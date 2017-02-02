Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Woman attempts to kill lover, eat his heart

A woman set up a date with a man she had met online at a Lynnwood, Washington motel Sunday night with the intent of killing him and eating his heart, police have reported.

The  24-year-old Amy Caroline Brown of Edmonds, according to KTLA was arrested by the police after she allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest.

The 29-year-old victim told the police officers he had met Brown online, but not with the intent of having sex with her.

They, however, ended up booking a room at the Rodeo Inn on Highway 99 in Lynnwood, which he paid for.

The victim said Brown asked him several times if he was a serial killer. He responded “No,” and then she climbed on top of him and said, “Well I am a serial killer” as she grabbed a pocket knife and allegedly stabbed him in the chest.

The report said he broke free and called for help, adding that there was no argument or altercation before she attacked him.

Brown was arrested at a parking lot and detained.

During an interview with police, Brown allegedly told an officer, “I’m a loon,” and said she planned to stab the victim to death.

the officer said, “She was extremely emotionless when she spoke to me about attempting to kill (the victim). At one point throughout the conversation, she was more concerned with missing work the following day than facing the possible consequences of an aggravated assault,” the officer stated in the form.

The woman admitted to the officer who first detained her that said planned to eat the victim’s heart after killing him, adding that she aspired to become a “serial killer,” and had already written a note to leave on his body explaining her plan to kill again.

A judge on Tuesday set bail at $1 million.

