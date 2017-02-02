Iran ‘playing with fire,’ Trump says

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Iran of “playing with fire” after the Islamic republic dismissed his warnings over its latest missile test as unfounded and provocative.
In a series of early morning tweets, Trump wrote: “Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me!”
But that was only the second of five tweets fired off between 6:24 am (1124 GMT) and 6:48 am.
The first in the series concerned Trump’s feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger and the rest covered topics as varied as his conversation with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, meetings with business leaders and anti-Trump protesters.
On Thursday, the Trump administration appeared poised to levy fresh sanctions on Iran in what would mark the first concrete evidence of the new president’s tougher stance, hours after he and his national security advisor put Iran “on notice” over missile tests and support for Yemeni rebels.
The sanctions are likely to be levied on individuals or entities linked to Iran’s missile program and will be taken under existing presidential powers, sources familiar with White House deliberations said.
The measures are likely to replicate actions by former president Barack Obama’s administration, which targeted firms and the Revolutionary Guard’s missile command after previous tests.
Asked by a reporter if military action was a possibility, Trump said, “Nothing is off the table.”
On Wednesday, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn insisted the missile test was in defiance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231. That calls on Iran not to test missiles capable of delivering a nuclear weapon.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi called the claims “baseless, repetitive and provocative.”
Iran has confirmed that it had tested a ballistic missile, but denied that it violated the terms of the nuclear deal.
Tehran says its missiles do not breach UN resolutions because they are for defence purposes only and not designed to carry nuclear warheads.
AFP
Related Articles
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)
The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.
Wage growth stumbles
This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room
- Justice Muslim Hassan of the Lagos Federal High Court, has dismissed an application to meet with former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers
Budget padding whistleblower: Jibrin under probe of the Code of Conduct Bureau
- CCB has confirmed that it is looking into allegations of operation of foreign accounts by Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, a House of Representatives member representing
Donald Trump asks 50 Obama appointees to stay on
- The United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has asked roughly 50 Obama appointees to remain in their posts - Trump says the move is
Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial to commence before Justice Binta Nyako today
- The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu will commence today, January 10 - Kanu is expected to appear before
President Buhari reveals why Magu was re-nominated for EFCC top job
President Muhammadu Buhari has given his reason for re-presenting the name of acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the top
A 25-year-old-governor’s-aide gave hope to three prisoners (Photos)
The joy of three prisoners on Thursday, February 02, 2017 grew and their hope rose when Ovie Success Ossai, an aide of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa
Most Read NewsView all posts
Relationship Advice: "Know yourself, find yourself before looking for a partner" - Majid Michel
Majid Michel is giving out some major words of wisdom on relationships and marriages. In an Instagram post published on his February 1, 2017, the 36-year
Madness: Ugandan police officer kills wife, commits suicide (Graphic Photos)
A demented police officer attached to VIP Protection Unit of the Uganda Police Force, Godfrey Sabiti, has committed suicide after shooting his wife dead following
Love Like a Movie: 4 unrealisitic relationship ideas romantic movies teach
Love, romance and dating is often portrayed in movies in unrealistic terms, especially in movies of the romance genre. As nice and emotional as some of
Nigerian Navy confiscates N420bn crude, diesel
he Chief of the Naval Staff, (CNS) Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has presented an operational scorecard of the Service for 2016. •Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe
Iran turns other cheek to Trump, says country open to all Americans
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said tat all those with valid Iranian Visas, including Americans are welcome to come to Iran. The foreign Minister took
OAU: 10 Reasons It Is The Best Nigerian University
Obafemi Awolowo University is a federal government owned and operated Nigerian university. The university is in the ancient city of Ile-Ife. Established in 1962 as
Most Watched Movies
Test of Kindness 2
Now showing on Nollywoodpicturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion, Starring Chiwetalu Agu, Bob Manuel Udokwu,Chiege Alisigwe, Charles okafor.
Regina On A Revenge Mission
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Widows War
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married
A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress, needed time out to refresh and to refocus.
4 Brothers Season 3
This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood
Jealous War
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
Post Your Comment below: >>