Ramsey facing three weeks out

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be out for three weeks after sustaining a calf strain during his side’s 2-1 loss to Watford, manager Arsene Wenger revealed on Friday.
“Overall from the other night we lose Aaron Ramsey,” Wenger told his weekly press conference at the Arsenal training ground in London Colney, north of London.
“He is expected to be out for 21 days. We are a bit short at the moment, but we have young players who can do well.”
Ramsey, 26, spent 10 weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury earlier this season.
The Wales international’s absence leaves Arsenal short in central midfield ahead of Saturday’s trip to Premier League leaders Chelsea.
Granit Xhaka is banned, Santi Cazorla remains injured and Mohamed Elneny is preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations final with Egypt in Gabon.
Jack Wilshere, meanwhile, is still on loan at Bournemouth, but Wenger said he had no regrets about allowing the England international to leave on a season-long deal.
Asked if it would be helpful if Wilshere was available to him, Wenger replied: “Well, yes, but I would like to reiterate he wanted to go out and play.
“There is a huge level of competition and we accepted to let him go, so we have to deal with the consequences.”
Arsenal trail Chelsea by nine points and sit in third place, below Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference.
AFP
Related Articles
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)
The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.
Wage growth stumbles
This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Don’t just raise only girls, also raise boys to become good husbands - Nigerian writes an open letter to mothers
Editor’s note: With the high rate of divorce and marital discords in Africa, especially among Nigerians, several reasons have been adduced as to why some
IPOB gets VIP slot at Trump's inauguration
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced the invitation of one of its members to the inauguration of the President-elect of the United States
Black priest ignores Donald Trump's handshake during church service (photos,video)
The day after US President Donald Trump was sworn-in, he attended an interfaith prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral where a priest allegedly ignored
Emotional VIDEO of Celebrities, Americans Sharing Their Favorite Obama Moment
Americans are beginning to say goodbye to President Barack Obama as he nears the end of his tenure. A video made by the White House features
Fear of herdsmen attack, Edo governor plans to set up ranches for herdsmen
- Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has announced the state intention to set up ranches in the state for herdsmen - The state government said this
60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant
60 Yr Old Man Pregnant 12 yr old girl
Most Read NewsView all posts
Selena Gomez: Music star confirms romance with The Weeknd
Selena Gomes and The Weeknd are now officially a thing! The music star shared a since-deleted video of him during their romantic getaway to Italy. play A
May The Spirit That Killed Abacha, Yaradua Kill Buhari – Nigerian Pastor
A Facebook user, Mmadukolu Christain Ejike, has wished for the death of Nigeria's President, Mohammadu Buhari. According to him, Buhari can die just like former
Garlic and male fertility: How can it help?
Perhaps all people know that health depends on the food consumed by us. And the state of health includes ‘male power’. And there are products
Declassified 1971 CIA file reveals that Gowon read the Bible daily as president
Some secret documents were recovered from the archive of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) recently. These files assessed many sectors of the Nigerian economy and
'We Are Ready To Die,' Omega Fire Members Storm Church Over Apostle Suleiman's DSS Ordeal
There is currently tension in Nigeria, particularly the Christian community, over the invitation of Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministry by the Department
Okorocha is motor park governor, says Obiano
Tony Okafor, Awka The Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, on Wednesday described the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, as a shameless son spitting on
Most Watched Movies
Oppressed
When the foundation of a home is characterised by chaos, home is no more haven, commotion is inevitable - the children are 'oppressed.
Lazy Men 2
This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with
Dangerous Models 2
Nollywood Wonder offers you this nollywood movies 2016 latest full movies about Natasha and her flat mate are all ladies from a village who come
Unpleasant Yoke
Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to
Death In The Pot
JESUS IS ALIVE!!! Revelation 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come
African Beauty 3
Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa
Post Your Comment below: >>