If you sleep with me, you sleep with snake - This woman's confession will give you sleepless night (MUST WATCH video)

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

If you sleep with me, you sleep with snake - This woman's confession will give you sleepless night (MUST WATCH video)

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi has been delivered from an evil spirit at the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN), Lagos.

She was delivered of a snake spirit by Prophet T.B. Joshua who advised people learn the dangers involved in sexual immorality from her confession.

If you sleep with me, you sleep with a snake - Nigerian lady confesses

Deliverance by T.B. Joshua

Flora said she had 36 demons in her. The first is snake, the second is fish, the third is anaconda, the fourth is serpent and the queen of the coast.

READ ALSO: Woman rushed to the hospital as python snake got stuck in her ear (photos)

Confessing in church, she said: “I just want to thank God for what is happening in my life. God delivered me from the powerful snake called anaconda. The snake of a python, fish, lion, green blue, black and many kind of snakes, 36 in number inside of me.”

She said she got possessed when she was eight and her mother took her to a river called Sharabash to wash clothes and plates. At 15, the snake started to tell her what to do.

If you sleep with me, you sleep with a snake - Nigerian lady confesses (VIDEO)

Flora confessing during church service

Men and women were attracted to her and the spirit in her used to direct her how to dance in the club and parties to attract men.

READ ALSO: PAY ATTENTION: Get the latest news on NAIJ.com News App

The snake that enters me causes commotion. Any man that sleeps with me will never say I am going but they never know they are sleeping with a snake. The mouth of the fish they fix it in the mouth of the snake. The snake will take the sperm to the other kingdom and they will use this sperm to make increase of my riches,” she said.

If you sleep with me, you sleep with a snake - Nigerian lady confesses (VIDEO)

This chain was given to her in her kingdom to attract men

She has two spiritual husbands, a black and white. The black one is very huge like Goliath and jealous.

READ ALSO: Snake killed near school hostel in Anambra state

Flora said when she came to the Synagogue church the man of touched her she was delivered and felt relieved. After her deliverance, she feels renewed, no more bad dreams and good things are happening in her life.

T.B. Joshua is always performing miracles that gets tongues wagging. Last month, he delivered a young man who got into the shackles of the devil unknowingly and couldn't help himself from turning into a beast.

Watch the video below.

[embedded content]

Strange things are happening.

