Maje Ayida threatens to sue Toke Makinwa for defamation

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor's note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari's Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It's been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

Maje Ayida threatens to sue Toke Makinwa for defamation

Fitness entrepreneur Maje Ayida has threatened to sue his estranged wife, media personality Toke Makinwa over her memoir, according to The Cable.

The online news and lifestyle website in an exclusive report on Friday said Ayida’s lawyers had written a ‘letter of demand’ to Makinwa asking her to stop the promotion and sale of the memoire entitled On Becoming.

Makinwa had in the book accused Ayida of infidelity and of infecting her with sexually transmitted diseases, among other claims, which her estranged hubby’s lawyers described in the letter as “exaggerated fabrication”.

The lawyers, who The Cable said were hired from the United Kingdom and Nigeria, also said the book contained defamatory words, was misleading and had subjected their client Ayida to public ridicule.

According to the report, Ayida, in the letter asked Makinwa, among other things, to withdraw the book from circulation, recall all copies distributed and hand them over to him for destruction.

She was given seven days to comply with the demands or Ayida would seek legal redress.

