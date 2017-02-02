Trump is reportedly going to sign executive orders on Friday to repeal two huge Wall Street regulations

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Breaking News

Latest News

View more
Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor’s note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

read more 03/02/2017 04:51:00
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

read more 03/02/2017 04:57:00
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

read more 03/02/2017 06:24:00
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

read more 03/02/2017 01:25:00
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

read more 02/02/2017 13:24:00
10 most iconic cars of all time

10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

read more 02/02/2017 03:45:00


Worth Reading

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

read more 03/02/2017 09:38:00
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

read more 03/02/2017 09:33:00
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

read more 03/02/2017 08:38:00
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It’s been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

read more 03/02/2017 08:32:00

Columnists

View more

Africa

View more
Home | News |

Trump is reportedly going to sign executive orders on Friday to repeal two huge Wall Street regulations

Trump will target the Dodd-Frank Act, which was written in the aftermath of the financial crisis to scale back risk taking at the country's largest financial institutions, as well as the fiduciary rule, which requires investment advisers to put client interests above their own when it comes to investment choices for retirement accounts, according to the Journal's Michael Bender and Damian Paletta.

The executive orders will not immediately repeal the two regulations, Gary Cohn — White House National Economic Council Director and former Goldman Sachs COO — told the Journal. Instead, Trump orders will direct the Labor secretary to rescind the fiduciary standard and the Treasury secretary to devise a plan to replace Dodd-Frank.

Cohn also told the Journal that the orders will not be the end of the deregulation effort by Trump, saying the moves are a "table setter" for further action.

Trump has expressed a desire to deregulate the financial sector, a promise that has made bank stocks one of the best performing sectors since the election. Trump, however, has been somewhat inconsistent as well.

The president has mentioned reinstating the Glass-Steagall Act which separated commercial and investment banks until the late 1990s. Trump's Treasury secretary pick, Steven Mnuchin, reiterated that he is in favor of a "21st Century Glass-Steagall" in testimony to Congress.

Additionally, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a press conference this week that Trump's views on such an act are "consistent," but did not elaborate beyond that.

Cohn told the Journal that the Glass-Steagall was not designed to be beneficial for major banks, but keep the US competitive.

"It has nothing to do with JP Morgan,” Cohn told the Journal. “It has nothing to do with Citigroup. It has nothing to do with Bank of America. It has to do with being a player in a global market where we should, could and will have a dominant position as long as we don’t regulate ourselves out of that."

The news will still come as a welcome sign for the biggest banks who have had to increase the capital on their balance sheet and lessen their risk-taking following the passage of the law.

Cohn also told the Journal that the executive order will direct the Treasury department to change Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-backed mortgage lenders. Additionally, Cohn said that the executive action would not impact the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which was created as a part of Dodd-Frank.

Check out the full Wall Street Journal»

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Nigeriadailynews.com. Nigeriadailynews.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
What's next
'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

31 minutes ago
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

36 minutes ago
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

1 hour ago
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari’s Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

1 hour ago
You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

You Can Satisfy Your Woman In Bed... See The SOLUTION

1 hour ago
Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

Avoid These 8 foods If You Have Joint Or Body Pain– EXPERT REVEALS!!

1 hour ago
See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

See Important Reasons Why Everyman Should Stop Eating Okro

1 hour ago
"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

"Neymar’s Pretty Ex-girlfriend Is Now Dating Turkish ‘Arms Dealer Who Sells Missile'". Photos

3 hours 11 minutes ago
Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

Kerosene Lantern Explodes, Kills Pregnant Woman And Her Son In Enugu....

3 hours 15 minutes ago
Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

Environmental Truck Ran Into A Supermarket In Abia State, Kills Young Man. Photos

3 hours 21 minutes ago
‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

‘World’s Oldest Fiancee’,106, Gets Engaged To Her 66-Year-Old Lover. See Photos

3 hours 25 minutes ago
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

3 hours 45 minutes ago
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

20 hours 45 minutes ago
Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

Man Found Hanging On A Tree In An Apparent Suicide In Kano State. Graphic Photos

20 hours 49 minutes ago
See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

See What This Girl Posted Online About The Guy She Loves And Her Sister-in-law..

02/02/2017 08:05:00
Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

Crazy!! 15 Most Ridiculous Pickup Lines Women Hate, Guys Read and Learn

02/02/2017 08:02:00
8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

8 Different Kisses And Their Hidden Meanings!

02/02/2017 07:54:00
For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

For Beginners: The Good Girl’s Guide to Rough S3x (18+)

02/02/2017 07:50:00
Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

Do You Guys Know That Rough S3x Can Break Your Manh00d?

02/02/2017 07:45:00
Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

Man High On Cocaine Spotted Casually Strolling The Streets While On FIRE. Photos

02/02/2017 07:40:00
4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

4-Year-Old Boy Miraculously Saved After Being Involved In A Fatal Accident. Photos

02/02/2017 07:36:00
Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

Choir Teacher Arrested After Exposing Her Private Part In Front Of Underaged Students. Photos

02/02/2017 07:33:00
Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

Indian Guy Kills African Girl After A Fight In His Apartment. Graphic Photos/Video

02/02/2017 07:29:00
Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

Shocker! Snake Gets Stuck In Woman's Stretched Earlobe. See Photos

02/02/2017 07:25:00

About the Author:

Related Articles

0 News 03/02/2017 08:20:00 Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit

Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian

0 News 03/02/2017 08:33:00 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)

The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.

0 News 03/02/2017 08:41:00 Wage growth stumbles

Wage growth stumbles

This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 18/01/2017 06:21:00 Former minister dissociates self from Fani-Kayode’s trial

Former minister dissociates self from Fani-Kayode’s trial

- The trial of the former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode took a new turn on Wednesday, January 17, when a co-accused prayed the court

0 Videos 12/01/2017 06:21:00 Fayose's aides in court for stealing $50,000

Fayose's aides in court for stealing $50,000

- Ekiti state police have arraigned two aides of Governor Ayo Fayose and one other person for allegedly stealing - The alleged stolen money is $50,000

0 Videos 13/01/2017 05:58:00 IPOB Reveals Some Mysterious Facts About Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra

IPOB Reveals Some Mysterious Facts About Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in a statement by its spokesperson, Powerful Emma revealed some mysterious things about its leader Nnamdi Kanu and the

0 Videos 06/01/2017 10:34:00 Magu visits Aso Rock, joins President Buhari for Jumat prayers

Magu visits Aso Rock, joins President Buhari for Jumat prayers

- President Muhammadu Buhari always have prominent Nigerians join him for Friday prayers - Today, January 6, was the turn of the Economic and Financial Crimes

0 Videos 07/01/2017 03:14:00 FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke

FG Seizes N35Billion From Ex-Oil Minister Diezani Alison Madueke

Ex-Petroleum Madam Diezani Madueke yesterday forfeited $153.3million to the Federal Government of Nigeria. This was sequel to an order by a Federal High Court in Lagos. The

0 Videos 01/02/2017 11:34:00 Chief Judge begs state governors to sentence prisoners to death

Chief Judge begs state governors to sentence prisoners to death

- The chief judge of Delta state, Marshal Umukoro, says the signing of the death warrant would help reduce prison congestion and serve as deterrent

Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 30/01/2017 03:15:00 Twins abandoned over N150,000 bill reunite with mother

Twins abandoned over N150,000 bill reunite with mother

Samson Folarin The twins allegedly abandoned by their mother after birth in the Somolu area of Lagos State have been reunited with the woman, Sarah. PUNCH Metro

0 News 01/02/2017 09:43:00 Ambode okays death penalty for kidnappers

Ambode okays death penalty for kidnappers

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday signed the anti-kidnapping bill recently passed by the Lagos State House of Assembly into law. The governor vowed to ensure it

0 News 27/01/2017 10:10:00 Putin,Trump to hold first phone conversation Saturday

Putin,Trump to hold first phone conversation Saturday

US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will on Saturday hold their first phone conversation since the American leader’s inauguration, the Kremlin said. “I

0 News 01/02/2017 09:17:00 Brexit: British MPs to hold first vote on bill

Brexit: British MPs to hold first vote on bill

British MPs are expected Wednesday to approve the first stage of a bill empowering Prime Minister Theresa May to start pulling Britain out of the

0 News 02/02/2017 09:31:00 UN condemns killing of 3 Nigerians, UN contractor

UN condemns killing of 3 Nigerians, UN contractor

- The United Nation has strongly condemned an attack against a UN monitoring team near the Nigeria-Cameroon border that resulted in the death of five

0 News 01/02/2017 13:00:00 Ambode: Lagos State governor signs Sports Trust Fund, Sports Commission bills into law

Ambode: Lagos State governor signs Sports Trust Fund, Sports Commission bills into law

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Wednesday, February 1 signed two bills into law, the Sports Trust Fund and the Sports Commission bills into law. According

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 03/06/2016 13:06:00 My Sex Client 2

My Sex Client 2

Nollywood Wonder offers you this Latest Nigerian Movies 2016 Full Movie about A wife who is starved of sex, she started cheating on her husband

0 Movies 13/06/2016 10:21:00 Lonely In Paradise

Lonely In Paradise

The devil you know is better than the angel you do not know. A widow gets help from a stranger who happens to be more

0 Movies 06/07/2016 12:34:00 Jealous War 2

Jealous War 2

A woman gives birth to a set of twins and died but the babies were seperated at birth.years later one of them becomes a robber

0 Movies 24/08/2016 12:38:00 Book Of Haragon

Book Of Haragon

The solution to the deadly spiritual torment upon the land lies in the missing book of haragon. Will the book ever be retrieved? Find out...

0 Movies 29/07/2016 12:07:00 Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

Hour of Grace 3

0 Movies 19/04/2016 08:35:00 African Magic

African Magic

Tony sold his wife’s soul to the devil to become rich and when the need for them to have children came, it was discovered that