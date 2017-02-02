NCS: Another officer declared wanted over seized guns

Another officer with the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), Yola Babakiri Ibrahim, has been declared wanted by the agency following his complicity in the seized 661 pump action rifles.

Operatives of the Customs made a big catch when it intercepted a 40ft container found to contain the rifles after it was cleared by its officers from the Apapa Port in Lagos State.

Ibrahim brings the number of Customs officers declared wanted to three following the earlier wanted notice placed on Abdullahi I and Odiba Haruna Inah, who reportedly fled after the weapons were uncovered inside a container loaded with steel doors by the operatives of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja.

The missing officers were said to be the ones who connived with the smugglers to clear the container at the port and immediately the guns were uncovered, they went into hiding.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd.), had said that the agency arrested three suspects, Oscar Okafor (importer), Mahmud Hassan (clearing agent) and Sadique Mustapha (escort), in connection with the arms smuggling.

A document signed by the DCG Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection, Dan Ugo, declaring the two men wanted, displayed their pictures and force numbers with the words:

“The above customs officers are wanted in connection with the clearance of a one-by-40-foot container no PONU/825914/3 found to contain 661 pump-action rifles.

Whenever/wherever seen, they should be arrested and taken to the nearest customs formation.”