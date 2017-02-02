Maje Ayida threatens to sue Toke Makinwa for defamation

Fitness entrepreneur Maje Ayida has threatened to sue his estranged wife, media personality Toke Makinwa over her memoir, according to The Cable.

The online news and lifestyle website in an exclusive report on Friday said Ayida’s lawyers had written a ‘letter of demand’ to Makinwa asking her to stop the promotion and sale of the memoire entitled On Becoming.

Makinwa had in the book accused Ayida of infidelity and of infecting her with sexually transmitted diseases, among other claims, which her estranged hubby’s lawyers described in the letter as “exaggerated fabrication”.

The lawyers, who The Cable said were hired from the United Kingdom and Nigeria, also said the book contained defamatory words, was misleading and had subjected their client Ayida to public ridicule.

According to the report, Ayida, in the letter asked Makinwa, among other things, to withdraw the book from circulation, recall all copies distributed and hand them over to him for destruction.

She was given seven days to comply with the demands or Ayida would seek legal redress.