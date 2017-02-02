British Council honours four Nigerian schools

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00


'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

British Council honours four Nigerian schools

Four Nigerian schools had been honoured by the British Council for implementing core teaching and learning skills that shaped global thinking and built global citizens.

Spokesperson of the British Council in Nigeria, Precious Idaewor, in a statement said that the awardees included Hallel College, Port-Harcourt; Oxbridge Tutorial College Lagos; Redeemer’s International School Lagos; and Start-Rite School Abuja.

Louisa Waddingham, who presented the awards on behalf of the Council, urged educators to recognise and solve problems in innovative ways that facilitated constructive human relationships.

‎The British Council official said that the programme focused on developing essential leadership skills which were uniquely applied to embedding international dimension into the curriculum and ethos of a school.

In her address, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, former Executive Director, Corona Schools Trust Council, noted that the quality of teaching had significant impact on the success of a child and the society at large.

She said,  “The school system cannot rise beyond the level of the teachers.”

(NAN)

