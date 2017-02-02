If Buhari and the police have any respect for Nigerian constitution, they won't stop 2baba's protest - Ezekwesili

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

If Buhari and the police have any respect for Nigerian constitution, they won't stop 2baba's protest - Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education and Bring Back our Girls' advocate, Oby Ezekwesili, has thrown her support behind 2baba Idibia's planned protest slated for Feburary 6

Oby Ezekwesili, on Friday, February 3, released series of tweets protesting against the Nigerian police intent to disrupt the massive nationwide protest organised by veteran musician, Innocent Idibia (2baba).

Lagos state commissioner for police, Fatai Owoseni; has vowed to stop the protest slated for February 6, but Ezekwesili has warned the police and the federal government against such steps to avoid violence erupting from the march.

READ ALSO: 2baba's planned protest gets endorsement from APC, PDP

Ezekwesili said neither the federal government nor the police have the right to stop Nigerians from protesting against policies they are not comfortable with.

Ezekwesili called out to Nigerians to pray for a positive feedback from the protest and to hope no violence erupt from the march.

Meanwhile, Femi Adesina, the special adviser to President Buhari on media and publicity has said the presidency won't stop the Nigerian police from disrupting the planned protest.

Adesina said Nigerians have right to protest but the police also have the right to deny them the permit so as to avoid crises.

He said: “In a democracy, protests are legitimate, also the security agencies have the right to ensure that they does not degenerate.”

