aimed at drawing global attention to what the APC described as deliberate hijack of the Nigeria police and other security agencies by the ruling PDP.
According to them, the rally was essentially a clarion call against the increased spate of insecurity, killings, corruption, and police brutality against official opposition.
APC also accused former President Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP of gross incompetence and unprecedented display of impunity.
See more photos from the protest in 2014 below:
Fast forward three years later, and the APC being at the helm of affairs, is likely to suffer the same fate the opposition suffered in 2014.
About a few weeks ago, a group announced it would be staging an anti-Buhari rally to protest against the present administration over the 'supposed' state of the nation and popular Nigerian music icon, Tuface Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, alongside other top Nigerian artistes have vowed to join this march.
According to the Nigerian singer the protest which will hold on February 6, was never his creation but a call to action to speak up for his people.
In fact, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has added his voice to the planned protest while many other top Nigerian personalities have been indifferent over the planned march against the president and the present administration.
Mixed reactions have trailed the proposed nationwide strike as some people are of the opinion that 2baba was paid by a politician while some have said they would stand with him.
In reaction to reports that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is trying to stop the protest because the musician didn't ask for official permission, Kaduna state senator, Shehu Sani said: "We came in to power through a popular mandate backed by an organised culture of protests and criticisms against an establishment and a system;any attempt by us to use the apparatus of the state to deny or suppress peaceful protest or manipulate the law to silence alternative views on the social media, contradicts all we hitherto claimed to represent or advocate."
Do you think 2baba is wrong to be part of the nationwide protest?[embedded content]
