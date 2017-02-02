Trump is reportedly going to sign executive orders on Friday to repeal two huge Wall Street regulations

Trump will target the Dodd-Frank Act, which was written in the aftermath of the financial crisis to scale back risk taking at the country's largest financial institutions, as well as the fiduciary rule, which requires investment advisers to put client interests above their own when it comes to investment choices for retirement accounts, according to the Journal's Michael Bender and Damian Paletta.
The executive orders will not immediately repeal the two regulations, Gary Cohn — White House National Economic Council Director and former Goldman Sachs COO — told the Journal. Instead, Trump orders will direct the Labor secretary to rescind the fiduciary standard and the Treasury secretary to devise a plan to replace Dodd-Frank.
Cohn also told the Journal that the orders will not be the end of the deregulation effort by Trump, saying the moves are a "table setter" for further action.
Trump has expressed a desire to deregulate the financial sector, a promise that has made bank stocks one of the best performing sectors since the election. Trump, however, has been somewhat inconsistent as well.
The president has mentioned reinstating the Glass-Steagall Act which separated commercial and investment banks until the late 1990s. Trump's Treasury secretary pick, Steven Mnuchin, reiterated that he is in favor of a "21st Century Glass-Steagall" in testimony to Congress.
Additionally, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a press conference this week that Trump's views on such an act are "consistent," but did not elaborate beyond that.
Cohn told the Journal that the Glass-Steagall was not designed to be beneficial for major banks, but keep the US competitive.
"It has nothing to do with JP Morgan,” Cohn told the Journal. “It has nothing to do with Citigroup. It has nothing to do with Bank of America. It has to do with being a player in a global market where we should, could and will have a dominant position as long as we don’t regulate ourselves out of that."
The news will still come as a welcome sign for the biggest banks who have had to increase the capital on their balance sheet and lessen their risk-taking following the passage of the law.
Cohn also told the Journal that the executive order will direct the Treasury department to change Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-backed mortgage lenders. Additionally, Cohn said that the executive action would not impact the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which was created as a part of Dodd-Frank.
Check out the full Wall Street Journal»
Related Articles
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)
The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.
Wage growth stumbles
This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Former minister dissociates self from Fani-Kayode’s trial
- The trial of the former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode took a new turn on Wednesday, January 17, when a co-accused prayed the court
Fayose's aides in court for stealing $50,000
- Ekiti state police have arraigned two aides of Governor Ayo Fayose and one other person for allegedly stealing - The alleged stolen money is $50,000
IPOB Reveals Some Mysterious Facts About Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a statement by its spokesperson, Powerful Emma revealed some mysterious things about its leader Nnamdi Kanu and the
Magu visits Aso Rock, joins President Buhari for Jumat prayers
- President Muhammadu Buhari always have prominent Nigerians join him for Friday prayers - Today, January 6, was the turn of the Economic and Financial Crimes
FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke
Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The
Chief Judge begs state governors to sentence prisoners to death
- The chief judge of Delta state, Marshal Umukoro, says the signing of the death warrant would help reduce prison congestion and serve as deterrent
Most Read NewsView all posts
Twins abandoned over N150,000 bill reunite with mother
Samson Folarin The twins allegedly abandoned by their mother after birth in the Somolu area of Lagos State have been reunited with the woman, Sarah. PUNCH Metro
Ambode okays death penalty for kidnappers
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday signed the anti-kidnapping bill recently passed by the Lagos State House of Assembly into law. The governor vowed to ensure it
Putin,Trump to hold first phone conversation Saturday
US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will on Saturday hold their first phone conversation since the American leader’s inauguration, the Kremlin said. “I
Brexit: British MPs to hold first vote on bill
British MPs are expected Wednesday to approve the first stage of a bill empowering Prime Minister Theresa May to start pulling Britain out of the
UN condemns killing of 3 Nigerians, UN contractor
- The United Nation has strongly condemned an attack against a UN monitoring team near the Nigeria-Cameroon border that resulted in the death of five
Ambode: Lagos State governor signs Sports Trust Fund, Sports Commission bills into law
Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday, February 1 signed two bills into law, the Sports Trust Fund and the Sports Commission bills into law. According
Most Watched Movies
My Sex Client 2
Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband
Lonely In Paradise
The devil you know is better than the angel you do not know. A widow gets help from a stranger who happens to be more
Jealous War 2
A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber
Book Of Haragon
The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...
Hour of Grace 3
Hour of Grace 3
African Magic
Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that
Post Your Comment below: >>