You have no right to stop 2baba's protest - Senator Shehu Sani to Nigeria Police

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00


'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari's Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

You have no right to stop 2baba's protest - Senator Shehu Sani to Nigeria Police

- Senator Shehu Sani is known for adding his voice to social issues

- The activist turned politician has not allowed his entrance into government to change his perception on issues

- He has weighed in on the the planned protest by Nigeria's music legend, 2baba Idibia

The senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani has added his voice to the trending topic in Nigeria as regards the planned protest by Nigeria's music legend, 2baba Idibia.

Senator Shehu Sani speaks on 2baba's planned protest

Senator Shehu Sani

Senator Sani took to his Twitter page earlier today, February 3 to berate the Lagos state police command for trying to stop the planned protest in the state.

The Lagos state police commissioner, Fatai Owoseni on Wednesday, February 1, had said he will not allow the planned protest against the federal government in the state.

Owoseni's stance has drawn criticims from different segments of the society with majority accusing the police boss of being ignorant of the law.

Senator Sani noted that it is wrong for the police to deny or refuse permit for 2baba to organize a peaceful protest, adding that protest is a right in a democracy.

The chairman of the Nigeria Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu also made his position known on the issue.

Meanwhile, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has said the police cannot stop the planned protest, adding that Owoseni's stance is in variance with section 40 of the 1999 constitution, which provides that every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons.

[embedded content]

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
