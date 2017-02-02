Iran ‘playing with fire,’ Trump says

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00


Worth Reading

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Iran ‘playing with fire,’ Trump says

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Iran of “playing with fire” after the Islamic republic dismissed his warnings over its latest missile test as unfounded and provocative.

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump wrote: “Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me!”

But that was only the second of five tweets fired off between 6:24 am (1124 GMT) and 6:48 am. 

The first in the series concerned Trump’s feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger and the rest covered topics as varied as his conversation with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, meetings with business leaders and anti-Trump protesters.

On Thursday, the Trump administration appeared poised to levy fresh sanctions on Iran in what would mark the first concrete evidence of the new president’s tougher stance, hours after he and his national security advisor put Iran “on notice” over missile tests and support for Yemeni rebels.

The sanctions are likely to be levied on individuals or entities linked to Iran’s missile program and will be taken under existing presidential powers, sources familiar with White House deliberations said.

The measures are likely to replicate actions by former president Barack Obama’s administration, which targeted firms and the Revolutionary Guard’s missile command after previous tests.

Asked by a reporter if military action was a possibility, Trump said, “Nothing is off the table.” 

On Wednesday, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn insisted the missile test was in defiance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231. That calls on Iran not to test missiles capable of delivering a nuclear weapon.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi called the claims “baseless, repetitive and provocative.” 

Iran has confirmed that it had tested a ballistic missile, but denied that it violated the terms of the nuclear deal.

Tehran says its missiles do not breach UN resolutions because they are for defence purposes only and not designed to carry nuclear warheads.

AFP

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

33 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

38 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

1 hour ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

1 hour ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

1 hour ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

1 hour ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

1 hour ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

3 hours 13 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

3 hours 17 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

3 hours 23 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

3 hours 27 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

3 hours 47 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

20 hours 47 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

20 hours 51 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

02/02/2017 07:33:00
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

02/02/2017 07:29:00
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

02/02/2017 07:25:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 08:20:00 Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit

Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian

0 News 03/02/2017 08:33:00 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.

0 News 03/02/2017 08:41:00 Wage growth stumbles

Wage growth stumbles

This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 18/01/2017 07:51:00 Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room

Judge blasts Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, says his chamber can’t be a meeting room

- Justice Muslim Hassan of the Lagos Federal High Court, has dismissed an application to meet with former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers

0 Videos 30/01/2017 01:54:00 Budget padding whistleblower: Jibrin under probe of the Code of Conduct Bureau

Budget padding whistleblower: Jibrin under probe of the Code of Conduct Bureau

- CCB has confirmed that it is looking into allegations of operation of foreign accounts by Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, a House of Representatives member representing

0 Videos 20/01/2017 04:29:00 Donald Trump asks 50 Obama appointees to stay on

Donald Trump asks 50 Obama appointees to stay on

- The United States of America President-elect Donald Trump has asked roughly 50 Obama appointees to remain in their posts - Trump says the move is

0 Videos 10/01/2017 01:25:00 Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial to commence before Justice Binta Nyako today

Nnamdi Kanu’s secret trial to commence before Justice Binta Nyako today

- The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu will commence today, January 10 - Kanu is expected to appear before

0 Videos 24/01/2017 07:27:00 President Buhari reveals why Magu was re-nominated for EFCC top job

President Buhari reveals why Magu was re-nominated for EFCC top job

President Muhammadu Buhari has given his reason for re-presenting the name of acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the top

0 Videos 03/02/2017 01:14:00 A 25-year-old-governor’s-aide gave hope to three prisoners (Photos)

A 25-year-old-governor’s-aide gave hope to three prisoners (Photos)

The joy of three prisoners on Thursday, February 02, 2017 grew and their hope rose when Ovie Success Ossai, an aide of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 02/02/2017 06:44:00 Relationship Advice: "Know yourself, find yourself before looking for a partner" - Majid Michel

Relationship Advice: "Know yourself, find yourself before looking for a partner" - Majid Michel

Majid Michel is giving out some major words of wisdom on relationships and marriages. In an Instagram post published on his February 1, 2017, the 36-year

0 News 02/02/2017 10:01:00 Madness: Ugandan police officer kills wife, commits suicide (Graphic Photos)

Madness: Ugandan police officer kills wife, commits suicide (Graphic Photos)

A demented police officer attached to VIP Protection Unit of the Uganda Police Force, Godfrey Sabiti, has committed suicide after shooting his wife dead following

0 News 31/01/2017 07:35:00 Love Like a Movie: 4 unrealisitic relationship ideas romantic movies teach

Love Like a Movie: 4 unrealisitic relationship ideas romantic movies teach

Love, romance and dating is often portrayed in movies in unrealistic terms, especially in movies of the romance genre. As nice and emotional as some of

0 News 02/02/2017 06:30:00 Nigerian Navy confiscates N420bn crude, diesel

Nigerian Navy confiscates N420bn crude, diesel

he Chief of the Naval Staff, (CNS) Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has presented an operational scorecard of the Service for 2016. •Rear Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe

0 News 29/01/2017 10:52:00 Iran turns other cheek to Trump, says country open to all Americans

Iran turns other cheek to Trump, says country open to all Americans

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said tat all those with valid Iranian Visas, including Americans are welcome to come to Iran. The foreign Minister took

0 News 02/02/2017 06:17:00 OAU: 10 Reasons It Is The Best Nigerian University

OAU: 10 Reasons It Is The Best Nigerian University

Obafemi Awolowo University is a federal government owned and operated Nigerian university. The university is in the ancient city of Ile-Ife. Established in 1962 as

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:07:00 Test of Kindness 2

Test of Kindness 2

Now showing on Nollywoodpicturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion,  Starring Chiwetalu Agu, Bob Manuel Udokwu,Chiege Alisigwe, Charles okafor.

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:37:00 Regina On A Revenge Mission

Regina On A Revenge Mission

Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life

0 Movies 26/04/2016 12:07:00 Widows War

Widows War

Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:22:00 Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married

Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married

A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress,  needed time out to refresh and to refocus.

0 Movies 26/01/2017 11:18:00 4 Brothers Season 3

4 Brothers Season 3

This movie is poignant and thought provoking offering a solidly crafted, well acted and a must see experience for the audience.In the movie, four blood

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:25:00 Jealous War

Jealous War

Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu