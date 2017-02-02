Tonye: 'Away' [Video]

Tonye is out with new music and video for song titled 'Away'.
The singer is all about love just like her previous release 'Written in the stars'.
With rocks, castles and floral serenity in her background, the manner in which Tonye expresses her emotions in this afro R&B tune with a generous sprinkle of highlife will definitely make you want to fall in love.
The video was shot in Kajuru Castle, Kaduna, and directed by Unlimited L.A.
Enjoy.
