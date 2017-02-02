I am treated differently – Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has risked a new run-in with the English football authorities by claiming he is judged by a different set of rules to rival managers, AFP reports.
He hit out at perceived inconsistencies in a cryptic post-match press conference after seeing his side held to a goalless draw by Hull City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday.
Mourinho seemed angry at referee Mike Jones’s failure to clamp down on what he saw as Hull’s time-wasting or show visiting striker Oumar Niasse a second yellow card for a high challenge on Marcos Rojo.
But when asked for his views on the officiating, Mourinho said, “Don’t ask me questions that I cannot answer.”
He went on to allude to his own stadium ban last season, during his time as Chelsea manager, and the recent behaviour of his Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger and Liverpool rival Jurgen Klopp.
Wenger was hit with a four-game touchline ban for pushing the fourth official, while Klopp revealed he had apologised after screaming in the fourth official’s face during his side’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea.
“You know clearly that I am different,” Mourinho went on. “I am different. The rules for me are different.
“I am different in everything. I watched my team play in a hotel (when banned), I was forbidden to go to the stadium, my assistant had a six-match stadium ban and he didn’t touch anyone.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: editor@punchng.com
Related Articles
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)
The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.
Wage growth stumbles
This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster
Most Watched VideosView all posts
20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation
20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation
Breaking: Fayose stops DSS from arresting Apostle Johnson Suleman in Ekiti (photo, video)
Ayodele Fayose, the Ekiti state governor and the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’s Forum, in the early hours of Wednesday, January 25,
EFCC asked for permanent forfeiture of Deziani Alison-Madueke's alleged N9.08b
- Mrs Deziani Alison-Madueke recently denied all the allegations made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) - But teh anti-graft agency maintains
President Buhari reveals why Magu was re-nominated for EFCC top job
President Muhammadu Buhari has given his reason for re-presenting the name of acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the top
Buhari might be planning another civil war against Igbos - MASSOB
- The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) wants to know why the President is relatively quiet on the killings
Low income earners in Cross River will not pay taxes
- Cross River state has abolished all forms of taxation for low income earners in the state - The people exempted include petty traders, public transport
Most Read NewsView all posts
Old food vendors shiver in Ogun
By Daud Olatunji After so much waiting for the Federal Government to release fund for the commencement of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, Ogun
IDP Camp Bombing: Nigerian government revises death toll from tragic air strike
Nigeria's army on Thursday said 112 people were killed in an air strike that hit civilians and aid workers rather than Boko Haram militants. "Statistics show
Boko Haram destroyed 900 churches - CAN
- The youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria says that over 900 churches have been destroyed by the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents since
Ambode okays death penalty for kidnappers
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday signed the anti-kidnapping bill recently passed by the Lagos State House of Assembly into law. The governor vowed to ensure it
Explosions rock Maiduguri
Explosions on Tuesday morning rocked Dalori Quaters of Maiduguri, Borno State. Although the number of casualty is sketchy at the time of this report but NEMA
BitPesa: Kenyan digital currency payments startup closes $2.5 million funding round
BitPesa has closed a $2.5 million Series A funding round with plans to expand its services further across West and Southern Africa, as well as
Most Watched Movies
Hour of Grace 3
Hour of Grace 3
Holy Drunkard
Nigerian movies. Nigerian movies are known to be the best of Nigerian movies and this is one of the Nigerian movies you would love. This Nigerian
Billionaires Children 2
The Children of Chief Adam had to converge after the death of their father. Each with their different life style had to device a way
Main Stream
Nollywood movie starring Zack Orji, Jide Kosoko,Oge Okoye, Tunde Ojora Coker, Comfort Giwa, Chris Onyenso,Tunde Shado, Abiodun Adeshina
African Beauty 3
Starring; Obi Okoli, Thelma Okoduwa
Post Your Comment below: >>