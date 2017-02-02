I-G deploys five mobile police units in Niger

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

I-G deploys five mobile police units in Niger

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the deployment of five additional mobile police units to Niger command.

The Commissioner of Police in Niger, Alhaji Muazu Zubairu, said in Minna on Friday that the deployment was to tackle the activities of cattle rustlers, kidnappers and other criminal activities in the state.

He said, “We have put in place sensitive security measures that will end the activities of cattle rustlers and kidnapping once and for all in our area of supervision.”

He added that the mobile units would complement the efforts of the newly police mobile squadron in Kontagora Local Government Area.

He explained that effective operational order had already been issued to field commanders to ensure the arrest and prosecution of criminals.

He said, “We are ready for them as all criminal hideouts have been identified. All we require is intelligence information about movement of bad elements for prompt action.

“We have since deployed plain security personnel in and out of the state capital on foot patrol in our efforts of provide peaceful environment for residents.”

He reiterated the determination of the command to strengthen community-based policing in mobilising residents to always be security conscious.

He said that the era where security matters were left in the hands of security agencies alone was over.

He said, “We must be concerned about what is happening around us in complementing the efforts of security personnel in promoting security situations in our state”

NAN

