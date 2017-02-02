AMAZING! Woman gets engaged for the first time at the age of 106 (photos)

A Brazilian pensioner has proven that love conquers all as she defied doctors to become the oldest person to get engaged at the age of 106.
Valdemira Rodrigues de Oliveira said yes to her 66-year-old sweetheart Aparecido Dias Jacob at a ceremony despite being given advice by physicians not to go ahead with it. They both proved that it's never too late to be with your soulmate after three years together.
The smitten seniors with the combined age of 172 years have separate rooms at Nossa Senhora Fatima retirement home in Pirassununga, south east Brazil, and were determined to prove it's never too late to be with your soulmate after three years together.
Speaking about her love for her future husband, the centenarian said: 'I fell in love with him.
'I like him a lot. If he dies, I die too.'
The lovebirds met at the residential home in 2014 and it was love at first sight for Jaco, who suffers from paralysis of the left arm.
He has been living in the home for 19 years after being homeless and unemployed.
Jaco said: 'I fell in love with Valda from the moment I saw her. I know she's a little older than me, but that doesn't matter because she makes me really happy.
'I asked her to marry me and we always believed it would happen but getting engaged is a step forward for us right now.'
It's the first time either of them have been married. Neither have children and most of Valda's relatives have died while Jaco has lost touch with his family.[embedded content]
