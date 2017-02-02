Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Editor's note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00


The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
It's been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

Southern Kaduna killings: Christian leaders demand Buhari’s immediate resignation, affirm support for Apostle Suleman

- South south chapters of CAN and PFN describe the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari on the killings of Christians in Northern Nigeria as worrisome

- The national vice president of PFN (South-South), Bishop Simeon Okah, says Christian leaders will longer fold their hands and watch while Christians are killed

- The religious bodies affirm their support for Apostle Johnson Suleiman, over his recent alleged inflammatory statement which pitted him against DSS

Southern Kaduna killings: Christian leaders demand Buhari’s immediate resignation, affirm support for Apostle Suleman

South south chapters of CAN and PFN are calling for the resignation of President Buhari o ver his failure to lead the country.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria have demanded for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign for being unfit to lead the country.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 17 alleged killer herdsmen with assorted firearms

South south chapters of CAN and PFN, called for the resignation of the president at a joint meeting in Warri, Delta state on Thursday, February 2.

According to the religious bodies, the president’s silence on the killings of Christians in Northern Nigeria has become worrisome to the point where self help becomes the compelling option for Christians to protect themselves.

The national vice president PFN (South-South), Bishop Simeon Okah, who briefed newsmen following a closed door meeting said Christian leaders will no longer fold hands and watch while Christians are being killed.

Bishop Simeon Okah described the claim by some northern governors that those behind the killings were not from the North as an insult.

He said: “Today our children are now being deported from America and here we have people from outside our country killing people and rap*ng our daughters, mother and wives. Our farmers no longer have farmlands to farm. I think it’s high time we started defending ourselves if the government cannot help us."

READ ALSO: Spate of attacks in southern Kaduna creates tension

“The economy is dying. When Jonathan handed over to Buhari, the exchange rate was between N170 to N190 to a dollar. Today, it is N550 to a dollar. Imagine how things had gone bad? While the church will pray, if he (Buhari) cannot save the country, let him resign for the country to move to where God wants it to be.”

The religious bodies also affirmed support for Apostle Johnson Suleiman over his recent alleged inflammatory statement which pitted him against Directorate of State Security, (DSS) stressing that Suleman spoke the minds of Christians over the said comments.

In related news, the Kaduna State chapters of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and the Jama’atu Nasrul Islam (JNI), have said that the region will not know peace, until justice is served.

On Thursday, February 2, the religious bodies urged the statement government to punish those behind killings in Southern part of the states.

Daily Post reports that the two groups spoke during a peace advocacy visit to their offices in Kaduna by officials of the state government.

Rev Sunday Ibrahim, the state Secretary of CAN, said the state and Federal Governments should prosecute whoever is involved in the crisis, and urged Christians to ignore those pushing them to carry out reprisal attacks.

The CAN scribe called on all well-meaning Nigerians to push for the restoration of peace in the area.

