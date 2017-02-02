If you sleep with me, you sleep with snake - This woman's confession will give you sleepless night (MUST WATCH video)

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi has been delivered from an evil spirit at the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN), Lagos.
She was delivered of a snake spirit by Prophet T.B. Joshua who advised people learn the dangers involved in sexual immorality from her confession.
Deliverance by T.B. Joshua
Flora said she had 36 demons in her. The first is snake, the second is fish, the third is anaconda, the fourth is serpent and the queen of the coast.
Confessing in church, she said: “I just want to thank God for what is happening in my life. God delivered me from the powerful snake called anaconda. The snake of a python, fish, lion, green blue, black and many kind of snakes, 36 in number inside of me.”
She said she got possessed when she was eight and her mother took her to a river called Sharabash to wash clothes and plates. At 15, the snake started to tell her what to do.
Flora confessing during church service
Men and women were attracted to her and the spirit in her used to direct her how to dance in the club and parties to attract men.
“The snake that enters me causes commotion. Any man that sleeps with me will never say I am going but they never know they are sleeping with a snake. The mouth of the fish they fix it in the mouth of the snake. The snake will take the sperm to the other kingdom and they will use this sperm to make increase of my riches,” she said.
This chain was given to her in her kingdom to attract men
She has two spiritual husbands, a black and white. The black one is very huge like Goliath and jealous.
Flora said when she came to the Synagogue church the man of touched her she was delivered and felt relieved. After her deliverance, she feels renewed, no more bad dreams and good things are happening in her life.
T.B. Joshua is always performing miracles that gets tongues wagging. Last month, he delivered a young man who got into the shackles of the devil unknowingly and couldn't help himself from turning into a beast.
Watch the video below.[embedded content]
Strange things are happening.
