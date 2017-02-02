For many couples, the time they have sex is so irregular that the thing just happens almost by accident, say when they bump into each other on the bed; or when one of them suddenly gets a rare glimpse of the other’s nude body!
Yet, sex experts are of the view that there are those times of the week when sex should be happening because… well… because it’s sex!
As reported by the Mirror, a pharmaceutical outlet, Superdrug, reached this superb conclusions when it polled 2,000 people, asking them to share the top 10 most popular times they have sex. The responses are revealing!
The drug store also asked its respondents to share when it’s the least time they have sex, and the responses are as intriguing!
So, here’s the top 10 most popular time to have sex; as well as the least popular time of the week people have sex!
Related Articles
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)
The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.
Wage growth stumbles
This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Nigerian Army Raises Battalion To Remove Jammeh If...
The Nigerian Army has raised an army battalion that would be deployed in troubled Gambia to forcefully remove President Yahya Jammeh from power if he
Donald Trump asks 50 Obama appointees to stay on
- The United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has asked roughly 50 Obama appointees to remain in their posts - Trump says the move is
Buhari sacked the FRCN boss, Jim Obaze, for his controversial law
- The sacked executive secretary of FRCN that passed law removing Adeboye from office is a member of Redeemed Christian Church of God - He is
Police Cadets Caught On Camera Having S3x During Training Day. Photos/Video
Two randy police cadets have been caught on CCTV appearing to have sex during a training day. The pair were filmed canoodling in the gym
Governor under probe after girlfriend allegedly disappears with $10 million state fund
- A Nigeria governor is reportedly being investigated by the EFCC after his mistress disappeared with $10 million bailout fund he diverted to personal use -
I gave birth to my son, i did not give birth to his Boko Haram lifestyle - Old woman cries out
The mother of a Boko Haram member has spoken on her experiences and how she currently feels about the actions of her son. Boko Haram members Her
Most Read NewsView all posts
Trump hopes to have ‘fantastic’ relations with Putin
President Donald Trump of U.S. says he hopes to have ‘a very fantastic relationship’ with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump, who made the remarks during a
Jiji blog just got updated!
Jiji keeps constantly updating for the sake of its users who grow in number with every passing day. This time, it is the Jiji Blog,
Breaking: First Lady Aisha allegedly visits Buhari in London
By Anthony Ogbonna Another set of pictures have emerged showing the First Lady, Aisha to have allegedly visited the President, Muhammadu Buhari in London. In the
Beyonce: Star's pregnancy photo is most liked on Instagram
Beyonce's pregnancy announcement photo has just taken over Selena Gomez's as Instagram most liked. The pop diva shared a photo of herself exposing her mid-riff on
Airlines make N330.59bn from tickets sales in 10 months
Ikeja – The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has disclosed that airlines operating in Nigeria realised about N330.59 billion from ticket sales between January and
Report filling stations selling petrol above N145, DPR tells Nigerians
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Bayelsa says it has stepped up its regulatory activities to check unauthorised hike in the price of petrol
Most Watched Movies
Unpleasant Yoke
Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 3
A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
Love On Trial
Chidera, played by Tonto Dikeh is a brilliant student who lives with two friends Cynthia and Bukky on campus, played by Bhaira Mcwhizu and Zainab
Blind Lovers 3
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Blind Lovers
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Lazy Men 2
This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with
Post Your Comment below: >>