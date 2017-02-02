NCS: Another officer declared wanted over seized guns

Another officer with the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), Yola Babakiri Ibrahim, has been declared wanted by the agency following his complicity in the seized 661 pump action rifles.
Operatives of the Customs made a big catch when it intercepted a 40ft container found to contain the rifles after it was cleared by its officers from the Apapa Port in Lagos State.
ALSO READ: “Renegades: 2 Customs officers declared wanted over seized rifles”
Ibrahim brings the number of Customs officers declared wanted to three following the earlier wanted notice placed on Abdullahi I and Odiba Haruna Inah, who reportedly fled after the weapons were uncovered inside a container loaded with steel doors by the operatives of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja.
The missing officers were said to be the ones who connived with the smugglers to clear the container at the port and immediately the guns were uncovered, they went into hiding.
The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd.), had said that the agency arrested three suspects, Oscar Okafor (importer), Mahmud Hassan (clearing agent) and Sadique Mustapha (escort), in connection with the arms smuggling.
ALSO READ: “NCS: Trailer loaded with adulterated diesel, Indian hemp intercepted”
A document signed by the DCG Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection, Dan Ugo, declaring the two men wanted, displayed their pictures and force numbers with the words:
“The above customs officers are wanted in connection with the clearance of a one-by-40-foot container no PONU/825914/3 found to contain 661 pump-action rifles.
Whenever/wherever seen, they should be arrested and taken to the nearest customs formation.”
Related Articles
Dos Santos: Angola's secretive leader heads towards exit
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's announcement Friday that he will step down brings to an end a 37-year reign marked by an unrelenting authoritarian
10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AMZN, CMG, GPRO)
The jobs report is coming. The US economy is expected to have added 175,000 nonfarm jobs in January as the unemployment rate held at 4.7%.
Wage growth stumbles
This was most likely not high enough to support the Fed's stated inflation target of 2% year-over-year. However, 2016 saw wages climb at a somewhat faster
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Ex-chief of defence built N100m churches and a mosque from stolen money - Witness
- A prosecution witness against Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has alleged that former chief of defence staff spent N100 million on a mosque and
Nnamdi Kanu asks court to squash all charges against him
- The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra has asked the Federal High Court to squash all charges against him - Nnamdi Kanu said the
After visiting Bishop Oyedepo, Fani-Kayode showers praises on TB Joshua
The former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode on Monday, January 23, showered praises on the general overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Temitope
10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View
10 crazy Crimes Caught on Google Street View
Judges are not owed four months salary – Senate
- The Nigerian Senate has denied claims that judge are being owed - The Senate committee on judiciary said the judges have been paid up to
Buhari’s government, Nigerian Air Force in trouble over IDP bombing
- A fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force recently bombed a camp for internally displaced persons in Borno state - About nine different rights
Most Read NewsView all posts
Cadillac: Automaker has solved one of the most annoying problems with modern cars
I don't feel like I'm alone when I say my cellphone and I are inseparable. This also applies when I'm commuting by car. Although handheld phone
Serena, from ghetto girl to Grand Slam queen
Serena Williams started playing tennis on potholed courts in one of America’s most notorious gangland neighbourhoods, but against the odds she has risen to become
Check out how former beauty queen rocked her NYSC uniform (WATCH)
[embedded content] Ilechukwu Onyinye who won the Face of CandyCity Nigeria title in 2015 swagged up her NYSC and looked cool search feed search feed
Ondo lawmakers suspend Speaker over alleged N15m fraud
Lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly have suspended their Speaker Rt. Hon. Jumoke Akindele. Speaker Jumoke Akindele has been suspended and an acting speaker
Pandemonium as Boko Haram bomber strikes mosque kills scores of Muslims
A suspected Boko Haram bomber has reportedly attacked a group of Muslims having their early morning prayers at a mosque opposite the University of Maiduguri. A
Ighalo Joins Mikel in China, Signs For Changchun Yatai
Watford have announced the sale of Odion Ighalo to Chinese Super League outfit, Changchun Yatai.A statement on the Premier League club’s official website read: “The
Most Watched Movies
Witch As Second Wife
Nigerian Movies 2016 Latest Full Movies In search of money and children will make one take some wrong decisions not minding the consequences. Starring: Ini Edo,
College Girls Are Back 3
Starring; Chinyere Wilfred, Harry B, Kelvin Books
Widows War 3
Cha Cha Eke as known spent her money to marry a musician she thought has a great future only to realise on his death and
Jealous War
Starring: Mike Ezuruonye, Ini Edo, Ngozi Ezeonu
Mr Ibu in Child Dedication 2
A young woman(Chika Ike)suffered alot with her kids due to the curse that was placed on her by her supposed husband(clem ohameze)one of her daughter
Blind Lovers 2
About a young girl that was frustrated and angry at her mother,blames her for her blindness.because of this she was always angry with everybody then
Post Your Comment below: >>