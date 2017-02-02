You have no right to stop 2baba's protest - Senator Shehu Sani to Nigeria Police

- Senator Shehu Sani is known for adding his voice to social issues

The senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani has added his voice to the trending topic in Nigeria as regards the planned protest by Nigeria's music legend, 2baba Idibia.

Senator Sani took to his Twitter page earlier today, February 3 to berate the Lagos state police command for trying to stop the planned protest in the state.

The Lagos state police commissioner, Fatai Owoseni on Wednesday, February 1, had said he will not allow the planned protest against the federal government in the state.

Owoseni's stance has drawn criticims from different segments of the society with majority accusing the police boss of being ignorant of the law.

Senator Sani noted that it is wrong for the police to deny or refuse permit for 2baba to organize a peaceful protest, adding that protest is a right in a democracy.

The chairman of the Nigeria Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu also made his position known on the issue.

Meanwhile, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has said the police cannot stop the planned protest, adding that Owoseni's stance is in variance with section 40 of the 1999 constitution, which provides that every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons.

