Jobs report crushes, wages disappoint

The first jobs report of 2017 crushed it.
The US economy added 227,000 jobs in January, above economists' expectations of 180,000. This extends the record streak of job creation in the US.
However, wages in January rose by just 2.5% year-over-year, below expectations of 2.7%.
The survey reference period that the job growth numbers are based on is the pay period including the 12th of the month. Therefore, technically, this jobs report looks at numbers from the final days of the Obama administration. At the same time, various sentiment indicators have ticked up in the months after Trump's election, suggesting that the new president may have influenced these figures.
"The US economy is riding a wave of bullish consumer sentiment right now, not uncommon following presidential elections in the past," Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist at Glassdoor, wrote after the report.
"However, technically today’s BLS survey is for the pay period containing the 12th of the month, about a week before the Presidential inauguration. So it doesn’t likely reflect any actions since the Trump administration formally took office – something we’ll be watching for closely in the coming months.”
Additionally, the labor force participation rate ticked up to 62.9% from 62.7%, but is still near the lowest levels in decades. An analysis by the President's Council of Economic Advisers suggested that about half of the decline had come from structural, demographic factors, with the baby boomers starting to retire, while the other from cyclical factors related to the Great Recession.
The unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 4.8%, following the prior month's reading of 4.7%.
Most analysts had been gearing up for a solid jobs report, with consensus expectations for nonfarm payrolls to increase by about 175,000. However, some folks argued the report could surprise on the upside given solid economic data in the past week.
"Data in the past week, however, have introduced some upside risk and thus another 200k+ payroll print cannot be excluded," wrote a TD Securities US strategy team led by Michael Hanson, chief of US macro strategy, in a note to clients.
Related Articles
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)
The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.
Wage growth stumbles
This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster
Most Watched VideosView all posts
3 alleged killers of female lecturer land in trouble
- 3 suspects have been arrested in connection to the death of abducted kogi lecturer - One of the suspects’ identities was captured by an ATM
''You are fake news'' - Trump Attacks CNN Staff During Press Conference [VIDEO]
US President-elect, Donald Trump refused to take a question from CNN’s senior White House correspondent, Jim Acosta on Wednesday after attacking the media organization during
Nnamdi Kanu ready to drag Buhari, FG to ICC - Lawyer
- The lawyer representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has threatened to drag the Nigerian government to the International Criminal Court - Ifeanyi
Low income earners in Cross River will not pay taxes
- Cross River state has abolished all forms of taxation for low income earners in the state - The people exempted include petty traders, public transport
IPOB gets VIP slot at Trump's inauguration
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced the invitation of one of its members to the inauguration of the President-elect of the United States
Most Read NewsView all posts
Forex policy critics are unpatriotic – CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria hit out at critics of its foreign exchange policy, describing them as “unpatriotic” in a statement released Friday. Nigeria’s government has
Mobster murders 23-year-old SS2 student in Kano
Ted Odogwu, Kano A 23-year old SSS2 student, Rabiu Dan Maraya, was on Saturday stabbed to death by a mobster, following his refusal to surrender cash
Photos: Ondo Assembly Paymaster caught with N15 million
THE first female Speaker of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele was last night sacked by 20 out of the 26 members of
Court remands 30-year-old herdsman for grazing on N25m farmland
A 30-year-old herdsman, Abubakar Usman, on Thursday, February 2, was remanded by an Ado-Ekiti magistrate court for grazing on a cassava farmland “valued at N25
Ofili, a true symbol of Nigeria’s school sports
By Tony Eluemunor FEW sprinters could have dominated their sports as incredibly as “CKC” Peter Ofili did in Mid-West, Bendel, National Zone Four and indeed the
Cameroon boycott training over bonus
Cameroon players reportedly refused to train on Monday ahead of their crucial 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash with Ghana on Thursday. The
Most Watched Movies
Doro Queens 2
Starring : Angela Okorie, Cha Cha Ikeh
Tears of Sacrifice 2
Now showing on Nollywood Picturestv is this magnificent romance that plays on every emotion. The relationship between Mary (Monalisa Chinda)a young beautiful lady and Desmond(Jim
Blind Lovers 2
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 3
A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married
A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress, needed time out to refresh and to refocus.
Regina On A Revenge Mission
Pikin ( Regina Daniels ) was born in ghetto and in a family of criminals then her father and brother was killed and her life
Post Your Comment below: >>