Lookbook: Andrea Iyamah does bold prints for Swimwear Spring 2017

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00


Worth Reading

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Lookbook: Andrea Iyamah does bold prints for Swimwear Spring 2017

Andrea Iyamah returns with solid prints and  stunning colour mixes for Swimwear Spring 2017.

The Nigerian designer shows off bold, pretty and sassy designs for the new collection using her signature play on prints and bold hues.

ALSO READ: 5 things Nigerian designers are getting wrong in their presentation [Pt. 1]

Andrea Iyamah Swimwear Spring 2017 Collectionplay

Andrea Iyamah Swimwear Spring 2017 Collection

 

High waist details, bardot styles, body conscious faux wrap, detailed halter set, structured crop top set, sheer print bodysuit, 2-piece with matching high waisted bottoms and more made each piece stand out pretty.

With each look styled complete with colourful pashmina headwrap over flame prints, colourful stripes and sheer print works, the collection was sensual and artsy all the same time.

ALSO READ: 5 things Nigerian designers are getting wrong in their presentation [Pt. 2]

Andrea Iyamah Swimwear Spring 2017 Collectionplay

Andrea Iyamah Swimwear Spring 2017 Collection

 

The colour and cuts are fun, bold, edgy, strong yet sexy.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

30 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

35 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

1 hour ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

1 hour ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

1 hour ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

1 hour ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

1 hour ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

3 hours 10 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

3 hours 14 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

3 hours 20 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

3 hours 24 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

3 hours 44 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

20 hours 44 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

20 hours 48 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

02/02/2017 07:33:00
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

02/02/2017 07:29:00
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

02/02/2017 07:25:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 08:20:00 Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit

Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian

0 News 03/02/2017 08:33:00 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.

0 News 03/02/2017 08:41:00 Wage growth stumbles

Wage growth stumbles

This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 23/01/2017 09:44:00 After visiting Bishop Oyedepo, Fani-Kayode showers praises on TB Joshua

After visiting Bishop Oyedepo, Fani-Kayode showers praises on TB Joshua

The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Monday, January 23, showered praises on the general overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Temitope

0 Videos 23/01/2017 06:58:00 Governor Kashim Shettima orders convoy to obey traffic law

Governor Kashim Shettima orders convoy to obey traffic law

- An aide of Borno state governor said governor Shettima has ordered his personal driver and all drivers of his convoy to obey all traffic

0 Videos 24/01/2017 07:27:00 President Buhari reveals why Magu was re-nominated for EFCC top job

President Buhari reveals why Magu was re-nominated for EFCC top job

President Muhammadu Buhari has given his reason for re-presenting the name of acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the top

0 Videos 13/01/2017 07:29:00 Nigeria Customs Service in corruption mess

Nigeria Customs Service in corruption mess

- The Nigerian Customs Ser­vice (NCS) is still a nest of corruption, nepotism and other sharp practices - This is despite the much acclaimed cleansing of

0 Videos 27/01/2017 03:14:00 American businessman sues 5 Nigerians to court over N6.6 billion fraud

American businessman sues 5 Nigerians to court over N6.6 billion fraud

- An American man has sued five Nigerians for defrauding him - The 5 defendants are owing the American a sum of N6.6 billion which was

0 Videos 31/01/2017 08:39:00 Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x

Nigerian Blue Film Actress, Afrocandy Shares Photo/Video Of Her About To Have S3x

This woman has no chill!…Just settle down to watch this video;  

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 30/01/2017 03:09:00 Holocaust Memorial Day: White House defends neglecting to mention Jews amid criticism

Holocaust Memorial Day: White House defends neglecting to mention Jews amid criticism

President Donald Trump's chief of staff on Sunday defended the White House's omission of a reference to Jews in its statement commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day. The

0 News 01/02/2017 07:28:00 Trump picks fierce, controversial Gorsuch as Supreme Court Judge

Trump picks fierce, controversial Gorsuch as Supreme Court Judge

U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated a fierce and controversial federal Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, choosing a jurist widely seen by conservatives

0 News 02/02/2017 01:12:00 SAN tranferred N30m to Justice Ademola’s wife, bank officials tell court

SAN tranferred N30m to Justice Ademola’s wife, bank officials tell court

Compliance Officers of Zenith Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc on Wednesday confirmed the transfer of a cumulative sum of N30m between the accounts

0 News 27/01/2017 22:48:00 Theresa May: British Prime Minister to meet Turkish leaders after Trump summit

Theresa May: British Prime Minister to meet Turkish leaders after Trump summit

Fresh from talks with US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish leaders in Ankara Saturday, hoping to expand ties and

0 News 01/02/2017 09:40:00 Demba Ba: Senegalese striker returns to Besiktas

Demba Ba: Senegalese striker returns to Besiktas

After Returning from a horrible leg break, Senegalese striker Demba Ba has returned to Turkish club, Besiktas. Ba suffered a horrific leg break while playing for

0 News 27/01/2017 15:52:00 Breaking: See President Buhari allegedly in new London photos

Breaking: See President Buhari allegedly in new London photos

By Anthony Ogbonna An alleged new photos of President Muhammadu Buhari in London have emerged. In the photo, Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state is seen

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 26/04/2016 11:44:00 Lazy Men

Lazy Men

This Nigerian Nollywood Ghallywood Movie is a 2016 movie is about Omenka and his ways, he tries every way to make means meet but with

0 Movies 24/08/2016 13:14:00 Girls At War Season 1

Girls At War Season 1

This highly comical movie encapsulates a very gripping family drama laced with a beautiful suspense.In this movie,an enormous family complication has interestingly found its way

0 Movies 02/09/2016 11:35:00 The Unveiling Secret in my marriage 2

The Unveiling Secret in my marriage 2

Starring; Juliet Ibrahim

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:22:00 Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married

Must I Cry Because I Want To Get Married

A company, whose staff were having all kinds of issues, and was showing signs of fatigue and stress,  needed time out to refresh and to refocus.

0 Movies 18/05/2016 11:15:00 Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 2

Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 2

A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:46:00 Blind Lovers 2

Blind Lovers 2

About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then