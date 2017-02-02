NAICOM settles claim worth N5.5bn in 2016

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor's note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari's Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It's been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

News

NAICOM settles claim worth N5.5bn in 2016

The National Insurance Commission on Friday said it settled claims worth N5.5bn to aggrieved policy holders in 2016.

The Head, Corporate Affairs, NAICOM, Mr. Rasaaq Salami, said in Abuja that the paid claims were as a result of complaints the commission resolved within 2016.

He said, “In 2016, NAICOM successfully resolved 218 complaints resulting in the settlement of claims worth over N5bn only to aggrieved policyholders by insurance companies.

“The commission received a total of 413 complaints from aggrieved policyholders against insurance entities in the year under review.

“In resolving the disputes, the commission held adjudication meetings and had direct contacts with all parties involved.”

According to Salami, the commission is working on and at the verge of resolving 650 ongoing cases from 2014.

He said that the cases were already at different stages of conclusion.

Salami said that the commission was committed toward ensuring the protection of policy holders.

He said, “NAICOM will continue to strive hard to ensure protection of policyholders, beneficiaries and third parties of insurance contracts.”

NAN

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari's Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

"Neymar's Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish 'Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

'World's Oldest Fiancee',106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

For Beginners: The Good Girl's Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian

The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.

This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster

- A lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu Has said that his client's safety is paramount - The lawyer also

- The soldiers were reportedly ambushed by the Boko Haram terrorist group while they followed some commercial vehicles - Though the Army has successfully routed the

- NUPENG orders immediate shut down of Total plc - The order came as a result of Total terminating appointments of some workers for joining union The

The day after US President Donald Trump was sworn-in, he attended an interfaith prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral where a priest allegedly ignored

- A community in Imo state has asked God to intervene in the ongoing attacks by herdsmen in the state - The community also called on

- The Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno state has made a new discovery - They discovered a new factional sect of the Islamic

There was fear of a fresh round of fuel scarcity on Thursday as many filling stations in parts of Lagos and Ogun states  did not

Who nailed the outfit?

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised the mental strength and resilience of Danny Welbeck after the England forward scored twice on his first start since suffering

Everest Amaefule, Abuja The Federal Government has said that to get the Ajaokuta Steel Complex to produce at full installed capacity requires an investment of $2bn. The

The House of Representatives on Friday summoned the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Maikanti Baru, in connection with over $1.75bn generated from

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, was pictured this morning on his way to the Department of State Services headquarter in

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

Starring: Liz Benson

They are daughters of Delilah seeking for who to destroy, stepping into the church to seek the down fall of pastors, they are into runs

Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

Hour of Grace 3