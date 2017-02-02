Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

Christians, Muslims to benefit as Trump vows to destroy law that says pastors cannot make political statements

US President, Donald Trump has vowed to destroy US IRS rule that indicates pastors who endorse political candidates from the pulpit risk losing their tax-exempt status.

Trump set to destroy law that says pastors cannot make political statements

US President, Donald Trump has vowed to destroy US IRS rule that indicates pastors who endorse political candidates from the pulpit risk losing their tax-exempt status

Trump, at the National Prayer Breakfast, a high-profile event bringing together faith leaders, politicians and dignitaries made this statement while declaring that U.S. religious freedom is "under threat."

“I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution,” President Trump says.

READ ALSO: University of Ibadan ranked No 1 in Nigeria (see top universities in Nigeria)

The rule had been in place since 1954 by then-Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson of Texas.

Johnson served as the 36th President of the United States from 1963 to 1969, assuming the office after serving as the 37th Vice President of the United States under President John F. Kennedy.

American conservatives have argued that the rule violates the protections of free speech and free exercise that the First Amendment extends to houses of worship.

Hence, President Trump has vowed to get rid of the rule and this has delighted religious leaders.

Many clerics, Muslims and Christians alike in other countries like Nigeria are happy with the latest development as it will help break long held believe that clerics are not expected to dabble into politics.

Over the years, many people have criticized pastors and religious leaders over their interference in politics.

DOWNLOAD: Naij.com current affairs app for android to get the latest news

Consequently, Trump's latest action can be related to the recent corporate governance code issued by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) which caused the exit of Pastor Enoch Adeboye as the national overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Hence, aftermath of his retirement Adeboye told his church members to join any political party of their choice.

