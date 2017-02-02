Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy


Editor's note: Hon. Segun Olulade, the NAIJ.com contributor, in this article examines that the problem currently plaguing Nigeria is far from the economic recession but

Despite the recession and other major problems facing Nigeria, it is surprising to note that some people still approve of how President Buhari has handled

A lady identified as Flora Ruth Akinpelumi, has revealed how she was delivered from 'snake spirit' after being initiated at a tender age in Niger

The video of a young lady being flogged mercilessly inside a police station by a uniformed official has gone viral. A screenshot from the viral video The

Dramatic moment was witnessed during a recent church programme organized by Ugandan Pastor, Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Ministries -when different members started behaving unusually

The automotive history is one of the fastest developing ones, which is why the looks and features of different vehicles change so fast. New models

The pathway that leads to the Onore bar, a notorious brothel well known to residents of Otodo Gbame – a fishing community in Ikate, Eti-osa

This lady with a massive backside is currently causing a stir online. Some online users even think that this is a problem for her rather

A stunning presenter on a telly football show shocks the audience by lifting her dress and pulling down her pants to reveal a racy tattoo.

It's been over a month after the famous wedding of Zahra Buhari and Ahmed Indimi and sources close to the president are saying the lavish

Yemi Osinbajo: Vice President meets members of Presidential Task Force on Food Security

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday met behind closed doors with members of the Presidential Task Force on the rising cost of food items in Nigeria.

The meeting, which took place at Aguda House, the official residence of the acting president, was attended by all members of the group.

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the setting up of the task force as part of  efforts to enhance affordable food prices across country.

The Task Force is to urgently consider measures that would ensure a steady flow of produce to the market and reverse recent price increases.

It is also has the responsibility of exploring options to promote availability and affordability of food items to Nigerians.

The group, expected to submit its interim reports on Feb. 8, has the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh; Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and Minister of Industry, Trade and Development, Dr Okey Enelamah, as members.

Other members of the team are the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Adamu, and the Minister of Labour & Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

Nigeria’s consumer prices rose by 1.1 per cent in December, 2016 above November’s 0.8 per cent increase.

The inflation figure for the period was 18.6 per cent and was  the highest since October 2005.

The National Bureau of Statistics, which issued the data, said the inflation was fueled by higher prices in housing, water, electricity, and gas and other fuels.

