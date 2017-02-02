I-G deploys five mobile police units in Niger

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the deployment of five additional mobile police units to Niger command.
The Commissioner of Police in Niger, Alhaji Muazu Zubairu, said in Minna on Friday that the deployment was to tackle the activities of cattle rustlers, kidnappers and other criminal activities in the state.
He said, “We have put in place sensitive security measures that will end the activities of cattle rustlers and kidnapping once and for all in our area of supervision.”
He added that the mobile units would complement the efforts of the newly police mobile squadron in Kontagora Local Government Area.
He explained that effective operational order had already been issued to field commanders to ensure the arrest and prosecution of criminals.
He said, “We are ready for them as all criminal hideouts have been identified. All we require is intelligence information about movement of bad elements for prompt action.
“We have since deployed plain security personnel in and out of the state capital on foot patrol in our efforts of provide peaceful environment for residents.”
He reiterated the determination of the command to strengthen community-based policing in mobilising residents to always be security conscious.
He said that the era where security matters were left in the hands of security agencies alone was over.
He said, “We must be concerned about what is happening around us in complementing the efforts of security personnel in promoting security situations in our state”
NAN
