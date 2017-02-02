British Council honours four Nigerian schools

Four Nigerian schools had been honoured by the British Council for implementing core teaching and learning skills that shaped global thinking and built global citizens.
Spokesperson of the British Council in Nigeria, Precious Idaewor, in a statement said that the awardees included Hallel College, Port-Harcourt; Oxbridge Tutorial College Lagos; Redeemer’s International School Lagos; and Start-Rite School Abuja.
Louisa Waddingham, who presented the awards on behalf of the Council, urged educators to recognise and solve problems in innovative ways that facilitated constructive human relationships.
The British Council official said that the programme focused on developing essential leadership skills which were uniquely applied to embedding international dimension into the curriculum and ethos of a school.
In her address, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, former Executive Director, Corona Schools Trust Council, noted that the quality of teaching had significant impact on the success of a child and the society at large.
She said, “The school system cannot rise beyond the level of the teachers.”
(NAN)
Related Articles
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)
The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.
Wage growth stumbles
This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster
Most Watched VideosView all posts
20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation
20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation
IPOB revealed how it gets funds to sponsor its activities– IPOB (video)
- The Indigenous People of Biafra has revealed how it sponsors its activities within Nigeria and abroad - The group said it does not receiving funding
Aisha Buhari said she is not involved in the alleged scandal
President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has called on Sahara Reporters to provide details of her alleged abuse of privileges at the Nigerian High Commission in
Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists Arrested With 100 Motorcycles [PHOTO]
Nigerian military troops have arrested four Boko Haram terrorists who were on the run away from authorities. "Following the dislodgement and subsequent occupation of Boko Haram
Married Man Disgraced and Beaten Up After He was Caught Red-handed Sleeping with a Man’s Wife. (Video)
A randy man has found himself in serious trouble after he was caught red-handed by a woman’s husband having s*x at their matrimonial home. The married
Don’t just raise only girls, also raise boys to become good husbands - Nigerian writes an open letter to mothers
Editor’s note: With the high rate of divorce and marital discords in Africa, especially among Nigerians, several reasons have been adduced as to why some
Most Read NewsView all posts
Marine Le Pen: Right leader awaits her chance in roller-coaster French race
The French presidential election that could propel far-right leader Marine Le Pen to power has sustained a series of jolts -- and one of her
Court declines to shut down NPFL for Giwa FC
The High Court of Plateau State, Jos, presided over by Hon. Justice D.G. Mann, at Court No.3, has refused to hear an application for an
Boko Haram: Defence Headquarters expose female suicide bombers' tricks
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has unveiled the new trick employed by female suicide bombers to wreck havoc. In a statement signed by acting Director of Defence
Beauty Tip Of The Day: Ever had issues with removing acrylic/powder nails? Try this!
Ever struggled with removing false nails (after wearing it fab for weeks)? Then you'd probably relate to this. Taking out false nails with acrylic/power after they
Army summons soldier, commander for assaulting actress
Olaleye Aluko, Abuja The Nigerian Army says it has summoned a soldier, Sulaiman Olamilekan, and a guard commander, for allegedly assaulting a Nollywood actress, Jewel Infinity,
Relationships and Sex: 6 signs she’s thinking of cheating
First, let me defend the sisterhood by saying, many, many women don’t cheat. Especially when we’re in happy relationships. If we’re really into a guy, we’re
Most Watched Movies
Tension in the Palace
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
Hour of Grace 3
Hour of Grace 3
My Matrimonial Bed 2
Starring; Chika Ike, Ini Edo
Mysterious Love
Starring; Juliet Ibrahim, John Dumelo
Widows War 2
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
Rooted Madness
This is a Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood 2015 Movie, Wow what a faithful act, as Wilsom takes home a beautiful mad lady he met on the
Post Your Comment below: >>