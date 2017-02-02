NCS: Another officer declared wanted over seized guns

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Only true federalism will save Nigeria from economic collapse - Hon. Olulade

Editor's note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

03/02/2017
See 8 categories of Nigerians that love Buhari most (Where NYSC members rank will surprise you)

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

03/02/2017
"If You Sleep With Me, You Sleep With A SNAKE" - Nigerian Lady Confesses. Photos

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

03/02/2017
what an officer did to young lady at police station in broad daylight (photos,video)

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

03/02/2017
"Demonic Manifestations"; See What Happened During Prayers In A Ugandan Church...

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

02/02/2017
10 most iconic cars of all time

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

02/02/2017


'Buhari's Economy Has Killed Our Business' -- Lagos Prostitutes Lament Current Hardship..

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

03/02/2017
African Lady And Her Backside Cause Commotion Online. Photo

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

03/02/2017
TV Presenter Shocks Audience By Pulling Down Her Undies To Reveal Tattoo. (Video)

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

03/02/2017
6 Photos That Made Us think Zahra Buhari's Wedding Was Opulent (Photos)

It's been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

03/02/2017

NCS: Another officer declared wanted over seized guns

Another officer with the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), Yola Babakiri Ibrahim, has been declared wanted by the agency following his complicity in the seized 661 pump action rifles.

Operatives of the Customs made a big catch when it intercepted a 40ft container found to contain the rifles after it was cleared by its officers from the Apapa Port in Lagos State.

ALSO READ: “Renegades: 2 Customs officers declared wanted over seized rifles”

Ibrahim brings the number of Customs officers declared wanted to three following the earlier wanted notice placed on Abdullahi I and Odiba Haruna Inah, who reportedly fled after the weapons were uncovered inside a container loaded with steel doors by the operatives of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Ikeja.

 

The missing officers were said to be the ones who connived with the smugglers to clear the container at the port and immediately the guns were uncovered, they went into hiding.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd.), had said that the agency arrested three suspects, Oscar Okafor (importer), Mahmud Hassan (clearing agent) and Sadique Mustapha (escort), in connection with the arms smuggling.

ALSO READ: “NCS: Trailer loaded with adulterated diesel, Indian hemp intercepted”

A document signed by the DCG Enforcement, Investigation and Inspection, Dan Ugo, declaring the two men wanted, displayed their pictures and force numbers with the words:

“The above customs officers are wanted in connection with the clearance of a one-by-40-foot container no PONU/825914/3 found to contain 661 pump-action rifles.

Whenever/wherever seen, they should be arrested and taken to the nearest customs formation.”

