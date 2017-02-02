Lookbook: Andrea Iyamah does bold prints for Swimwear Spring 2017

Andrea Iyamah returns with solid prints and stunning colour mixes for Swimwear Spring 2017.
The Nigerian designer shows off bold, pretty and sassy designs for the new collection using her signature play on prints and bold hues.
Andrea Iyamah Swimwear Spring 2017 Collection
High waist details, bardot styles, body conscious faux wrap, detailed halter set, structured crop top set, sheer print bodysuit, 2-piece with matching high waisted bottoms and more made each piece stand out pretty.
With each look styled complete with colourful pashmina headwrap over flame prints, colourful stripes and sheer print works, the collection was sensual and artsy all the same time.
The colour and cuts are fun, bold, edgy, strong yet sexy.
