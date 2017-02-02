AMAZING! Woman gets engaged for the first time at the age of 106 (photos)

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00


'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

News

AMAZING! Woman gets engaged for the first time at the age of 106 (photos)

A Brazilian pensioner has proven that love conquers all as she defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106.

The ‘world’s oldest fiancee’ gets engaged at the age of 106

Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira and Aparecido Dias Jacob

Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes to her 66-year-old sweetheart Aparecido Dias Jacob at a ceremony despite being given advice by physicians not to go ahead with it. They both proved that it's never too late to be with your soulmate after three years together.

READ ALSO: Man writes heartbreaking tribute to spouse who died hours after childbirth (photos)

The ‘world’s oldest fiancee’ gets engaged at the age of 106

Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira and Aparecido Dias Jacob

The smitten seniors with the combined age of 172 years have separate rooms at Nossa Senhora Fatima retirement home in Pirassununga, south east Brazil, and were determined to prove it's never too late to be with your soulmate after three years together.

The ‘world’s oldest fiancee’ gets engaged at the age of 106

Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira and Aparecido Dias Jacob

Speaking about her love for her future husband, the centenarian said: 'I fell in love with him.

'I like him a lot. If he dies, I die too.'

READ ALSO: Zambian footballer buys wife luxury car for giving him cute baby

The lovebirds met at the residential home in 2014 and it was love at first sight for Jaco, who suffers from paralysis of the left arm.

The ‘world’s oldest fiancee’ gets engaged at the age of 106

Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira and Aparecido Dias Jacob

He has been living in the home for 19 years after being homeless and unemployed.

Jaco said: 'I fell in love with Valda from the moment I saw her. I know she's a little older than me, but that doesn't matter because she makes me really happy.

The ‘world’s oldest fiancee’ gets engaged at the age of 106

Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira and Aparecido Dias Jacob

'I asked her to marry me and we always believed it would happen but getting engaged is a step forward for us right now.'

It's the first time either of them have been married. Neither have children and most of Valda's relatives have died while Jaco has lost touch with his family.

[embedded content]

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
