Karma: See how President Buhari, El-rufai, Oyegun, others protested against Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 (photos)

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00


Worth Reading

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Karma: See how President Buhari, El-rufai, Oyegun, others protested against Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 (photos)

In 2014, President Muhammadu Buhari, Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, John Oyegun and others were pictured protesting against the Goodluck Jonathan-led federal government and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

How Buhari, El-rufai, Oyegun protested against Goodluck Jonathan in 2014

L-R: APC chieftain, Nasir El-rufai; former APC publicity secretary, Chief Lai Mohammed; APC national chairman, Chief John Oyegun and President Muhammadu Buhari, at the APC salvation rally in Abuja

The protest tagged ‘Salvation Rally’, was aimed at drawing global attention to what the APC described as deliberate hijack of the Nigeria police and other security agencies by the ruling PDP.

According to them, the rally was essentially a clarion call against the increased spate of insecurity, killings, corruption, and police brutality against official opposition.

READ ALSO: 2baba's planned protest gets endorsement from APC, PDP

APC also accused former President Goodluck Jonathan and the PDP of gross incompetence and unprecedented display of impunity.

See more photos from the protest in 2014 below:

How Buhari, El-rufai, Oyegun protested against Goodluck Jonathan in 2014
How Buhari, El-rufai, Oyegun protested against Goodluck Jonathan in 2014

Fast forward three years later, and the APC being at the helm of affairs, is likely to suffer the same fate the opposition suffered in 2014.

About a few weeks ago, a group announced it would be staging an anti-Buhari rally to protest against the present administration over the 'supposed' state of the nation and popular Nigerian music icon, Tuface Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, alongside other top Nigerian artistes have vowed to join this march.

According to the Nigerian singer the protest which will hold on February 6, was never his creation but a call to action to speak up for his people.

READ ALSO: 2baba speaks more on nationwide protest against FG

In fact, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has added his voice to the planned protest while many other top Nigerian personalities have been indifferent over the planned march against the president and the present administration.

Mixed reactions have trailed the proposed nationwide strike as some people are of the opinion that 2baba was paid by a politician while some have said they would stand with him.

In reaction to reports that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is trying to stop the protest because the musician didn't ask for official permission, Kaduna state senator, Shehu Sani said: "We came in to power through a popular mandate backed by an organised culture of protests and criticisms against an establishment and a system;any attempt by us to use the apparatus of the state to deny or suppress peaceful protest or manipulate the law to silence alternative views on the social media, contradicts all we hitherto claimed to represent or advocate."

Do you think 2baba is wrong to be part of the nationwide protest?

[embedded content]

Think it is important? Share with your friends!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

30 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

35 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

1 hour ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

1 hour ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

1 hour ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

1 hour ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

1 hour ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

3 hours 10 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

3 hours 14 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

3 hours 20 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

3 hours 24 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

3 hours 44 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

20 hours 44 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

20 hours 48 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

02/02/2017 07:33:00
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

02/02/2017 07:29:00
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

02/02/2017 07:25:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 08:20:00 Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit

Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian

0 News 03/02/2017 08:33:00 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.

0 News 03/02/2017 08:41:00 Wage growth stumbles

Wage growth stumbles

This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 20/01/2017 04:03:00 Low income earners in Cross River will not pay taxes

Low income earners in Cross River will not pay taxes

- Cross River state has abolished all forms of taxation for low income earners in the state - The people exempted include petty traders, public transport

0 Videos 31/01/2017 03:13:00 Group calls for immediate arrest of Kashamu

Group calls for immediate arrest of Kashamu

- A human rights group, the CPPM, criticises Senator Buruji Kashamu for allegedly threatening the public peace over his indictment for drug-related offences by the

0 Videos 25/01/2017 02:38:00 Senators give 3 conditions for Magu’s confirmation

Senators give 3 conditions for Magu’s confirmation

- Senators have set fresh conditions that must be met before Ibrahim Magu is confirmed as EFCC chairman - The conditions were set by some senators,

0 Videos 12/01/2017 01:49:00 ''You are fake news'' - Trump Attacks CNN Staff During Press Conference [VIDEO]

''You are fake news'' - Trump Attacks CNN Staff During Press Conference [VIDEO]

US President-elect, Donald Trump refused to take a question from CNN’s senior White House correspondent, Jim Acosta on Wednesday after attacking the media organization during

0 Videos 10/01/2017 04:10:00 No Electricity Tariff Hike For Now - Fashola

No Electricity Tariff Hike For Now - Fashola

- The federal government has said that it will not approve a fresh electricity tariff hike at least for now - The government says it is

0 Videos 08/01/2017 08:20:00 This Video of a groom crying on his wedding day will melt your hearts

This Video of a groom crying on his wedding day will melt your hearts

A man who deeply loves his woman. I hope their marriage lasts forever!    

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 30/01/2017 17:45:00 Regina Askia tries on her wedding dress 16 years after she wore it..and it fits so well (WATCH)

Regina Askia tries on her wedding dress 16 years after she wore it..and it fits so well (WATCH)

[embedded content] Regina Askia Williams shared photos online today of herself wearing her wedding dress. She said she was doing laundry when she saw the

0 News 01/02/2017 08:38:00 N14.5bn Paris Club loan cannot pay gratuities, pensions – Akwa Ibom govt

N14.5bn Paris Club loan cannot pay gratuities, pensions – Akwa Ibom govt

The Akwa Ibom Government says the N14.5bn loan obtained from the Paris Club cannot settle outstanding gratuities and pension owed retirees in the state. The Special

0 News 02/02/2017 15:38:00 Ronaldinho returns for 10-year Barca ambassador deal

Ronaldinho returns for 10-year Barca ambassador deal

Spanish giants Barcelona announced a 10-year deal for legendary former player Ronaldinho to act as an ambassador for the club on Thursday. The Brazilian, who won

0 News 31/01/2017 07:15:00 India: Government urges 'credible crackdown' as attacks suspect held

India: Government urges 'credible crackdown' as attacks suspect held

India demanded Pakistan conduct a "credible crackdown" on militant groups Tuesday after one of the alleged masterminds of the 2008 Mumbai attacks was detained at

0 News 27/01/2017 13:21:00 CBN governor Emerfiele, accountant-general face arrest over shady oil deals

CBN governor Emerfiele, accountant-general face arrest over shady oil deals

- The House of Representatives Ad-hoc committee on OPLs/OMLs has threatened to have Emefiele and Ahmed Idris arrested - Chairman of the House Ad-hoc committee Gideon

0 News 01/02/2017 20:02:00 Albert Okumagba: SEC imposes life ban on BGL Securities' MD

Albert Okumagba: SEC imposes life ban on BGL Securities' MD

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has slammed a life ban on Mr Albert Okumagba, the group Managing Director, BGL Group and  his deputy, Mr

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:11:00 Test of Kindness

Test of Kindness

Now showing on Nollywoodpicturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion,  Starring Chiwetalu Agu, Bob Manuel Udokwu,Chiege Alisigwe, Charles okafor.

0 Movies 10/08/2016 10:22:00 Barakatu Unfaithful Wife

Barakatu Unfaithful Wife

Barakatu Unfaithful Wife

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:58:00 All That Glitters Is Not Gold

All That Glitters Is Not Gold

Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies This rural based drama is a very interesting movie on the gullibility of most villagers to the reality of

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:42:00 Book Of Haragon 2

Book Of Haragon 2

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...

0 Movies 28/06/2016 12:40:00 Jezebel In Holy Land

Jezebel In Holy Land

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:30:00 Beach Fun

Beach Fun

A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress,  needed time out to refresh and to refocus.